LITCHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Litchfield Police Department reported the following incidents:
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
8:51 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a school but stop arm violation that occurred at a North Cottonwood Avenue/East 5th Street location. The matter is being investigated.
9:09 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 24 year old St. Cloud male for driving after revocation, display plates of another vehicle, no insurance, possession of hypodermic needle, possession of legend drugs, theft, and tax evasion. The arrest occurred at a US Hwy 12/Johnson Drive location. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
10:32 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a US Hwy 12 business for a stray dog. Upon officer’s arrival, a male Pointer was transported to the pound and later released to its owner.
10:57 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible order for protection violation at an East 1st Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
5:41 P.M. An East Frontage Road business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. The matter is being investigated.
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
6:51 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a missing person at an East 4th Street residence. Upon officers’ arrival, the individual was located and returned home.
12:53 P.M. Litchfield Police charged an 83 year old Dassel male with failure to stop at a stop sign at a South Davis Avenue/Depot Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
6:24 P.M. An East Ripley Street resident reported a possible order for protection violation. The matter is being investigated.
8:16 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue location for a driving complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
9:15 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 21 year old Litchfield male with driving after revocation at a South Austin Avenue/West Weisel Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Thursday, November 21, 2019
11:50 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Sibley Avenue business. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.