Litchfield Police Report

Litchfield Police Department activity, Sept. 10-16

Tuesday, September 10, 2019

12:01 A.M.  Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at a South CSAH 34 address.  The party was advised.

1:07 A.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 23 year old Lester Prairie male with speeding at an East US Hwy 12/South Johnson Drive location.  He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

5:34 A.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 44 year old St. Paul male with no insurance at a North Armstrong Avenue/East Depot Street location.  He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

9:30 A.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 34 year old Litchfield male with driving after revocation at a North Sibley Avenue/East 3rd Street location.  He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

5:15 P.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 50 year old Hutchinson male on a Meeker County warrant.  The arrest occurred at a North Marshall Avenue/East 4th Street location.

6:10 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East 1st Street residence for a disturbance.  Upon officer’s arrival, a 55 year old Litchfield female was arrested for disorderly conduct and terroristic threats; a 21 year old Kimball male was arrested for domestic assault; and a 28 year old Kimball male was arrested for domestic assault.  They are being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.

7:53 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Gilman Avenue residence for a driving complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

1:20 A.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 24 year old St. Paul male with no MN driver’s license at a South Davis Avenue/East Depot Street location.  He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

3:47 A.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Litchfield Avenue residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

9:23 A.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 10th Street residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

10:06 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East South Street residence for a welfare check.  The party was located and everything was found to be okay.

5:33 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a possible burglary that occurred at a South Litchfield Avenue residence.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

6:08 P.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 55 year old Hector female on a Meeker County warrant and charged with flee on foot.  The arrest occurred at a North Ramsey Avenue address.  She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.

7:07 P.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East Crescent Lane residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

Thursday, September 12, 2019

10:13 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for an animal complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

1:15 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of an animal complaint at a North Holcombe Avenue residence.  The party was advised.

1:21 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a Sunrise Drive residence for a welfare check.  Upon officers’ arrival, Mayo Ambulance was summoned and transported the party to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

10:22 P.M.  An East 3rd Street business reported theft of electricity.  Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.

11:52 P.M.  Litchfield Police assisted Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a domestic at a Grove City residence. 

Friday, September 13, 2019

3:44 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a West 8th Street residence for a possible probation violation.  Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

9:42 A.M.  A hit and run accident was reported to police that occurred at a South Chandler Avenue location.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

1:12 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a dog complaint at a West 6th Street residence.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was unfounded.

3:55 P.M.  An East 1st Street residence reported receiving scam calls.  The party was advised of options.

4:05 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a Sunrise Drive/East 4th Street location for a parking ordinance violation.  Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.

Saturday, September 14, 2019

10:33 A.M.  Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a West 5th Street business.  The matter is being investigated.

11:07 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a West 7th Street residence for a civil dispute.  Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.

1:13 P.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 39 year old Spicer male with no insurance at a Litchfield Avenue/Depot Street location.  He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

2:08 P.M.  A hit and run accident was reported to police that occurred at an East US Hwy 12/CSAH 34 location.  The matter is being investigated.

4:00 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint at a West 4th Street location.  The party was advised.

6:54 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of juvenile trouble at an East 3rd Street residence.  Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.

7:34 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint at a South Holcombe Avenue location.  Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.

8:28 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Sibley Avenue business.  Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.

11:00 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East 2nd Street location.  Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the vehicle.

11:32 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a Sunrise Drive residence for a noise complaint.  Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.

Sunday, September 15, 2019

9:29 A.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 29 year old Litchfield male for no MN driver’s license at a Precision Drive/East St. Paul Street location.  He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

12:27 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a fight that occurred at a 260th Street address.  The matter is being investigated.

1:58 P.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 53 year old St. Cloud male with driving after suspension at an East US Hwy 12 address.  He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

6:45 P.M.  A two vehicle property damage accident occurred on East South Street.  The first vehicle, a 1994 Buick, was driven by Mitchell Donahue of Litchfield.  The second vehicle, a 2015 Kia, was parked and owned by Tracy Dollerschell of Litchfield.  Damage was over $1,000.  No injuries.

10:42 P.M.  Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East Depot Street business.  Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be secured.

Monday, September 16, 2019

12:32 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East 5th Street residence for a noise complaint.  Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.

8:33 A.M.  The theft of a ring was reported taken from a North Marshall Avenue residence.  The matter is being investigated.

1:25 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a Terrace View Drive residence for a welfare check.  Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

1:44 P.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 28 year old Litchfield male on a Meeker County Apprehension and Detention Order.  The arrest occurred at an East 5th Street residence.

2:23 P.M.  A two vehicle property damage accident occurred on North Sibley Avenue.  The first vehicle, a 2012 Buick, was driven by Marcie Anderson of Litchfield.  The second vehicle, a 2015 Toyota, was parked and owned by Shelly Hank of Litchfield.  Minor damage.  No injuries.

4:48 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a Terrace View Drive residence on a report of a disturbance.  Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.

5:41 P.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 51 year old Litchfield female on a Meeker County warrant.  The arrest occurred at a North Marshall Avenue residence.

5:45 P.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 44 year old Atwater female with driving after revocation at a North Miller Avenue/West 11th Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

8:35 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a dog complaint at an Evergreen Park Blvd residence.  Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was advised.

11:07 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East US Hwy 12 business.  Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

 

