LITCHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Litchfield Police Department reported the following incidents:
Friday, December 20, 2019
12:47 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a disturbance at a South Marshall Avenue residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
4:54 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a South Hubbard Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
9:07 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of threats that occurred at an East Depot Street address. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
9:43 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Ramsey Avenue/West 4th Street location for a parking complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
2:17 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Davis Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
3:21 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a juvenile runaway at a West 5th Street residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the juvenile was located.
4:23 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 21 year old Litchfield male with possession of over 1.4 grams of marijuana in a motor vehicle at a MN Hwy 22/US Hwy 12 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
8:29 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Miller Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
Saturday, December 21, 2019
7:48 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Gilman Avenue residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
10:44 A.M. The theft of medication was reported taken from a North Holcombe Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
10:44 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West Ripley Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
10:58 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 9th Street location for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
11:14 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a disturbance at a West 3rd Street location. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised of options.
12:19 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an abandoned vehicle at a South Holcombe Avenue/East Weisel Street location. Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was advised.
4:38 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 45 year old Litchfield male on a Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at a South Miller Avenue residence.
5:32 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Holcombe Avenue residence for a stray dog. Upon officer’s arrival, a male black lab was transported to the pound and later released to its owner.
7:42 P.M. Litchfield Police charged an 18 year old Willmar female with possession of drug paraphernalia at a South Gorman Avenue/East Depot Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:49 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 39 year old Litchfield female for domestic assault and disorderly conduct. The arrest occurred at an East 4th Street residence. She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
Sunday, December 22, 2019
9:11 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 23 year old Litchfield female with no insurance at a West 11th Street/Park Village location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
4:17 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 37 year old Montrose female with driving after suspension at an East US Hwy 12/South Johnson Drive location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Monday, December 23, 2019
9:23 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue/West 3rd Street location for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
12:42 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 28 year old Hector male with driving after suspension and no insurance at a West 11th Street/Park Village location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
1:20 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 42 year old Willmar male with violation of limited license and driving without ignition interlock device at an East US Hwy 12/CSAH 34 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
4:08 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 60 year old Grove City male with leaving the scene of an accident at a North Sibley Avenue address. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
7:51 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 50 year old Litchfield male for 4th degree DWI, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, and driving after suspension. The arrest occurred at a North Marshall Avenue/East 2nd Street location. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
10:24 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an open door at an East Commercial Street business. Upon officer’s arrival, the building was cleared and secured.
11:16 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 46 year old Annandale female with driving after suspension at a CSAH 34/MN Hwy 24 location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
12:40 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible order for protection violation at an East 1st Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
5:24 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Frontage Road location for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
5:33 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South CSAH 34 address. The party was not transported by ambulance.
7:50 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Miller Avenue/West Ripley Street location for a parking complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
9:16 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a disturbance at an East Frontage Road residence. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
10:18 P.M. Litchfield Police and Litchfield Rescue was called to a West 4th Street residence for a lift assist.
11:58 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Swift Avenue residence for a stray dog. Upon officer’s arrival, a male chocolate lab was transported to the pound and later released to its owner.
Wednesday, December 25, 2019
8:21 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a North Sibley Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
1:52 P.M. An East Ripley Street resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised of options.
4:02 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was not transported by ambulance.
Thursday, December 26, 2019
8:26 A.M. Litchfield Police assisted MN State Patrol on a property damage accident that occurred at an East US Hwy 12 location.
12:49 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a dog complaint at an East 2nd Street residence. The party was advised of options.
1:53 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 35 year old Sauk Centre male on a DOC Apprehension and Detention Order. The arrest occurred at an East US Hwy 12 address.
4:57 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West McQuat Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
5:36 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a West Depot Street business. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was unfounded.
5:55 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Depot Street business on a report of child maltreatment. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.