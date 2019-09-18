Litchfield Police Department activity, Sept. 10-16
Tuesday, September 10, 2019
12:01 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at a South CSAH 34 address. The party was advised.
1:07 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 23 year old Lester Prairie male with speeding at an East US Hwy 12/South Johnson Drive location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
5:34 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 44 year old St. Paul male with no insurance at a North Armstrong Avenue/East Depot Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:30 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 34 year old Litchfield male with driving after revocation at a North Sibley Avenue/East 3rd Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
5:15 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 50 year old Hutchinson male on a Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at a North Marshall Avenue/East 4th Street location.
6:10 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 1st Street residence for a disturbance. Upon officer’s arrival, a 55 year old Litchfield female was arrested for disorderly conduct and terroristic threats; a 21 year old Kimball male was arrested for domestic assault; and a 28 year old Kimball male was arrested for domestic assault. They are being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
7:53 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Gilman Avenue residence for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
Wednesday, September 11, 2019
1:20 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 24 year old St. Paul male with no MN driver’s license at a South Davis Avenue/East Depot Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:47 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Litchfield Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
9:23 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 10th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
10:06 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East South Street residence for a welfare check. The party was located and everything was found to be okay.
5:33 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible burglary that occurred at a South Litchfield Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
6:08 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 55 year old Hector female on a Meeker County warrant and charged with flee on foot. The arrest occurred at a North Ramsey Avenue address. She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
7:07 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East Crescent Lane residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Thursday, September 12, 2019
10:13 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for an animal complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
1:15 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an animal complaint at a North Holcombe Avenue residence. The party was advised.
1:21 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a Sunrise Drive residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, Mayo Ambulance was summoned and transported the party to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
10:22 P.M. An East 3rd Street business reported theft of electricity. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
11:52 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a domestic at a Grove City residence.
Friday, September 13, 2019
3:44 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 8th Street residence for a possible probation violation. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
9:42 A.M. A hit and run accident was reported to police that occurred at a South Chandler Avenue location. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
1:12 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a dog complaint at a West 6th Street residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was unfounded.
3:55 P.M. An East 1st Street residence reported receiving scam calls. The party was advised of options.
4:05 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a Sunrise Drive/East 4th Street location for a parking ordinance violation. Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.
Saturday, September 14, 2019
10:33 A.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a West 5th Street business. The matter is being investigated.
11:07 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 7th Street residence for a civil dispute. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
1:13 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 39 year old Spicer male with no insurance at a Litchfield Avenue/Depot Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
2:08 P.M. A hit and run accident was reported to police that occurred at an East US Hwy 12/CSAH 34 location. The matter is being investigated.
4:00 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint at a West 4th Street location. The party was advised.
6:54 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of juvenile trouble at an East 3rd Street residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
7:34 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint at a South Holcombe Avenue location. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
8:28 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Sibley Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
11:00 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East 2nd Street location. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the vehicle.
11:32 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a Sunrise Drive residence for a noise complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
Sunday, September 15, 2019
9:29 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 29 year old Litchfield male for no MN driver’s license at a Precision Drive/East St. Paul Street location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
12:27 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a fight that occurred at a 260th Street address. The matter is being investigated.
1:58 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 53 year old St. Cloud male with driving after suspension at an East US Hwy 12 address. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
6:45 P.M. A two vehicle property damage accident occurred on East South Street. The first vehicle, a 1994 Buick, was driven by Mitchell Donahue of Litchfield. The second vehicle, a 2015 Kia, was parked and owned by Tracy Dollerschell of Litchfield. Damage was over $1,000. No injuries.
10:42 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East Depot Street business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be secured.
Monday, September 16, 2019
12:32 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 5th Street residence for a noise complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
8:33 A.M. The theft of a ring was reported taken from a North Marshall Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
1:25 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a Terrace View Drive residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
1:44 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 28 year old Litchfield male on a Meeker County Apprehension and Detention Order. The arrest occurred at an East 5th Street residence.
2:23 P.M. A two vehicle property damage accident occurred on North Sibley Avenue. The first vehicle, a 2012 Buick, was driven by Marcie Anderson of Litchfield. The second vehicle, a 2015 Toyota, was parked and owned by Shelly Hank of Litchfield. Minor damage. No injuries.
4:48 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a Terrace View Drive residence on a report of a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.
5:41 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 51 year old Litchfield female on a Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at a North Marshall Avenue residence.
5:45 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 44 year old Atwater female with driving after revocation at a North Miller Avenue/West 11th Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
8:35 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a dog complaint at an Evergreen Park Blvd residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was advised.
11:07 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.