LITCHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Litchfield Police Department reported the following incidents:

Tuesday, December 10, 2019

7:14 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a South CSAH 34 business.  Upon officers’ arrival, the building was found to be secure.

8:32 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Frontage Road location for a stalled vehicle.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

9:58 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of harassment at a North Gilman Avenue address.  The party was advised of options.

1:15 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 15 year old Litchfield male with possession of a nicotine delivery device at a North Gilman Avenue address. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

1:36 P.M.  The theft of medication was reported taken from a North Holcombe Avenue address.  The matter is being investigated.

2:19 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a South CSAH 34 business.  Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.

2:45 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a property damage accident that occurred at a South Marshall Avenue/East St. Paul Street location.  A 49 year old Grove City female was charged with fail to stop at a stop sign.  She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date. Damage and injuries are unknown.

6:28 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 29 year old Cambridge male for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.  The arrest occurred at an East US Hwy 12 address.  He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

5:21 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

8:37 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a CSAH 34/US Hwy 12 location for a welfare check.  Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

2:38 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West Pleasure Drive address for a parking complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

3:10 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue business for a stray dog.  Upon officer’s arrival, a white and black Pitbull was transported to the pound and later released to its owner.

4:41 P.M.  The theft of a package was reported taken from an East 2nd Street residence.  The matter is being investigated.

5:51 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a West 3rd Street business.  Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be secure.

7:21 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an Ames Avenue residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

8:19 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a domestic at an East South Street residence.  Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.

10:08 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a West 7th Street residence for a lift assist.

Thursday, December 12, 2019

8:46 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a disturbance at an East US Hwy 12 business.  Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

9:40 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a Precision Drive business.  Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

10:56 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Davis Avenue address.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

3:11 P.M.  Litchfield Police assisted State Patrol with a property damage accident that occurred at a US Hwy 12/MN Hwy 24 location.

3:19 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint at a North Ramsey Avenue/West 3rd Street location.  The matter is being investigated.

4:33 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue/East 5th Street location on a report of juvenile mischief.  Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

7:54 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a CSAH 34/East Ripley Street location for a one vehicle property damage accident.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

8:40 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 31 year old Grove City male on a Meeker County warrant.  The arrest occurred at a North Ramsey Avenue address.

10:47 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East Frontage Road business.  Upon officer’s arrival, the building was found to be secure.

11:02 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a burglary that occurred at an East 2nd Street residence.  The party was advised of options.

Friday, December 13, 2019

6:06 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West McQuat Street residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

11:25 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a parking complaint at a North Gilman Avenue address.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

11:31 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a snowmobile complaint that occurs at a Meadow Road residence.  The party was advised of options.

1:32 P.M.  Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at a South Sibley Avenue business.  Parties exchanged information.

2:46 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West Pleasure Drive location for a driving complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.

3:04 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Geinitz Avenue residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

3:51 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a Meadow Road location for a snowmobile complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the snowmobile.

9:57 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a stalled vehicle at a South Ripley Drive address.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved

Saturday, December 14, 2019

2:35 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence.  The party was not transported by ambulance.

2:42 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a West Depot Street business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.

12:08 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a possible probation violation at a Park Village residence.  The party was advised.

1:01 P.M.  A hit and run accident was reported to police that occurred at an East US Hwy 12 business.  The matter is being investigated.

3:39 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of an animal complaint at a North Gilman Avenue/East 10th Street location.  The matter was resolved.

4:24 P.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 54 year old Litchfield male, a 47 year old Litchfield male, and an 18 year old Litchfield male with disorderly conduct at a North Miller Avenue residence.  They will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

5:32 P.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 48 year old Litchfield male for an OFP violation, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine in the presence of a child.  The arrest occurred at an East 5th Street residence.  He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.

9:34 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of threats that occurred at an East US Hwy 12 business.  The party was advised of options.

11:07 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

Sunday, December 15, 2019

11:31 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Johnson Drive/East Frontage Road location for an ordinance violation.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

11:32 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 33 year old Litchfield male on Meeker County and Department of Corrections warrants.  The arrest occurred at a Peifer Drive/East 4th Street location.

1:19 P.M. A two vehicle property damage accident occurred at a South Davis Avenue/Depot Street location.  The first vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet, was driven by Chance Menken of Litchfield.  The second vehicle, a 2003 Dodge, was driven by Tineya Cook of Litchfield.  Damage and injuries are unknown.

4:56 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at an East US Hwy 12 address.  The parties were advised.

5:11 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 1st Street residence for a domestic.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

