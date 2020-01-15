Litchfield Police Report

The Litchfield Police Department reported the following incidents:

Tuesday, January 7, 2020

9:01 A.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 21-year-old Litchfield male on a McLeod County warrant.  The arrest occurred at a West Weisel Street residence.

3:18 P.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 22-year-old Dassel female with unrestrained child and no insurance at a CSAH 34/260th Street location.  She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

4:43 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a West 11th Street residence on a report of a disturbance.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

6:57 P.M.  An East Frontage Road business reported theft of merchandise. The matter is being investigated.

7:40 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 location for a driving complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.

8:56 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

6:23 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a West Weisel Street address for a person out of control.  Upon officer’s arrival the parties were advised.

11:44 A.M.  Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a South Gilman Avenue business.  Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found secure.

12:14 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Sibley Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

5:47 P.M.  The theft of Similac formula was reported taken from an East Frontage Road business.  The matter is being investigated.

5:55 P.M.  An East Frontage Road business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier.  The matter is being investigated.

6:23 P.M.  An East Frontage Road business reported theft of merchandise.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

8:18 P.M.  An East Frontage Road business reported theft of merchandise.  The matter is being investigated.

10:29 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Miller Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

Thursday, January 9, 2020

1:34 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a West Weisel Street address for a person out of control.  Upon officer’s arrival the matter was resolved.

2:49 P.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 14 year old Litchfield female with possession of a vape device at a North Gilman Avenue address.  She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

4:36 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 business for a welfare check.  Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the individuals.

5:13 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue residence for a welfare check.  Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

10:50 P.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a West 4th Street residence for a lift assist.

Friday, January 10, 2020

2:13 A.M.  Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at an East Frontage Road business.  Everything was found to be okay.

9:47 A.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 28 year old Litchfield female on Meeker County, McLeod County and Wright County warrants and charged with possession of small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.  The arrest occurred at a South Swift Avenue residence.  She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.

11:07 A.M.  A North Ramsey Avenue business reported receiving a counterfeit bill.  The matter is being investigated.

4:11 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Ramsey Avenue residence for a dog complaint.   Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

4:56 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East South Street residence for an unwanted individual.  Upon officers’ arrival they arrested a 33 year old Litchfield female on an Apprehension and Detention Order.  

7:03 P.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Gilman Avenue address.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

10:04 P.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West St. Paul Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

10:37 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East 5th Street residence for a noise complaint.  Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.

11:58 P.M.  A South Fuller Avenue resident reported receiving harassment/stalking.  The party was advised of option.

Saturday, January 11, 2020

5:09 A.M.  Litchfield Police and Litchfield Fire responded to a fire alarm at a South Sibley Avenue business.  Upon their arrival, everything was found to be okay.

7:35 A.M.  Litchfield Police assisted Meeker County Sheriff's Department on an assault arrest at a Park Village residence.

4:54 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a 260th Street address for a welfare check.  Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

8:25 P.M.  Litchfield Police assisted Meeker County Sheriff's Department on a traffic stop at a Precision Drive/East Ripley Street location.

Sunday, January 12, 2020

5:47 A.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Estates Avenue residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

8:49 A.M.  A South Gorman Avenue resident reported receiving harassment.  The party was advised of option.

8:52 A.M.  Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at a West 11th Street address.  The parties exchanged information.

7:25 P.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East US Hwy 12 business.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

Monday, January 13, 2020

7:54 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Ripley Street location for a dog complaint. Upon officers arrival, the owner was advised.

9:05 A.M. The theft of dog grooming items was reported taken from a vehicle at a North Gilman Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.

9:20 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 30 year old Litchfield male on a Department of Corrections Apprehension and Detention Order. The arrest occurred at a West 9th Street address.

4:28 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted the Meeker County Sheriff's Department on a domestic call at a MN Hwy 22 residence.

7:19 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 location for a property damage accident. Upon officers arrival, a 25 year old Litchfield male was charged with no MN drivers license and fail to yield. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date. Injuries unknown. Damage was over $1,000.

