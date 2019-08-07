Litchfield Police Department activity, July 30-Aug. 5
Tuesday, July 30, 2019
12:55 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 22 year old Litchfield female with driving after suspension at a North Marshall Avenue/East Depot Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
5:02 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at a West Pleasure Drive address. Everything was found to be okay.
9:22 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East Nelson Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
1:20 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 71 year old Albert Lea male with open bottle at an East US Hwy 12/CASH 34 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
2:11 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a North Gilman Avenue address. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
4:13 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a 260th Street address on a report of juvenile trouble. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
4:51 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Donnelly Avenue residence for a dog complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the owner was advised.
5:16 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a South Hubbard Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
6:46 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
7:06 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 51 year old Litchfield female for GM-no insurance, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and introducing contraband into a correctional facility. She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
9:48 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of harassing phone calls at a South Sibley Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, both parties were advised.
10:17 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 10th Street residence. The party was not transported.
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
10:40 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 3rd Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
11:27 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint at a North Ramsey Avenue location. The party was advised.
11:35 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
12:26 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an abandoned vehicle at a Park Village location. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised of options.
12:57 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 4th Street residence on a report of juvenile mischief. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the juveniles.
3:38 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 4th Street business on a report of a disturbance. The matter is being investigated.
4:08 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 44 year old Litchfield male with driving after revocation and unregistered motor vehicle at an East 2nd Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
5:59 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 28 year old Litchfield male on a Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at an East 5th Street residence.
Thursday, August 1, 2019
8:18 A.M. An East 5th Street resident reported receiving scam calls. The party was advised of options.
9:06 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was not transported.
9:45 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
10:40 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, Fire, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East US Hwy 12 business. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
3:52 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East Frontage Road business. Upon officers’ arrival, all parties were advised.
5:43 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue residence for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was advised.
7:17 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a domestic at a CSAH 42 address.
10:20 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East Frontage Road address. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the individual.
Friday, August 2, 2019
12:03 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 32 year old Litchfield male for burglary, theft, and disorderly conduct. The arrest occurred at an East 3rd Street residence. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
3:50 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at a North Gilman Avenue address. Everything was found to be okay.
8:40 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 35 year old Litchfield female on a Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at a Park Village residence.
8:44 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Sibley Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
2:48 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Ramsey Avenue residence for a welfare check. Everything was found to be okay.
9:53 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 21 year old Litchfield female with driving after suspension at a North Sibley Avenue/MN Hwy 24 location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Saturday, August 3, 2019
1:44 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East Frontage Road business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
3:24 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
4:26 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Armstrong Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
9:20 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint at a North Ramsey Avenue location. Upon officer’s arrival, the driver was advised.
2:22 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint at a South Sibley Avenue/East Ripley Street location. Upon officer’s arrival, the driver was advised.
6:36 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue residence for a dog complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the owner was advised.
9:25 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at an East Frontage Road address. No injuries. Minor damage.
10:10 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 33 year old Willmar male with no insurance at a North Sibley Avenue/East 7th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
10:26 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible order for protection violation at a South Austin Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
11:58 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 54 year old Spicer male with no insurance at a South Sibley Avenue/East Lockerbie Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Sunday, August 4, 2019
1:03 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a property damage accident that occurred at an East Frontage Road location. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the vehicle.
2:29 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 26 year old Minneapolis male with speed at a North Sibley Avenue/East 5th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
11:07 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a MN Hwy 22 location for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, all parties were advised.
12:30 P.M. An East Frontage Road business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
2:32 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Cottonwood Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
3:05 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible order for protection violation at an East 5th Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
3:07 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West Darwin Street residence for a burning complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
3:29 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at a South Swift Avenue/West Ripley Street location. The matter was resolved.
4:56 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue residence for a dog complaint. The matter is being investigated.
6:28 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Austin Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
6:34 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 27 Willmar male for fleeing in a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and warrants. A 26 year old Morton male was arrested on warrants and giving a false name and date of birth to a peace officer. The incident occurred at a South Swift Avenue/Evergreen Park Blvd location. They are being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
8:59 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East Frontage Road business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
Monday, August 5, 2019
6:56 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a burglary at a South Litchfield Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
7:57 A.M. Litchfield Police received a welfare request at a West Weisel Street residence. The party was advised.
9:25 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
10:31 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 28 year old Litchfield male on a Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at a South Austin Avenue/West Ripley Street location.
10:59 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 business for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
11:02 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 5th Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
2:39 P.M. A two vehicle property damage accident occurred at the intersection of North Sibley Avenue and East 3rd Street. The first vehicle, a 2019 Jeep, was driven by Anna Johnson of Litchfield. The second vehicle, a 2018 Kenworth, was driven by Michael Starling of Paynesville. No injuries. Damage unknown
4:22 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible order for harassment violation at an East 3rd Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
7:38 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of threats that occurred at a Peifer Drive address. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.