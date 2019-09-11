Litchfield Police Department activity, Sept. 3-9
Tuesday, September 3, 2019
9:11 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 43 year old Atwater female with driving after revocation at a South Holcombe Avenue/East Weisel Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
2:56 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 32 year old Litchfield male with expired registration at a North Sibley Avenue/East 6th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
7:53 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 43 year old Litchfield male for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance. The arrest occurred at an East 2nd Street residence. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
10:47 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East 4th Street business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
Wednesday, September 4, 2019
2:34 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a North Holcombe Avenue address for a lift assist.
4:50 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 21 year old Litchfield male with no insurance at a West 11th Street/Park Village location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:51 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Swift Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
10:00 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 2nd Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
10:49 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance were called to a South Sibley Avenue residence for a lift assist.
12:10 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Litchfield Avenue residence for a stray dog. Upon officer’s arrival, a male husky was transported to the pound and later released to its owner.
3:24 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a burglary that occurred at an East South Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
5:23 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 44 year old Atwater female with theft at an East Frontage Road business. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
5:38 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible parking ordinance violation at an East South Street location. The matter is being investigated.
Thursday, September 5, 2019
10:02 A.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a minor property damage accident that occurred at a North Gilman address. No injuries. The parties exchanged information.
10:31 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 32 year old Litchfield female on a Kandiyohi County warrant. The arrest occurred at a South Ramsey Avenue residence.
1:03 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 30 year old Blomkest, MN male on a Kandiyohi County warrant. The arrest occurred at an Aspen Drive business.
3:43 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of juvenile trouble at a South Swift Avenue/West Ripley Street location. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
5:04 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 2nd Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
5:22 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint that occurs at a Terrace View Drive/East 2nd Street location. Upon officer’s arrival, the driver was advised.
6:21 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Frontage Road location for a welfare check. The matter is being investigated.
7:39 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 22 year old Litchfield male on a Meeker County Apprehension and Detention Order. The arrest occurred at a South Sibley Avenue/South Ripley Drive location.
7:43 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of child abuse/maltreatment that occurred at a South Crescent Lane location. The matter is being investigated.
Friday, September 6, 2019
7:50 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 13 year old Grove City male with possession of a vape device at an East 10th Street address. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
8:01 A.M. A two vehicle property damage accident was reported to police that occurred on East 6th Street near North Armstrong Avenue. The first vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet, was driven by Wade Hicks of Litchfield. The second vehicle, a 2004 Volkswagen, was driven by Hannah Barrick of Litchfield. Unknown injuries. Damage was over $1,000.
8:14 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Marshall Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to make contact.
9:13 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Sibley Avenue address. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
10:41 A.M. A two vehicle property damage accident was reported to police that occurred on East 5th Street. The first vehicle, a 2004 Mercury, was driven by Phyllis Rosenow of Litchfield. The second vehicle, a 1976 Chevrolet, was driven by Michael Boerner of Litchfield. No injuries. Damage was over $1,000.
11:11 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Ramsey Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
12:37 P.M. A hit and run accident was reported to police that occurred at an East Frontage Road business. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
1:06 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East Frontage Road business. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
1:09 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 56 year old Watkins female with issuance of a dishonored check. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
4:56 P.M. The theft of a 20” male Schwinn mountain bike was reported taken from a North Sibley Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
5:00 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Swift Avenue residence on a report of a disturbance. Upon officer’s arrival, all parties were advised.
5:35 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue residence for a welfare check. The matter is being investigated.
6:48 P.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a South Swift Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
9:30 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Gorman Avenue address on a report of a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, the situation was mediated.
11:12 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 44 year old Litchfield male for 2nd degree assault. The arrest occurred at an East South Street residence. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
Saturday, September 7, 2019
7:01 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East 10th Street address. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
7:57 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Sibley Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
9:00 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Davis Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
10:31 A.M. A North Miller Avenue resident reported theft from a vehicle. The matter is being investigated.
1:09 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
6:24 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East 10th Street address. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
7:59 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Ripley Drive address. Upon officers’ arrival, the parties were advised.
9:41 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 36 year old St. Paul male with no interlock at a North Sibley Avenue/West 3rd Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
10:30 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted State Patrol on a traffic stop at an East Depot Street location.
10:52 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted State Patrol on a traffic stop at a South Holcombe Avenue/East Ripley Street location.
11:54 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted State Patrol on a traffic stop at a North Sibley Avenue/East 5th Street location.
Sunday, September 8, 2019
1:32 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Holcombe Avenue residence. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the individual.
4:00 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East 3rd Street address. The matter is being investigated.
3:04 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Swift Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
Monday, September 9, 2019
3:28 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the vehicle.
7:40 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East 6th Street address. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
11:29 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 51 year old Litchfield male on a Meeker County warrant. The arrest occurred at a North Gorman Avenue business.
11:51 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 38 year old Maplewood female for suspicion of DUI and no MN driver’s license. The arrest occurred at a North Holcombe Avenue/East Depot Street location. She was later released and charges are pending.
1:12 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Gorman Avenue residence for a stray dog. Upon officer’s arrival, a small male black and white dog was transported to the pound and later released to its owner.