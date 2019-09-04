Litchfield Police Department activity, Aug. 27-Sept. 2
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
9:27 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Davis Avenue location for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, she was unable to locate the individual.
11:47 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 2nd Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
5:27 P.M. A South Austin Avenue resident reported receiving harassment. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised of options.
10:19 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 21 year old Watkins male with unsafe passing at an East US Hwy 12 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
11:19 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 23 year old Spicer male for driving after revocation. The arrest occurred at an East US Hwy 12/South Johnson Drive location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
8:40 A.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a South Holcombe Avenue business. The matter is being investigated.
3:30 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Hubbard Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
3:44 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 40 year old Grove City male with driving after suspension at a CSAH 11/West 5th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
5:34 P.M. A North Austin Avenue resident reported receiving harassment. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
9:04 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint that occurred at a North Marshall Avenue/East 6th Street location. The party was advised.
Thursday, August 29, 2019
3:06 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Litchfield Avenue address. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
9:30 A.M. A North Holcombe Avenue resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised of options.
12:18 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Watkins Ambulance responded to a medical at an East Frontage Road business. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
12:22 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West Weisel Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
5:29 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Ripley Drive address for a stray dog. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
6:43 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 4th Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
7:51 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East Crescent Lane address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
8:31 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a property damage accident that occurred at a North Sibley Avenue business. No injuries. Damage unknown.
10:20 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
10:26 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 business for a possible DANCO violation. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
Friday, August 30, 2019
4:53 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 28 year old Litchfield male on two Meeker County warrants. The arrest occurred at a South Sibley Avenue/East Hanson Street location.
5:44 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue location for an ATV complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
5:54 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a domestic at an East 1st Street residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.
6:26 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of possible child abuse at a North Gilman Avenue residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
8:02 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 37 year old Ortonville male with driving after cancellation at an East Frontage Road location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
8:32 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a noise complaint at a North Morningside Avenue residence. The party was advised of options.
10:26 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at a North Gilman Avenue address. The parties were advised.
10:41 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East US Hwy 12 business. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Saturday, August 31, 2019
12:23 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 26 year old St. Joseph male with expired registration at a MN Hwy 24/CSAH 34 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
6:12 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 38 year old Willmar male with speeding at an East US Hwy 12/South Johnson Drive location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
6:15 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a Park Village residence for an animal complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
8:25 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Swift Avenue residence for an animal complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
9:41 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of possible child abuse at an East 5th Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
1:52 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 36 year old Las Vegas, NV male with no MN driver’s license at a North Sibley Avenue location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:41 P.M. Litchfield Police charged an 18 year old Litchfield female with no MN driver’s license at a North Sibley Avenue/East 8th Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Sunday, September 1, 2019
2:25 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 25 year old Cold Spring male for driving after suspension at a North Sibley Avenue location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:27 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Davis Avenue address. The party was not transported by ambulance.
8:06 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a domestic at a West 7th Street residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
11:06 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an animal complaint at a South Swift Avenue residence. The party was advised.
12:19 P.M. A North Sibley Avenue business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. Upon officer’s arrival, the driver was located and the matter was resolved.
4:15 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
4:54 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 25 year old Litchfield male on two Meeker County warrants. The arrest occurred at a North Sibley Avenue residence.
6:52 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Austin Avenue residence for an animal complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
Monday, September 2, 2019
2:56 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 48 year old Litchfield male for driving after suspension at a North Armstrong Avenue/East 3rd Street location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:24 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Davis Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officer’s arrival, a 36 year old St. Cloud female was arrested on a Stearns County and Sherburne County warrants.
5:04 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at a North Sibley Avenue business. The parties exchanged information.
5:12 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 10th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
9:40 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 2nd Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital