LITCHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT

The Litchfield Police Department reported the following incidents:

 

 

Tuesday, January 14, 2020

3:01 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Verndale Avenue location.  The party was advised.

4:22 P.M. A South Gorman Avenue resident reported a custody dispute.  The party was advised of options.

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

7:53 A.M.  An East 10th Street resident reported received a harassing letter.  The party was advised.

9:12 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East South Street/South Litchfield Avenue location for a parking complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

9:29 A.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 37-year-old Winsted female on a McLeod County warrant.  The arrest occurred at an East US Hwy 12 business.

11:07 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint at a South Sibley Avenue location.  The party was advised.

12:23 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Gorman Avenue location for a welfare check.  Everything was found to be okay.

2:16 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East Commercial Street business for a stray dog.  Upon officer’s arrival, a male black lab was transported to the pound and later released to its owner.

Thursday, January 16, 2020

2:39 A.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

11:50 A.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue and Watkins Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Austin Avenue residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

1:02 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue business for a person out of control.  Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

3:17 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a personal injury accident at a North Gilman Avenue/East 2nd Street location.  Injuries unknown.  Damage unknown.

4:50 P.M.  Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a South CSAH 34 address.  Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.

7:48 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue business for a person out of control.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

Friday, January 17, 2020

10:54 A.M. The theft of a portable fish house was reported taken from an East Frontage Road business.  The matter is being investigated.

2:08 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 35-year-old Litchfield female with unlawful ouster at a North Marshall Avenue residence.  She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

5:05 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Holcombe Avenue residence.  The party was advised.

7:36 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Donnelly Avenue residence for an ordinance complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

Saturday, January 18, 2020

1:35 A.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 26-year-old Litchfield male for 2nd degree DWI and ignition interlock device violation.  The arrest occurred at a North Armstrong Avenue/East 2nd Street location.  He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.

4:37 A.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a South Marshall Avenue residence for a medical.  Upon their arrival, everything was found to be okay.

5:12 A.M.  Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East Frontage Road business.  Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be secure.

7:17 A.M.  Litchfield Police and Litchfield Fire responded to a fire call at an East Frontage Road business.

9:47 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 47-year-old Litchfield male with driving after cancellation and failure to transfer title at a North Sibley Avenue/East 10th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

11:15 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue business on a report of a disturbance.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised of options.

1:10 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Marshall Avenue residence for an animal complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

4:02 P.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Austin Avenue residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

4:31 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 47-year-old Litchfield male for driving after cancellation at a North Sibley Avenue/East 5th Street location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

4:50 P.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a Precision Drive residence.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

5:59 P.M.  Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a North Marshall Avenue business.  Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be secure.

Sunday, January 19, 2020

3:00 A.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a North Holcombe Avenue address for a medical.  Upon their arrival, they were unable to locate the individual.

12:21 P.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 7th Street residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

6:24 P.M.  Litchfield Police and Litchfield Fire responded to a fire call at a South Sibley Avenue business.

9:49 P.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 48-year-old Homeless male on a Meeker County warrant, OFP violation, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, and legend drug violation.  The arrest occurred at a n East 5th Street residence.  He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.

10:40 P.M.  Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at an East Depot Street business.  Everything was found to be okay.

11:21 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South CSAH 34 address.  Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.

Monday, January 20, 2020

12:52 A.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Marshall Avenue residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

11:30 A.M.  Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at a South Gorman Avenue/East Ripley Street location.  The parties were advised.

2:40 P.M.  Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at a Meadow Road/East Butler Street location.  The parties exchanged information.

10:13 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a dog complaint that occurred at an East 4th Street residence.  The matter is being investigated.

 

