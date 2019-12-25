LITCHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Litchfield Police Department reported the following incidents:
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
4:30 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 35 year old Willmar male with driving after revocation at an East US Hwy 12/CSAH 34 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
2:22 P.M. A West 3rd Street resident reported receiving harassment. Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.
6:17 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a North Marshall Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, the building was secure.
7:13 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 51 year old Litchfield female on a Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at a South Sibley Avenue address.
9:10 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East Frontage Road business. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
10:29 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East Frontage Road residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
2:37 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 27 year old Willmar male with no MN driver’s license at a Precision Drive/East Depot Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:27 A.M. The theft of a pellet gun was reported taken from an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
3:13 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 42 year old Willmar male on a Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at a South CSAH 34 address.
6:55 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 46 year old Litchfield female with theft at an East Frontage Road business. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
7:22 P.M. A North Marshall Avenue resident reported receiving a scam call. The party was advised of options.
10:34 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue/East 3rd Street location for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.
Thursday, December 19, 2019
3:00 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 38 year old Olivia male with driving after revocation at a Park Village location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:21 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a fight at a South Fuller Avenue residence. The party was advised.
5:08 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted the Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a traffic stop at a MN Hwy 24/CSAH 34 location.