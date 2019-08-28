Litchfield Police Report

Litchfield Police Department activity, Aug. 20-26

Tuesday, August 20, 2019

3:41 A.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address.  The party was not transported.

4:51 A.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 27 year old Grove City male with following too close at a South Gorman Avenue/East Depot Street location.  He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

1:04 P.M.  A West 9th Street resident reported receiving scam calls.  The party was advised of options.

2:07 P.M.  A two vehicle property accident occurred on East Depot Street near Davis Avenue.  The first vehicle, a 2007 Ford, was driven by Dakota Kottke of Litchfield.  The second vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet, was driven by Carol Hoff in Cosmos.  No injuries.  Damage was over $1,000.

2:56 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a domestic at a Terrace View Drive residence.  The matter is being investigated.

5:37 P.M.  An East 4th Street resident reported receiving a scam call.  The party was advised.

7:27 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue address for an ATV complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

7:59 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of theft from an East Frontage Road business.  The matter is being investigated.

10:51 P.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 32 year old Litchfield male on a Department of Corrections warrant. The arrest occurred at a North Ramsey Avenue address.

11:57 P.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance were called to a North Gilman Avenue residence for a lift assist.

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

12:09 A.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 23 year old Spicer male for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation, possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.  The arrest occurred at a CSAH 34/260th Street location.  He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.

8:40 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a property damage accident that occurred at a North Sibley Avenue address.  Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

9:51 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a West 9th Street address for a parking complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

11:04 A.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Davis Avenue address.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

12:07 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East Hanson Street residence for a dog complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.

1:56 P.M.  A West 7th Street resident reported receiving scam calls.  The party was advised of options.

5:15 P.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a two vehicle personal injury accident that occurred at a South Marshall Avenue/East St. Paul Street location.  The party was not transported by ambulance. Damage unknown.

7:04 P.M.  An East Frontage Road business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier.  Upon officers’ arrival, the driver was located and the matter was resolved.

Thursday, August 22, 2019

6:52 P.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 43 year old Litchfield male with dog at large at an East 2nd Street residence.  He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

10:44 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Sibley Avenue location.  Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.

11:04 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Swift Avenue residence for an unwanted individual.  Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

Friday, August 23, 2019

9:01 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of an animal complaint at a North Holcombe Avenue address.  The party was advised of options.

10:09 A.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

2:18 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Donnelly Avenue residence on a report of a disturbance.  Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.

3:17 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of harassment at a South Holcombe Avenue residence.  The party was advised of options.

3:34 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Marshall Avenue residence for a dog complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was advised.

3:39 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a Terrace View Drive residence on a report of a custody dispute.  Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised of options.

3:54 P.M.  A South Sibley Avenue business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

4:11 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Austin Avenue residence for a burning ordinance violation.  Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

7:01 P.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 34 year old Montevideo female with theft from an East Frontage Road business. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

7:11 P.M.  An East Ripley Street resident reported receiving threats.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

7:42 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an Evergreen Park Blvd residence for a dog complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was advised.

8:25 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East Evergreen Park Blvd residence for a dog complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was advised.

10:26 P.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 43 year old Atwater female with driving after revocation at a Precision Drive/East Frontage Road location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

Saturday, August 24, 2019

4:50 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Marshall Avenue residence for a noise complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

11:40 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an Evergreen Park Blvd residence for a dog complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

12:46 P.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Holcombe Avenue residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

1:12 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Litchfield Avenue residence for an animal complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

6:35 P.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 2nd Street residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

Sunday, August 25, 2019

12:11 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a domestic at an East 1st Street residence.  Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

12:21 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East Frontage Road business.  Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

2:49 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Austin Avenue address on a report of harassment.  Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

11:30 A.M.  Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a South Austin Avenue address.  The matter is being investigated.

1:06 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a dog bite that occurred at a North Austin Avenue address.  The matter is being investigated.

1:35 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of harassment occurring at an East 3rd Street residence.  Upon officer’s arrival, all parties were advised.

1:48 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of threats at a South Sibley Avenue residence.  The party was advised.

1:54 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East 3rd Street residence for a burning ordinance violation.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

6:55 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of juvenile mischief at an East 4th Street location.  Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.

7:08 P.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 4th Street residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

9:23 P.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Miller Avenue residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

10:27 P.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Chandler Avenue residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

Monday, August 26, 2019 

11:37 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Armstrong Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

12:07 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East US Hwy 12 business. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

3:30 P.M. A Park Village resident reported receiving a scam call. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

5:48 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue residence for a dog complaint. The owner will be cited for obligation to prevent animal nuisance.

10:14 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of juvenile trouble at a South Sibley Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

