LITCHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Litchfield Police Department reported the following incidents:

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

4:30 A.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 35 year old Willmar male with driving after revocation at an East US Hwy 12/CSAH 34 location.  He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

2:22 P.M.  A West 3rd Street resident reported receiving harassment.  Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.

6:17 P.M.  Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a North Marshall Avenue business.  Upon officer’s arrival, the building was secure.

7:13 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 51 year old Litchfield female on a Meeker County warrant.  The arrest occurred at a South Sibley Avenue address.

9:10 P.M.  Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East Frontage Road business.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

10:29 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East Frontage Road residence.  Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

2:37 A.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 27 year old Willmar male with no MN driver’s license at a Precision Drive/East Depot Street location.  He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

9:27 A.M.  The theft of a pellet gun was reported taken from an East Frontage Road business.  The matter is being investigated.

3:13 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 42 year old Willmar male on a Meeker County warrant.  The arrest occurred at a South CSAH 34 address.

6:55 P.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 46 year old Litchfield female with theft at an East Frontage Road business.  She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

7:22 P.M.  A North Marshall Avenue resident reported receiving a scam call.  The party was advised of options.

10:34 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue/East 3rd Street location for a welfare check.  Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.

Thursday, December 19, 2019

3:00 P.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 38 year old Olivia male with driving after revocation at a Park Village location.  He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

3:21 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a fight at a South Fuller Avenue residence.  The party was advised.

5:08 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted the Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a traffic stop at a MN Hwy 24/CSAH 34 location.

 

