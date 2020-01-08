LITCHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Litchfield Police Department reported the following incidents:
Friday, December 27, 2019
12:30 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a missing person from a North Holcombe Avenue address. Upon officers’ arrival, the individual was located and everything was found to be okay.
2:14 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a South Sibley Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
4:46 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a disturbance at an East South Street location. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.
9:14 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Holcombe Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
10:45 A.M. An East 2nd Street resident reported theft of Wi-Fi. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
12:38 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East Frontage Road business. Upon officer’s arrival, the individual/vehicle was not located.
Saturday December 28, 2019
12:54 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a lost or stolen cell phone at an East 10th Street address. The matter is being investigated.
4:54 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 19 year old Willmar Male with speed at a US Hwy 12 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
11:05 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 9th Street residence for a noise complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
3:47 P.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at an East 1st Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
3:52 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a snowmobile complaint at a North Morningside Avenue residence. The part was advised of options.
4:26 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 23 year old Litchfield male for stolen vehicle. The arrest occurred at a South Litchfield Avenue/East 2nd Street location. He was later released from the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
8:08 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 47 year old Litchfield Male with driving after cancellation at a North Sibley Avenue/East 5th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Sunday, December 29, 2019
11:29 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a stolen vehicle, 2001 black Honda Accord, from a South Armstrong Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
4:41 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East Frontage Road business. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
5:45 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a North Sibley Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
5:58 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 32 year old Litchfield female on a Sibley County warrant. The arrest occurred at a North Ramsey Avenue address.
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
11:09 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of tampering with a motor vehicle at a North Marshall Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
12:18 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Gilman Avenue residence for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
2:01 P.M. A North Sibley Avenue business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. The matter is being investigated.
2:41 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 21 year old Willmar female with speeding at an East US Hwy 12/South Johnson Drive location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:26 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East South Street residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
5:31 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Armstrong Avenue location for a fireworks complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.
7:17 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Chandler Avenue location for a fireworks complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.
8:13 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a Precision Drive/East US Hwy 12 location for a driving complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the driver was advised.
9:38 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 40 year old Dassel female with no MN driver’s license at a CSAH 34/US Hwy 12 location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:49 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 44 year old Litchfield male for 4th degree DWI and .08 or more. The arrest occurred at a North Armstrong Avenue/East Depot Street location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
10:41 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to a fireworks violation at a South Litchfield Avenue residence. The party was advised.
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
12:40 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 9th Street residence for a noise complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
12:18 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at an East US Hwy 12 business. The parties exchanged information. No injuries.
12:30 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Litchfield Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
3:36 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a domestic at a North Sibley Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
4:06 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of harassment at an East 3rd Street residence. The party was advised of options.
6:09 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint at an East 3rd Street location. The matter is being investigated.
7:32 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was advised.
11:57 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 28 year old Montrose male for a DANCO violation and (2) counts of domestic assault. The arrest occurred at an East US Hwy 12 business. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
Thursday, January 2, 2020
12:04 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 37 year old Litchfield male for a DANCO violation. The arrest occurred at an East US Hwy 12 business. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
12:00 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Holcombe Avenue address for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
Friday, January 3, 2020
5:23 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a North Holcombe Avenue address for a lift assist.
7:12 A.M. Litchfield Police and Litchfield Fire responded to a snowmobile fire at a North Armstrong Avenue address.
8:20 A.M. A North Ramsey Avenue resident reported receiving threats. The party was advised of options.
2:31 P.M. A South Holcombe Avenue resident reported fraudulent bank account activity. The matter is being investigated.
2:41 P.M. The theft of merchandise was reported taken from an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
3:04 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 6th Street address for an animal complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
3:16 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 35 year old Lester Prairie male with theft at an East Frontage Road business. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Saturday, January 4, 2020
12:47 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 60 year old Litchfield male with driving after revocation at a South Davis Avenue/Depot Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
1:48 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Austin Avenue residence on a report of a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
10:19 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Miller Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
11:06 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a North Marshall Avenue address. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found secured.
1:34 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible probation violation at a South CSAH 34 business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
1:35 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 34 year old Bloomington male with speeding at a North Sibley Avenue/MN Hwy 24 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
4:56 P.M. An East Frontage Road business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. The individual was later located and the matter was resolved.
7:52 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West St. Paul Street residence for a stray dog. Upon officers’ arrival, a male husky was transported to the pound and later released to its owner.
8:01 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Sunday, January 5, 2020
1:44 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East US HWY 12 business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
8:49 A.M. An East 1st Street resident reported receiving threats. The party was advised of options.
10:28 A.M. Litchfield Police and Litchfield Fire responded to a fire call at an East Frontage Road business.
10:31 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible probation violation at a North Gilman Avenue address. The party was advised.
4:39 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Holcombe Avenue residence for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
7:22 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, a 42 year old Litchfield female was arrested on a probation violation.
8:41 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to a domestic at a North Verndale Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
Monday, January 6, 2020
2:00 P.M. AN East Frontage Road business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. The matter is being investigated.
6:53 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 50 year old homeless male on a Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at a South Sibley Avenue business.
7:45 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
8:25 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a one vehicle property damage accident that occurred at an East Frontage Road business.