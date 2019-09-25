Litchfield Police Department activity, Sept. 17-23
Tuesday, September 17, 2019
7:56 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a minor property damage accident at a North Gilman Avenue/East 5th Street location. The parties exchanged information.
9:11 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 3rd Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
12:59 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted the Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a traffic stop at a South Swift Avenue/West Darwin Street location.
5:14 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of trespassing at a South Austin Avenue residence. The party was advised.
5:58 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Frontage Road business for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
8:41 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Gilman Avenue address. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
9:21 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a burglary at an East 2nd Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
Wednesday, September 18, 2019
1:22 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a stolen vehicle at an East 3rd Street address. The parties were advised.
7:44 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Ramsey Avenue address for a stray dog. Upon officer’s arrival, a white/brown male Pomeranian was transported to the pound.
11:18 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted MN State Patrol on a traffic stop at a US Hwy 12/575 Avenue location in Grove City.
Thursday, September 19, 2019
6:54 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 2nd Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to make contact with the individual.
8:53 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a dog bite at an East 2nd Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
9:23 A.M. A North Holcombe Avenue resident reported receiving scam mail. The party was advised.
11:39 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East 1st Street residence. The matter was resolved.
2:34 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue/East 5th Street location for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the vehicle was unable to be located.
3:23 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a missing juvenile from a Terrace View Drive residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
4:02 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at a South Sibley Avenue/East Ripley Street location. Damage was over $1,000. Injuries unknown.
4:18 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a burglary that occurred at a South Miller Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
6:11 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found secured.
8:40 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Marshall Avenue residence for a burning ordinance complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was unfounded.
8:58 P.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a South Litchfield Avenue address. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
Friday, September 20, 2019
5:47 A.M. Litchfield Police assisted the Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a domestic at a CSAH 1 address.
11:55 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 7th Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was transported to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
1:02 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a custody dispute at a West Pleasure Drive address. The party was advised of options.
6:11 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Holcombe Avenue address. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
6:19 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Swift Avenue/West Pacific Street location for a dog complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the owner was advised.
8:33 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue address for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was located.
11:12 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Ramsey Avenue residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
11:51 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue residence for a stray dog. Upon officer’s arrival, a male golden lab with blue collar was transported to the pound.
Saturday, September 21, 2019
7:17 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 34 year old Litchfield male with driving after revocation at a South Gorman Avenue/East Ripley Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date
11:03 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a Pacific Street/Swift Avenue location for a driving complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
1:10 P.M. A hit and run accident was reported to police that occurred at an East US Hwy 12 business. The matter is being investigated.
8:36 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue residence for a noise complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
9:34 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Litchfield Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
10:52 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 2nd Street residence for a dog complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
Sunday, September 22, 2019
12:54 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 43 year old Litchfield male for 4th degree DWI. The arrest occurred at a North Ramsey Avenue location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:57 A.M. A North Miller Avenue resident reported a custody dispute. The party was advised of options.
4:34 P.M. A South Swift Avenue resident reported receiving threats. The party was advised.
5:07 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 3rd Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
11:42 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East Depot Street business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be secure.
Monday, September 23, 2019
2:49 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East Depot Street business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be secure.
6:47 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South CSAH 34 location for a shooting complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
9:21 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East 3rd Street residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
12:42 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a West Pleasure Drive address. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.
1:09 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Miller Avenue residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the individual was located and advised.
1:31 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 35 year old Litchfield male on a Meeker County Apprehension and Detention Order. The arrest occurred at a South Holcombe Avenue residence.
1:38 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to make contact with the individual.
3:54 P.M. A Park Village resident reported receiving a scam call. The party was advised.
5:36 P.M. A South Miller Avenue resident reported receiving a scam call. The party was advised.
8:18 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Marshall Avenue residence for a burning complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
10:39 P.M. Litchfield Police charged an 18 year old Litchfield male with unregistered vehicle, no insurance, and driving without an endorsement at a South Davis Avenue/East St. Paul Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date
11:51 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Miller Avenue residence for a noise complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.