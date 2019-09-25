Litchfield Police Report

Litchfield Police Report

Litchfield Police Department activity, Sept. 17-23

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

7:56 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a minor property damage accident at a North Gilman Avenue/East 5th Street location.  The parties exchanged information.

9:11 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East 3rd Street residence for a welfare check.  Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

12:59 P.M.  Litchfield Police assisted the Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a traffic stop at a South Swift Avenue/West Darwin Street location.

5:14 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of trespassing at a South Austin Avenue residence.  The party was advised.

5:58 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East Frontage Road business for a dog complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

8:41 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Gilman Avenue address.  Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.

9:21 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a burglary at an East 2nd Street residence.  The matter is being investigated.

Wednesday, September 18, 2019

1:22 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a stolen vehicle at an East 3rd Street address.  The parties were advised.

7:44 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Ramsey Avenue address for a stray dog.  Upon officer’s arrival, a white/brown male Pomeranian was transported to the pound.

11:18 P.M.  Litchfield Police assisted MN State Patrol on a traffic stop at a US Hwy 12/575 Avenue location in Grove City.

Thursday, September 19, 2019

6:54 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East 2nd Street residence for a welfare check.  Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to make contact with the individual.

8:53 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a dog bite at an East 2nd Street residence.  The matter is being investigated.

9:23 A.M.  A North Holcombe Avenue resident reported receiving scam mail.  The party was advised.

11:39 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East 1st Street residence.  The matter was resolved.

2:34 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue/East 5th Street location for a driving complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the vehicle was unable to be located.

3:23 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a missing juvenile from a Terrace View Drive residence.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

4:02 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at a South Sibley Avenue/East Ripley Street location.  Damage was over $1,000.  Injuries unknown.

4:18 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a burglary that occurred at a South Miller Avenue residence.  The matter is being investigated.

6:11 P.M.  Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found secured.

8:40 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Marshall Avenue residence for a burning ordinance complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was unfounded.

8:58 P.M.  Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a South Litchfield Avenue address.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

Friday, September 20, 2019

5:47 A.M.  Litchfield Police assisted the Meeker County Sheriff's Office on a domestic at a CSAH 1 address.

11:55 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a West 7th Street residence for a welfare check.  Upon officers’ arrival, the party was transported to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

1:02 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a custody dispute at a West Pleasure Drive address.  The party was advised of options.

6:11 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Holcombe Avenue address.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

6:19 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Swift Avenue/West Pacific Street location for a dog complaint.  Upon officers’ arrival, the owner was advised.

8:33 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue address for a dog complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was located.

11:12 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Ramsey Avenue residence.  Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.

11:51 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue residence for a stray dog.  Upon officer’s arrival, a male golden lab with blue collar was transported to the pound.

Saturday, September 21, 2019

7:17 A.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 34 year old Litchfield male with driving after revocation at a South Gorman Avenue/East Ripley Street location.  He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date

11:03 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a Pacific Street/Swift Avenue location for a driving complaint.  Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.

1:10 P.M.  A hit and run accident was reported to police that occurred at an East US Hwy 12 business.  The matter is being investigated.

8:36 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue residence for a noise complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

9:34 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Litchfield Avenue residence for a welfare check.  Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.

10:52 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East 2nd Street residence for a dog complaint.  Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

Sunday, September 22, 2019

12:54 A.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 43 year old Litchfield male for 4th degree DWI.  The arrest occurred at a North Ramsey Avenue location.  He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

9:57 A.M.  A North Miller Avenue resident reported a custody dispute.  The party was advised of options.

4:34 P.M.  A South Swift Avenue resident reported receiving threats.  The party was advised.

5:07 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East 3rd Street residence for a welfare check.  Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

11:42 P.M.  Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East Depot Street business.  Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be secure.

Monday, September 23, 2019

2:49 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East Depot Street business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be secure.

6:47 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South CSAH 34 location for a shooting complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

9:21 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East 3rd Street residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.

12:42 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a West Pleasure Drive address. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.

1:09 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Miller Avenue residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the individual was located and advised.

1:31 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 35 year old Litchfield male on a Meeker County Apprehension and Detention Order. The arrest occurred at a South Holcombe Avenue residence.

1:38 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to make contact with the individual.

3:54 P.M. A Park Village resident reported receiving a scam call. The party was advised.

5:36 P.M. A South Miller Avenue resident reported receiving a scam call. The party was advised.

8:18 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Marshall Avenue residence for a burning complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

10:39 P.M. Litchfield Police charged an 18 year old Litchfield male with unregistered vehicle, no insurance, and driving without an endorsement at a South Davis Avenue/East St. Paul Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date

11:51 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Miller Avenue residence for a noise complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.

Tags

Recommended for you