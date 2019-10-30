Litchfield Police Department activity, Oct. 22 - 28
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
1:45 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East US Hwy 12 location. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
2:52 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a North Sibley Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
4:06 P.M. A West Weisel Street resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised.
4:32 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 37 year old Litchfield male for 2nd degree assault and 2 counts of domestic assault. The arrest occurred at an East South Street residence. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
5:18 P.M. A West Weisel Street resident reported receiving harassment. The party was advised of options.
5:41 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 3rd Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
6:34 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 39 year old homeless male for a domestic abuse no contact order violation. The arrest occurred at an East South Street residence. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
2:27 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a North Sibley Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
6:27 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for a noise complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
10:21 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible order for protection violation at a West 9th Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
6:41 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint at a North Gilman Avenue/East 5th Street location. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
7:32 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a Park Village/11th Street location for an animal complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the animal.
Thursday, October 24, 2019
12:50 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 business on a report of a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
3:04 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East South Street residence on a report of a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
11:14 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a property damage accident that occurred at a South Yale Avenue residence. No injuries. Damage unknown.
1:29 P.M. An East Hanson Street resident reported receiving a scam. The party was advised.
2:54 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Gorman Avenue location for an unwanted individual. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
3:50 P.M. A North Ramsey Avenue business reported receiving counterfeit money. The matter is being investigated.
4:03 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Ramsey Avenue business on a report of a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
5:37 P.M. A South Gorman Avenue resident reported receiving a scam. The party was advised.
Friday, October 25, 2019
8:57 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 21 year old Litchfield female with driving after suspension at a CSAH 34/US Hwy 12 location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:42 A.M. An East 10th Street resident reported receiving threats. The party was advised.
10:02 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 49 year old Burnsville male with driving after revocation and no insurance at an East US Hwy 12 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
12:45 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 28 year old Hutchinson male with limited license violation at a North Willmar Avenue/West 7th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
2:55 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a fight at a North Gilman Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
3:58 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Sibley Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
5:20 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a South Hubbard Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be secure.
5:53 P.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a South Sibley Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
8:44 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Holcombe Avenue address for a noise complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was unfounded.
8:55 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 location for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to make contact with the driver.
10:05 P.M. A South Holcombe Avenue resident reported receiving harassment. Both parties were advised.
Saturday, October 26, 2019
2:11 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 34 year old Minneapolis male with driving after revocation at a South Sibley Avenue/East Commercial Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
7:57 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 28 year old Winsted male with violation of limited license at a South Sibley Avenue location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:04 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an animal complaint at a North Holcombe Avenue residence. The party was advised.
5:36 P.M. Litchfield Police and Litchfield Fire responded to a fire call at a 615th Avenue address.
6:16 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 32 year old Litchfield male on an Apprehension and Detention Order and was charged with theft. The arrest occurred at an East Frontage Road business. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
8:06 P.M. A one vehicle property damage accident occurred at the intersection of US Hwy 12 and Johnson Drive. The vehicle, a 2007 Ford, was driven by Noor Gomey of Willmar, struck a sign. No injuries. Damage unknown.
9:45 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 22 year old Gilbert, AZ male with no MN driver’s license at a North Gorman Avenue/East 3rd Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
10:11 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of nuisance at a South Sibley Avenue address. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.
11:43 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Armstrong Avenue residence on a report of a domestic. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised of options.
Sunday, October 27, 2019
12:35 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 44 year old Darwin male on a Sibley County warrant. The arrest occurred at a North Armstrong Avenue residence.
3:47 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West Pleasure Street residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
9:20 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Hubbard Avenue residence for a noise complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
6:58 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Marshall Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
8:31 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at a North Holcombe Avenue address. No injuries. Damage unknown.
8:47 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Armstrong Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Monday, October 28, 2019
8:13 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 39 year old Litchfield male with a stop sign violation at a South Sibley Avenue/East Ripley Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:40 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Frontage Road location for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
2:13 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a burning ordinance violation at a North Holcombe Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
3:08 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible order for protection violation at a South Gorman Avenue business. The matter is being investigated.
3:23 P.M. A Park Village resident reported receiving scam calls. The party was advised.
6:23 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 45 year old Litchfield female with theft from an East Frontage Road business. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
7:52 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible order for protection violation at an East 1st Street residence. The matter is being investigated.