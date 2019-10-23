Litchfield Police Department activity, Oct. 15 21
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
2:06 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a North Sibley Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
6:00 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 29 year old Dassel male with driving after revocation at a US Hwy 12 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
8:52 A.M. A North Sibley Avenue business reported theft of merchandise. The matter is being investigated.
10:12 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 58 year old Minneapolis male with theft from an East Frontage Road business. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
1:59 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 business on a report of a counterfeit bill.
2:58 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 35 year old Dassel female for 2nd degree DWI, .08 or more within 2 hours, open bottle, and ignition interlock violation. The arrest occurred at an East Weisel Street location. She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
3:03 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 26 year old Cosmos male with driving after suspension at a CSAH 11/West 8th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
5:16 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Ripley Drive location for a driving compliant. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
2:36 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 10th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
2:47 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Holcombe Avenue residence for a noise compliant. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
10:05 A.M. An East 10th Street business reported receiving a scam letter. The party was advised.
1:37 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of theft from an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
4:53 P.M. Theft of medications was reported taken from an East 5th Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
8:37 P.M. The theft of an Apple watch and iPhone was reported taken from a West Weisel Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
Thursday, October 17, 2019
12:41 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for a noise compliant. Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.
1:52 A.M. A South Litchfield Avenue resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised of option.
9:16 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue address for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
9:26 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Donnelly Avenue residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
9:27 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Yale Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
11:43 A.M. A North Sibley Avenue business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
1:15 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
2:07 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Donnelly Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
2:43 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue location for a dog compliant. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
5:06 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at a North Sibley Avenue/East 6th Street location. Unknown damage. Unknown injuries.
Friday, October 18, 2019
9:50 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
1:31 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West Darwin Street residence for a welfare check. The matter is being investigated.
5:06 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 43 year old Litchfield male on a Meeker County warrant. The arrested occurred at an East 2nd Street residence.
5:48 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Geinitz Avenue residence for a burning compliant. Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.
7:02 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at a South Sibley Avenue address. The parties exchanged information. Minor damage. No injuries.
9:00 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Davis Avenue residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
9:39 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 21 year old Litchfield female with driving after revocation at a South Swift Avenue/West Weisel Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
10:01 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted the St. Cloud Police Department with an arrest of a 31 year old Litchfield male. The arrest occulted at a South Holcombe Avenue address.
10:40 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Swift Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.
Saturday, October 19, 2019
12:35 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Morningside Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
2:16 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue business on a report of a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
7:25 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Armstrong Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
8:45 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 3rd Street residence for a stray dog. Upon officer’s arrival, a male yellow lab was transported to the pound and later released to its owner.
11:17 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 3rd Street location for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, she was unable to locate the animal.
11:29 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
3:47 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 47 year old Dassel male with theft at an East Frontage Road business. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:49 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 21 year old Litchfield male with driving after revocation at a Sibley Avenue/Commercial Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Sunday, October 20, 2019
1:09 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 location for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
1:33 P.M. The theft of Halloween decorations was reported taken from a South Austin Avenue residence.
3:02 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West Darwin Street residence for a burning ordinance violation. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
9:03 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a domestic at a South Austin Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
9:11 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of lost keys at an East 2nd Street address; Scooby Doo key, round key chain, 2 black keys and some smaller ones.
Monday, October 21, 2019
3:28 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East Ripley Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
7:23 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Swift Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
8:48 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 15 year old Litchfield male with theft from an East Frontage Road business and underage use of tobacco. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
12:06 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Sibley Avenue location. Upon officer’s arrival, the vehicle was unable to be located.
1:03 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an Evergreen Park Blvd residence for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was advised.
10:27 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance were called to a West 4th Street residence for a lift assist.
11:41 P.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a North Ramsey Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
11:59 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 24 year old Paynesville female with no insurance at a CSAH 34/East Ripley Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.