LITCHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Litchfield Police Department reported the following incidents:
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
9:12 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of illegal dumping at a South Sibley Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
11:13 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an animal complaint at a South Geinitz Avenue location. The party was advised.
11:21 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Hubbard Avenue/East South Street location for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the animal.
12:02 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 27 year old Callaway male with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after revocation at a North Sibley Avenue/East 6th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:30 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Holcombe Avenue address. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
3:35 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a property damage accident that occurred earlier at a South Sibley Avenue/East St. Paul Street location. The party was advised.
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
12:02 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 26 year old Dassel male on a Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at a North Ramsey Avenue address.
8:45 A.M. The theft of Nike’s was reported taken from a North Gilman Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
9:02 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.
10:19 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 25 year old Litchfield male on an Apprehension and Detention Order. The arrest occurred at a South Sibley Avenue address.
12:12 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 35 year old Litchfield male for presence of methamphetamine in the presence of a child and paraphernalia. The arrest occurred at a North Swift Avenue residence. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
Thursday, December 5, 2019
2:25 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 38 year old Litchfield female with driving after cancellation at a CSAH 34/US Hwy 12 location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
2:44 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a domestic at an East Frontage Road residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised of options.
5:14 P.M. A North Sibley Avenue business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. The matter is being investigated.
7:11 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Marshall Avenue residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
7:46 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 10th Street residence for a lift assist.
10:03 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Sibley Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
Friday, December 6, 2019
1:31 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 5th Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
2:09 A.M. Litchfield Police assisted the Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a traffic stop at a CSAH 34/CSAH 11 location.
3:27 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to a fire call at an East Frontage Road business. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
3:07 P.M. A West 3rd Street resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised of options.
8:34 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Marshall Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
10:14 P.M. A West 7th Street resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised of options.
Saturday, December 7, 2019
1:43 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be secure.
12:21 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a North Ramsey Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be secure.
2:10 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 48 year old Litchfield female for domestic assault, disorderly conduct, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred at an East 3rd Street residence. She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
3:30 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Holcombe Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
9:04 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 1st Street residence on a report of juvenile trouble. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
10:21 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue business for an unwanted individual. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
11:02 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an Ames Avenue location for a driving complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.
Sunday, December 8, 2019
12:28 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a disturbance at a South Sibley Avenue address. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
1:12 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 business on a report of a fight. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the individuals.
11:30 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 27 year old Litchfield male with no insurance at a South Sibley Avenue/East Weisel Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
12:22 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a disturbance at a North Miller Avenue address. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
3:28 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Sibley Avenue address. The party was not transported by ambulance.
4:19 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a lost wallet at a South Sibley Avenue business.
8:29 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 23 year old Litchfield female for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, store methamphetamine paraphernalia in presence of a child and possess legend drugs The arrest occurred at an North Austin Avenue residence. She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
Monday, December 9, 2019
1:18 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of threats at a West 9th Street residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.
3:03 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Miller Avenue address. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
4:14 A.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a West 11th Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
7:36 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West Pleasure Drive location for a stalled vehicle. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
8:24 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of found drug paraphernalia at a North Marshall Avenue/East 3rd Street location. Upon officer’s arrival, the item was destroyed.
8:53 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 5th Street residence for a dog complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the owner was advised.
11:46 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to a stalled vehicle at a CSAH 34/260th Street location. The matter was resolved.
11:59 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Holcombe Avenue address on a report of a disturbance. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
12:01 P.M. Litchfield Police charged an 18 year old Litchfield female with driving after suspension at an East Frontage Road location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:02 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a dog complaint at an East 5th Street residence. The party was advised.
3:20 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at a North Marshall Avenue/East 7th Street location. Unknown injuries. Unknown damage.
3:31 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West Lockerbie Street address for a parking complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicles.
5:03 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a dog complaint at a South Davis Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
5:27 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for a custody dispute. Upon officers’ arrival, both parties were advised.