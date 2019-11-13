LITCHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Litchfield Police Department reported the following incidents:
NOV. 5
5:38 p.m. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East 10th Street busness. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
11:28 p.m. Litchfield Police arrested a 29 year old homeless male for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, driving after cancellation, no insurance, and possession of drug paraphernalia; and a 32 year old Litchfield male was arrested for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance and DOC warrant. The arrests occurred at a North Litchfield Avenue/East 2nd Street location. They are being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
NOV. 6
12:04 a.m. Litchfield Police was called to an East U.S. Hwy 12 busness for a noise complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the individuals.
6:26 a.m. Litchfield Police received a report of a property damage accident that occurred at a U.S. Hwy 12 business. The party was advised.
10:43 a.m. Litchfield Police received a report of found drugs and paraphernalia at a U.S. Hwy 12 address. The matter is being investigated.
11:42 a.m. The theft of a cart was reported taken from a South Holcombe Avenue business. The matter is being investigated.
1:14 p.m. Litchfield Police received a report of a found Mongoose Switchback bike at a West 5th Street residence.
2:21 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue address for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be OK.
3:59 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to a West Weisel Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be OK.
6:00 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to an East South Street residence for a burning complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
9:07 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to a South Ramsey Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
11:47 p.m. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance were called to a North Gilman Avenue residence for a lift assist.
NOV. 7
4:50 a.m. Litchfield Police was called to an East South Street residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
9:37 a.m. Litchfield Police was called to a West Weisel Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the individual.
12:20 p.m. Litchfield Police arrested a 33 year old Litchfield female for interference with a 911 call. The arrest occurred at an East South Street residence. She is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
2:23 p.m. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a South CSAH 34 business. Upon officer’s arrival, the building was secure.
6:28 p.m. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a U.S. Hwy 12 location. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
NOV. 8
3:50 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to a South Austin Avenue residence for a burning ordinance violation. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
7:16 p.m. Litchfield Police received a report of a custody dispute at a South Marshall Avenue residence. The party was advised of options.
11:13 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to a North Holcombe Avenue location for a dog complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be OK.
11:14 p.m. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a South Sibley Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, the building was secure.
11:27 p.m. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Swift Avenue residence. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be OK.
11:40 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to a South Armstrong Avenue residence for a noise complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
NOV. 9
9:50 a.m. Litchfield Police was called to a South Marshall Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, all parties were advised.
11:40 a.m. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
10:38 p.m. Litchfield Police charged a 44-year-old Wadena female with driving after revocation at a South Litchfield Avenue/East Depot Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
11:28 p.m. Litchfield Police charged a 17 year old Willmar male with driving after sU.S.pension at an East U.S. Hwy 12/South Johnson Drive location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
NOV. 10
8:38 a.m. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Sibley Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
3:12 p.m. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 3rd Street residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
6:08 p.m. Litchfield Police assisted the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop at a 625th Avenue location.
8:31 p.m. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue/West Lockerbie Street location for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
NOV. 11
12:29 a.m. Litchfield Police arrested a 29 year old Litchfield male for no MN driver’s license. The arrest occurred at a South Holcombe Avenue/East Ripley Street location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
2:28 a.m. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to an East 4th Street residence for a lift assist.
6:02 a.m. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a South Sibley Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be OK.
9:12 a.m. Litchfield Police charged a 30 year old Renville male with driving after revocation at an East U.S. Hwy 12 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:55 a.m. Litchfield Police assisted the MN State Patrol with a property damage accident that occurred at a South Sibley Avenue location.
11:59 a.m. Litchfield Police was called to a North Gilman Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised.
12:46 p.m. Litchfield Police received a report of an animal complaint at a West 6th Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
12:48 p.m. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East Frontage Road business. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
4:21 p.m. Theft of medication was reported taken from a North Holcombe Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
5:31 p.m. A South Gilman Avenue resident reported receiving threats. The matter is being investigated.