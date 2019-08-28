Litchfield Police Department activity, Aug. 20-26
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
3:41 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was not transported.
4:51 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 27 year old Grove City male with following too close at a South Gorman Avenue/East Depot Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
1:04 P.M. A West 9th Street resident reported receiving scam calls. The party was advised of options.
2:07 P.M. A two vehicle property accident occurred on East Depot Street near Davis Avenue. The first vehicle, a 2007 Ford, was driven by Dakota Kottke of Litchfield. The second vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet, was driven by Carol Hoff in Cosmos. No injuries. Damage was over $1,000.
2:56 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a domestic at a Terrace View Drive residence. The matter is being investigated.
5:37 P.M. An East 4th Street resident reported receiving a scam call. The party was advised.
7:27 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue address for an ATV complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
7:59 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of theft from an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
10:51 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 32 year old Litchfield male on a Department of Corrections warrant. The arrest occurred at a North Ramsey Avenue address.
11:57 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance were called to a North Gilman Avenue residence for a lift assist.
Wednesday, August 21, 2019
12:09 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 23 year old Spicer male for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation, possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred at a CSAH 34/260th Street location. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
8:40 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a property damage accident that occurred at a North Sibley Avenue address. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
9:51 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 9th Street address for a parking complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
11:04 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Davis Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
12:07 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Hanson Street residence for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
1:56 P.M. A West 7th Street resident reported receiving scam calls. The party was advised of options.
5:15 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a two vehicle personal injury accident that occurred at a South Marshall Avenue/East St. Paul Street location. The party was not transported by ambulance. Damage unknown.
7:04 P.M. An East Frontage Road business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. Upon officers’ arrival, the driver was located and the matter was resolved.
Thursday, August 22, 2019
6:52 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 43 year old Litchfield male with dog at large at an East 2nd Street residence. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
10:44 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Sibley Avenue location. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
11:04 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Swift Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
Friday, August 23, 2019
9:01 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an animal complaint at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was advised of options.
10:09 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
2:18 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Donnelly Avenue residence on a report of a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.
3:17 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of harassment at a South Holcombe Avenue residence. The party was advised of options.
3:34 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Marshall Avenue residence for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was advised.
3:39 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a Terrace View Drive residence on a report of a custody dispute. Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised of options.
3:54 P.M. A South Sibley Avenue business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
4:11 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Austin Avenue residence for a burning ordinance violation. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
7:01 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 34 year old Montevideo female with theft from an East Frontage Road business. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
7:11 P.M. An East Ripley Street resident reported receiving threats. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
7:42 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an Evergreen Park Blvd residence for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was advised.
8:25 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Evergreen Park Blvd residence for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was advised.
10:26 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 43 year old Atwater female with driving after revocation at a Precision Drive/East Frontage Road location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Saturday, August 24, 2019
4:50 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Marshall Avenue residence for a noise complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
11:40 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an Evergreen Park Blvd residence for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
12:46 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Holcombe Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
1:12 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Litchfield Avenue residence for an animal complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
6:35 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 2nd Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Sunday, August 25, 2019
12:11 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a domestic at an East 1st Street residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
12:21 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East Frontage Road business. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
2:49 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Austin Avenue address on a report of harassment. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
11:30 A.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a South Austin Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
1:06 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a dog bite that occurred at a North Austin Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
1:35 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of harassment occurring at an East 3rd Street residence. Upon officer’s arrival, all parties were advised.
1:48 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of threats at a South Sibley Avenue residence. The party was advised.
1:54 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 3rd Street residence for a burning ordinance violation. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
6:55 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of juvenile mischief at an East 4th Street location. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
7:08 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 4th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
9:23 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Miller Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
10:27 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Chandler Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Monday, August 26, 2019
11:37 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Armstrong Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
12:07 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East US Hwy 12 business. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
3:30 P.M. A Park Village resident reported receiving a scam call. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
5:48 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue residence for a dog complaint. The owner will be cited for obligation to prevent animal nuisance.
10:14 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of juvenile trouble at a South Sibley Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.