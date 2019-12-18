LITCHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Litchfield Police Department reported the following incidents:
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
7:14 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a South CSAH 34 business. Upon officers’ arrival, the building was found to be secure.
8:32 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Frontage Road location for a stalled vehicle. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
9:58 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of harassment at a North Gilman Avenue address. The party was advised of options.
1:15 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 15 year old Litchfield male with possession of a nicotine delivery device at a North Gilman Avenue address. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
1:36 P.M. The theft of medication was reported taken from a North Holcombe Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
2:19 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a South CSAH 34 business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
2:45 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a property damage accident that occurred at a South Marshall Avenue/East St. Paul Street location. A 49 year old Grove City female was charged with fail to stop at a stop sign. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date. Damage and injuries are unknown.
6:28 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 29 year old Cambridge male for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. The arrest occurred at an East US Hwy 12 address. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
5:21 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
8:37 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a CSAH 34/US Hwy 12 location for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
2:38 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West Pleasure Drive address for a parking complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
3:10 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue business for a stray dog. Upon officer’s arrival, a white and black Pitbull was transported to the pound and later released to its owner.
4:41 P.M. The theft of a package was reported taken from an East 2nd Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
5:51 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a West 3rd Street business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be secure.
7:21 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an Ames Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
8:19 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a domestic at an East South Street residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.
10:08 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a West 7th Street residence for a lift assist.
Thursday, December 12, 2019
8:46 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a disturbance at an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
9:40 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a Precision Drive business. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
10:56 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Davis Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
3:11 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted State Patrol with a property damage accident that occurred at a US Hwy 12/MN Hwy 24 location.
3:19 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint at a North Ramsey Avenue/West 3rd Street location. The matter is being investigated.
4:33 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue/East 5th Street location on a report of juvenile mischief. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
7:54 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a CSAH 34/East Ripley Street location for a one vehicle property damage accident. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
8:40 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 31 year old Grove City male on a Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at a North Ramsey Avenue address.
10:47 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East Frontage Road business. Upon officer’s arrival, the building was found to be secure.
11:02 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a burglary that occurred at an East 2nd Street residence. The party was advised of options.
Friday, December 13, 2019
6:06 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West McQuat Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
11:25 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a parking complaint at a North Gilman Avenue address. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
11:31 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a snowmobile complaint that occurs at a Meadow Road residence. The party was advised of options.
1:32 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at a South Sibley Avenue business. Parties exchanged information.
2:46 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West Pleasure Drive location for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
3:04 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Geinitz Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
3:51 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a Meadow Road location for a snowmobile complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the snowmobile.
9:57 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a stalled vehicle at a South Ripley Drive address. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved
Saturday, December 14, 2019
2:35 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
2:42 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a West Depot Street business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
12:08 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible probation violation at a Park Village residence. The party was advised.
1:01 P.M. A hit and run accident was reported to police that occurred at an East US Hwy 12 business. The matter is being investigated.
3:39 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an animal complaint at a North Gilman Avenue/East 10th Street location. The matter was resolved.
4:24 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 54 year old Litchfield male, a 47 year old Litchfield male, and an 18 year old Litchfield male with disorderly conduct at a North Miller Avenue residence. They will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
5:32 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 48 year old Litchfield male for an OFP violation, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine in the presence of a child. The arrest occurred at an East 5th Street residence. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
9:34 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of threats that occurred at an East US Hwy 12 business. The party was advised of options.
11:07 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Sunday, December 15, 2019
11:31 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Johnson Drive/East Frontage Road location for an ordinance violation. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
11:32 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 33 year old Litchfield male on Meeker County and Department of Corrections warrants. The arrest occurred at a Peifer Drive/East 4th Street location.
1:19 P.M. A two vehicle property damage accident occurred at a South Davis Avenue/Depot Street location. The first vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet, was driven by Chance Menken of Litchfield. The second vehicle, a 2003 Dodge, was driven by Tineya Cook of Litchfield. Damage and injuries are unknown.
4:56 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at an East US Hwy 12 address. The parties were advised.
5:11 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 1st Street residence for a domestic. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.