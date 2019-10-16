Litchfield Police Department activity, Oct. 8 - 14
Tuesday, October 8, 2019
1:38 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Marshall Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. The individual left prior to officers’ arrival.
8:27 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a CSAH 1/West Ripley Street location for a stray older black and white dog. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the dog.
8:36 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a found wallet at a North Ramsey Avenue/West 3rd Street location. The owner was located and the wallet was returned.
10:18 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a Quail Drive residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
12:08 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a West 11th Street address. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
12:22 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 33 year old Litchfield female for 3rd Degree DWI. The arrest occurred at a West 5th Street/CSAH 1 location. She was later released and charges are pending.
4:16 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of juvenile mischief at an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
4:30 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 43 year old Litchfield male on a Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at an East 2nd Street address.
4:52 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 56 year old Litchfield male on a Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at an East 3rd Street address.
6:49 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 10th Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
7:04 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a disturbance at an East Frontage Road residence. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
8:10 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an assault that occurred at an East 3rd Street address. The matter is being investigated.
8:47 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of threats that occurred at a CSAH 11/CSAH 1 location. Both parties were advised.
Wednesday, October 9, 2019
9:27 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 16 year old Litchfield female with minor possession of a nicotine delivery device at a North Gilman Avenue address. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
12:57 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Gilman Avenue address on a report of harassment. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised of options.
1:08 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a tobacco violation at a North Gilman Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
6:27 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Armstrong Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised of options.
10:21 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a West 4th Street residence for a lift assist.
Thursday, October 10, 2019
8:51 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a lost drone at a North Armstrong Avenue location.
3:27 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue/East Depot Street location for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
5:39 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a North Holcombe Avenue address for a lift assist.
6:55 P.M. Litchfield Police and Litchfield Fire responded to a fire call at a West 8th Street residence.
8:21 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 51 year old Litchfield male for DWI. The arrest occurred at an East US Hwy12 location. He was later released from the Meeker County Jail. Charges are pending.
11:11 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 business for an unwanted individual. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
Friday, October 11, 2019
8:28 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible hit and run at a Precision Drive/East US Hwy 12 location. The party was advised.
9:33 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Armstrong Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
9:56 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of theft at an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
12:17 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Armstrong Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
12:57 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 50 year old Litchfield male for terroristic threats, interfere with 911 call, and domestic assault. The arrest occurred at a North Donnelly Avenue residence. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
2:38 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 19 year old Litchfield male on a Meeker County Apprehension and Detention Order. The arrest occurred at a North Ramsey Avenue address.
4:22 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a property damage accident that occurred at a Davis Avenue/East Depot Street location. Parties exchanged information. Minor damage. No injuries.
6:59 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
7:44 P.M. A North Cottonwood Avenue resident reported receiving scam calls. The party was advised of options.
Saturday, October 12, 2019
1:08 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 business on a report of a fight. The matter is being investigated.
10:17 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an order for protection violation at an East 1st Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
11:16 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 5th Street residence for a stray dog. A male German Shepherd was transported to the pound and later released to its owner.
6:24 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 55 year old Hector, MN female with driving after revocation at a North Marshall Avenue/East 3rd Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
7:47 P.M. Litchfield Police charged an 18 year old Litchfield female with no MN driver’s license at a South Johnson Drive/East Frontage Road location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
11:35 P.M. Litchfield Police and Litchfield Rescue were called to a South Armstrong Avenue residence for a lift assist.
Sunday, October 13, 2019
1:48 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a South CSAH 34 business. Upon officers’’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
10:10 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Ramsey Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
10:45 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 45 year old Litchfield male with no MN driver’s license at a North Miller Avenue/West 11th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
11:32 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
2:01 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible order for protection violation at a South Miller Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
10:24 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 61 year old Harris, MN male on a Kanabec County warrant and was charged with driving after revocation. The arrest occurred at a North Sibley Avenue/East 2nd Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Monday, October 14, 2019
11:38 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a Precision Drive business. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
12:10 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a property damage accident that occurred at an East Frontage Road business. Parties exchanged information. Minor damage. No injuries.
2:57 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 23 year old Litchfield female with driving after suspension at a South Sibley Avenue/East Weisel Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:43 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 72 year old Litchfield male with speed at a CSAH 34/East Ripley Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
7:29 P.M. An East 2nd Street resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised of options.
9:16 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 28 year old Litchfield male for 3rd degree DWI and .08 or more within 2 hours. The arrest occurred at a South Sibley Avenue address. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.