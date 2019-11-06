Litchfield Police Department activity, Oct. 29 - Nov. 4
Tuesday, October 29, 2019
3:42 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at an East Depot Street business. The parties were advised.
11:13 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a burning ordinance violation at a South Hubbard Avenue residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
11:48 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Austin Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
1:13 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of theft at a North Sibley Avenue business. The matter is being investigated.
4:02 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 55 year old Paynesville male on a Department of Corrections warrant. The arrest occurred at an East US Hwy 12 address.
4:41 P.M. An East 3rd Street resident reported theft of a bike. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
Wednesday, October 30, 2019
12:32 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 29 year old St. Cloud male for driving after cancellation at a North Sibley Avenue location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
10:49 A.M. The theft of a black Ruger American rifle was reported taken from a South Sibley Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
11:47 A.M. The theft of a cart was reported taken from a South Holcombe Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, the cart was located and returned.
6:54 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a probation violation at an East 2nd Street residence. The party was advised of options.
Thursday, October 31, 2019
4:11 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Sibley Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
2:06 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 17 year old Grove City male with possession of a vape device at a North Gilman Avenue address. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
8:36 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of nuisance at a North Cottonwood Avenue/East 5th Street location. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
8:56 P.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a South Davis Avenue/Depot Street location. The matter is being investigated.
8:57 P.M. A one vehicle property damage accident occurred at an East US Hwy 12 location. The vehicle, a 2018 Ford, was driven by Kenneth Hansen of Litchfield. No injuries. Damage unknown.
Friday, November 1, 2019
1:48 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a domestic at a South Swift Avenue residence. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the individuals.
6:09 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 5th Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
8:18 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
10:56 A.M. A South Miller Avenue resident reported receiving harassment. All parties were advised.
1:37 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Ramsey Avenue residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
2:06 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 2nd Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
2:28 P.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a South Fuller Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
3:45 P.M. The theft of an EBT card was reported taken from a West 11th Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
4:08 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 38 year old Hutchinson male on a Meeker County Apprehension and Detention Order. The arrest occurred at a North Sibley Avenue address.
7:50 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 30 year old Litchfield female with theft at an East Frontage Road business. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Saturday, November 2, 2019
12:56 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a CSAH 34/260th Street location for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
6:58 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a burglary at a West Depot Street business. The matter is being investigated.
11:22 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 4th Street residence for a shooting complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
1:30 P.M. An East 9th Street resident reported theft by check. The matter is being investigated.
3:05 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Holcombe Avenue address for a medical. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
Sunday, November 3, 2019
12:01 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Gorman Avenue residence for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was advised.
10:32 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Verndale Avenue residence for a stray dog. Upon officer’s arrival, a male Doberman was transported to the pound.
12:18 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue residence. Upon arrival, everything was found to be okay.
1:40 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to a three vehicle property damage accident that occurred at a South Davis Avenue/Depot Street location. Unknown damage. Unknown injuries.
2:48 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a US Hwy 12 location. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
7:23 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an assault that occurred at a South Gorman Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
7:49 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for a noise complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.
Monday, November 4, 2019
7:40 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an animal complaint at a Meadow Road residence. The party was advised of options.
11:05 A.M. A Precision Drive business reported theft by check. The matter is being investigated.
6:36 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 10th Street location for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.