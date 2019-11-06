Litchfield Police Report

Litchfield Police Department activity, Oct. 29 - Nov. 4

Tuesday, October 29, 2019

3:42 A.M.  Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at an East Depot Street business.  The parties were advised.

11:13 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a burning ordinance violation at a South Hubbard Avenue residence.  Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.

11:48 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Austin Avenue residence for a welfare check.  Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.

1:13 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of theft at a North Sibley Avenue business. The matter is being investigated.

4:02 P.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 55 year old Paynesville male on a Department of Corrections warrant.  The arrest occurred at an East US Hwy 12 address.

4:41 P.M.  An East 3rd Street resident reported theft of a bike.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

12:32 A.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 29 year old St. Cloud male for driving after cancellation at a North Sibley Avenue location.  He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

10:49 A.M.  The theft of a black Ruger American rifle was reported taken from a South Sibley Avenue residence.  The matter is being investigated.

11:47 A.M.  The theft of a cart was reported taken from a South Holcombe Avenue business.  Upon officers’ arrival, the cart was located and returned.

6:54 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a probation violation at an East 2nd Street residence.  The party was advised of options.

Thursday, October 31, 2019

4:11 A.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Sibley Avenue residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

2:06 P.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 17 year old Grove City male with possession of a vape device at a North Gilman Avenue address.  He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

8:36 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of nuisance at a North Cottonwood Avenue/East 5th Street location.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

8:56 P.M.  Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a South Davis Avenue/Depot Street location.  The matter is being investigated.

8:57 P.M.  A one vehicle property damage accident occurred at an East US Hwy 12 location.  The vehicle, a 2018 Ford, was driven by Kenneth Hansen of Litchfield.  No injuries.  Damage unknown.

Friday, November 1, 2019

1:48 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a domestic at a South Swift Avenue residence.  Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the individuals.

6:09 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East 5th Street residence for a welfare check.  Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

8:18 A.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

10:56 A.M.  A South Miller Avenue resident reported receiving harassment.  All parties were advised.

1:37 P.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Ramsey Avenue residence.  The party was not transported by ambulance.

2:06 P.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 2nd Street residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

2:28 P.M.  Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a South Fuller Avenue residence.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

3:45 P.M.  The theft of an EBT card was reported taken from a West 11th Street residence.  The matter is being investigated.

4:08 P.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 38 year old Hutchinson male on a Meeker County Apprehension and Detention Order.  The arrest occurred at a North Sibley Avenue address.

7:50 P.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 30 year old Litchfield female with theft at an East Frontage Road business.  She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

Saturday, November 2, 2019

12:56 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a CSAH 34/260th Street location for a welfare check.  Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

6:58 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a burglary at a West Depot Street business.  The matter is being investigated.

11:22 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a West 4th Street residence for a shooting complaint.   Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

1:30 P.M.  An East 9th Street resident reported theft by check.  The matter is being investigated.

3:05 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Holcombe Avenue address for a medical. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.

Sunday, November 3, 2019

12:01 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Gorman Avenue residence for a dog complaint.   Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was advised.

10:32 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Verndale Avenue residence for a stray dog.  Upon officer’s arrival, a male Doberman was transported to the pound.

12:18 P.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue residence.  Upon arrival, everything was found to be okay.

1:40 P.M.  Litchfield Police responded to a three vehicle property damage accident that occurred at a South Davis Avenue/Depot Street location.  Unknown damage.  Unknown injuries.

2:48 P.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a US Hwy 12 location.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

7:23 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of an assault that occurred at a South Gorman Avenue address.  The matter is being investigated.

7:49 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for a noise complaint.  Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.

Monday, November 4, 2019

7:40 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an animal complaint at a Meadow Road residence. The party was advised of options.

11:05 A.M. A Precision Drive business reported theft by check. The matter is being investigated.

6:36 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 10th Street location for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

