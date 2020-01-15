LITCHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Litchfield Police Department reported the following incidents:
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
9:01 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 21-year-old Litchfield male on a McLeod County warrant. The arrest occurred at a West Weisel Street residence.
3:18 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 22-year-old Dassel female with unrestrained child and no insurance at a CSAH 34/260th Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
4:43 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 11th Street residence on a report of a disturbance. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
6:57 P.M. An East Frontage Road business reported theft of merchandise. The matter is being investigated.
7:40 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 location for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
8:56 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
6:23 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West Weisel Street address for a person out of control. Upon officer’s arrival the parties were advised.
11:44 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a South Gilman Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found secure.
12:14 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Sibley Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
5:47 P.M. The theft of Similac formula was reported taken from an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
5:55 P.M. An East Frontage Road business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. The matter is being investigated.
6:23 P.M. An East Frontage Road business reported theft of merchandise. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
8:18 P.M. An East Frontage Road business reported theft of merchandise. The matter is being investigated.
10:29 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Miller Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
Thursday, January 9, 2020
1:34 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West Weisel Street address for a person out of control. Upon officer’s arrival the matter was resolved.
2:49 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 14 year old Litchfield female with possession of a vape device at a North Gilman Avenue address. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
4:36 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 business for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the individuals.
5:13 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
10:50 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a West 4th Street residence for a lift assist.
Friday, January 10, 2020
2:13 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at an East Frontage Road business. Everything was found to be okay.
9:47 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 28 year old Litchfield female on Meeker County, McLeod County and Wright County warrants and charged with possession of small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred at a South Swift Avenue residence. She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
11:07 A.M. A North Ramsey Avenue business reported receiving a counterfeit bill. The matter is being investigated.
4:11 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Ramsey Avenue residence for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
4:56 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East South Street residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officers’ arrival they arrested a 33 year old Litchfield female on an Apprehension and Detention Order.
7:03 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Gilman Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
10:04 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West St. Paul Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
10:37 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 5th Street residence for a noise complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
11:58 P.M. A South Fuller Avenue resident reported receiving harassment/stalking. The party was advised of option.
Saturday, January 11, 2020
5:09 A.M. Litchfield Police and Litchfield Fire responded to a fire alarm at a South Sibley Avenue business. Upon their arrival, everything was found to be okay.
7:35 A.M. Litchfield Police assisted Meeker County Sheriff's Department on an assault arrest at a Park Village residence.
4:54 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a 260th Street address for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
8:25 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted Meeker County Sheriff's Department on a traffic stop at a Precision Drive/East Ripley Street location.
Sunday, January 12, 2020
5:47 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Estates Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
8:49 A.M. A South Gorman Avenue resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised of option.
8:52 A.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at a West 11th Street address. The parties exchanged information.
7:25 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East US Hwy 12 business. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Monday, January 13, 2020
7:54 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Ripley Street location for a dog complaint. Upon officers arrival, the owner was advised.
9:05 A.M. The theft of dog grooming items was reported taken from a vehicle at a North Gilman Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
9:20 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 30 year old Litchfield male on a Department of Corrections Apprehension and Detention Order. The arrest occurred at a West 9th Street address.
4:28 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted the Meeker County Sheriff's Department on a domestic call at a MN Hwy 22 residence.
7:19 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 location for a property damage accident. Upon officers arrival, a 25 year old Litchfield male was charged with no MN drivers license and fail to yield. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date. Injuries unknown. Damage was over $1,000.