Litchfield Police Department activity, Sept. 24-30
Tuesday, September 24, 2019
3:22 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was not transported.
11:51 A.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at an East 5th Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
1:14 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of tampering with a motor vehicle at a South Austin Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, both parties were advised.
5:03 P.M. Litchfield Police charged an 18 year old Buffalo female with no seatbelt at a Depot Street/Holcombe Avenue location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date
6:23 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of juvenile trouble at a South Crescent Lane residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
7:18 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint that occurred at an East Frontage Road location. The party was advised of options.
8:13 P.M. A South Austin Avenue resident reported receiving harassment. Upon officers’ arrival, all parties were advised of options.
9:19 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Swift Avenue residence. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the individuals.
Wednesday, September 25, 2019
8:48 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 27 year old Litchfield female with dog at large at a South Armstrong Avenue residence. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
10:35 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Gorman Avenue address for a parking complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, a parking ticket was issued.
10:56 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of trespassing at a North Sibley Avenue address. The party was advised.
11:23 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East Butler Street residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
11:41 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Gilman Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
2:00 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a traffic stop at a West 4th Street/West 5th Street location.
3:00 P.M. A two vehicle property damage accident occurred at the intersection of South Sibley Avenue and East St. Paul Street. The first vehicle, a 2015 Kia, was driven by Deborah Feaselman of Litchfield. The second vehicle, a 2001 Ford, was drive by Denise Everson of Arlington, MN. Damage was over $1,000. Injuries unknown.
5:47 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible order for protection violation that occurred at an East 1st Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
Thursday, September 26, 2019
1:06 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Miller Avenue residence. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
12:05 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East South Street residence for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
1:46 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Miller Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
3:15 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible harassment order violation at a West 3rd Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
6:48 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East Crescent Lane address. The party was not transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Friday, September 27, 2019
12:29 A.M. A North Sibley Avenue business reported theft by check. The matter is being investigated.
1:46 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Swift Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
4:37 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East South Street residence on a report of juvenile mischief. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
5:21 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 22 year old Willmar male with no MN driver’s license at an East US Hwy 12/CSAH 34 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
5:43 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.
5:52 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of theft from an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
7:15 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible theft from an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
8:32 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a traffic stop at a South Gorman Avenue/East Depot Street location.
8:53 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 58 year old Dassel male for 4th degree DWI. The arrest occurred at a South Sibley Avenue/East Butler Street location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
11:08 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 33 year old Litchfield male for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles, and obstruction of justice with force. DWI charge is pending. The arrest occurred at an East US Hwy 12 location. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
Saturday, September 28, 2019
6:52 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a dog complaint at a North Donnelly Avenue/West 3rd Street location. The party was advised.
12:46 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 9th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
3:15 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue/East Butler Street location for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the animal.
4:43 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted MN State Patrol on a traffic stop at a North Armstrong Avenue/East Depot Street location.
7:38 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 19 year old South Haven male with driving after revocation at an East US Hwy 12 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
8:38 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Litchfield Avenue residence on a report of juvenile mischief. The matter is being investigated.
10:00 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East 10th Street business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
Sunday, September 29, 2019
3:20 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of littering at an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the vehicle.
5:07 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 21 year old Litchfield female with driving after suspension at a South Sibley Avenue/East Pleasure Drive location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
7:49 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
7:51 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a scam that occurred at an East 3rd Street residence. The party was advised.
Monday, September 29, 2019
8:31 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 13 year old Litchfield male with Possession of nicotine delivery device at an East 10th Street address. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:24 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a Harmon Lane residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
10:49 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 66 year old Litchfield male with child restraint violation at a North Armstrong Avenue/East 5th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
11:37 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible order for protection violation at an East 1st Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
4:07 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a lost purse at an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
4:44 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a lost wallet at an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
6:55 P.M. An East 1st Street resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised.
11:30 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Swift Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.