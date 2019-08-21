Litchfield Police Department activity, Aug. 13-19
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
10:49 A.M. An East Frontage Road business reported theft by check. The matter is being investigated.
1:00 P.M. A South Sibley Avenue business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. The matter is being investigated.
1:04 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a property damage accident that occurred at a North Miller Avenue/West 5th Street location. Minor damage. No injuries.
1:20 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 32 year old homeless male on an Apprehension and Detention Order and he was charged for obstructing legal process. The arrest occurred at a North Sibley Avenue business. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
4:12 P.M. A two vehicle property damage accident occurred at a North Sibley Avenue/East 5th Street location. The first vehicle, a 2014 Jeep, was driven by Diana Heins of Montrose. The second vehicle, a 2012 Ford, was driven by Tyler Reich of Minneapolis. Damage unknown. Injuries unknown.
4:20 P.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at an East 2nd Street residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
5:20 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 17 year old Shakopee male on a Scott County warrant. The arrest occurred at a 260th Street address.
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
3:17 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 50 year old Willmar male with driving after revocation at an East US Hwy 12/CSAH 34 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:56 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 23 year old Willmar male with driving after revocation at a North Sibley Avenue/West 11th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:31 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Armstrong Avenue address for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
2:10 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of juvenile mischief at an East 4th Street location. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
2:59 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of drug paraphernalia at a South Swift Avenue address. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
5:15 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 31 year old Sleepy Eye male for theft. The arrest occurred at an East Frontage Road business. He was later released and charges are pending.
6:32 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 67 year old Litchfield female with an ordinance violation at a South Sibley Avenue residence. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
7:12 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Holcombe Avenue address for an animal complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
7:23 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Sibley Avenue address. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
Thursday, August 15, 2019
1:02 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Holcombe Avenue residence for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the owner was advised.
3:03 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Holcombe Avenue residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
12:06 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an Evergreen Park Blvd residence on a report of threats. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
2:02 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Holcombe Avenue residence for a noise complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
3:21 P.M. An East St. Paul Street business reported theft of money. The matter is being investigated.
4:07 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Miller Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
7:34 P.M. An East 4th Street resident reported receiving harassment. Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.
Friday, August 16, 2019
10:34 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint at a North Sibley Avenue location. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
12:56 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint that occurred at a South Davis Avenue/Depot Street location. The party was advised.
2:28 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 33 year old Litchfield female with violation of limited license at a South Sibley Avenue/East Pleasure Drive location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
3:52 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 48 year old Hutchinson female with passing on the right at a South Sibley Avenue/East Pleasure Drive location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
4:10 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a property damage accident that occurred at a North Holcombe Avenue/East Depot Street location. A 59 year old Lake Lillian female was charged with fail to yield. She will be appearing at the Meeker County District Court on a later date. Damage unknown. Injuries unknown.
Saturday, August 17, 2019
1:38 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 24 year old Litchfield male for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred at a South Gorman Avenue/East Depot Street location. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
9:53 A.M. Litchfield Police and Litchfield Rescue responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. Upon their arrival, everything was found to be okay.
4:26 P.M. Litchfield Police and Litchfield Rescue were called to an East 5th Street residence for a lift assist.
6:51 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to an East 4th Street residence for a lift assist.
8:22 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Holcombe Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
9:09 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible order for protection violation at an East 3rd Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
9:26 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West Depot Street address for a fireworks complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
9:46 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a noise complaint at a North Holcombe Avenue address. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
11:42 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Marshall Avenue/East 3rd Street location for a noise complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the vehicle.
Sunday, August 18, 2019
1:19 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 17 year old Litchfield male for 4th degree DWI, open bottle, and no MN driver’s license. The arrest occurred at a North Marshall Avenue/East 10th Street location. He is being held pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
2:12 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 30 year old Midlothian, TX male with small amount of marijuana at a North Miller Avenue/West 11th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
5:17 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a found wallet at a South Holcombe Avenue business. The owner was later located and the wallet was returned.
5:43 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 5th Street residence for an animal complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
10:31 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 44 year old Litchfield male for 4th degree DWI. The arrest occurred at an East US Hwy 12 location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
10:35 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Holcombe Avenue address for a noise complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
Monday, August 19, 2019
1:40 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 42 year old Litchfield female for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred at a South Sibley Avenue residence. She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
11:32 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Marshall Avenue location for a parking complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
11:50 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of illegal dumping at a South Miller Avenue address. The party was advised.
12:32 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of child abuse/maltreatment at a North Marshall Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
4:29 P.M. A hit and run accident was reported to police that occurred at an East Frontage Road business parking lot. The matter is being investigated.
4:43 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a dog bite at a South Holcombe Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
5:19 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of littering at a North Holcombe Avenue location. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
6:33 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Miller Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.