LITCHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Litchfield Police Department reported the following incidents:
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
3:01 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Verndale Avenue location. The party was advised.
4:22 P.M. A South Gorman Avenue resident reported a custody dispute. The party was advised of options.
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
7:53 A.M. An East 10th Street resident reported received a harassing letter. The party was advised.
9:12 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East South Street/South Litchfield Avenue location for a parking complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
9:29 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 37-year-old Winsted female on a McLeod County warrant. The arrest occurred at an East US Hwy 12 business.
11:07 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint at a South Sibley Avenue location. The party was advised.
12:23 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Gorman Avenue location for a welfare check. Everything was found to be okay.
2:16 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Commercial Street business for a stray dog. Upon officer’s arrival, a male black lab was transported to the pound and later released to its owner.
Thursday, January 16, 2020
2:39 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 4th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
11:50 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue and Watkins Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Austin Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
1:02 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue business for a person out of control. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
3:17 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a personal injury accident at a North Gilman Avenue/East 2nd Street location. Injuries unknown. Damage unknown.
4:50 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a South CSAH 34 address. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
7:48 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue business for a person out of control. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
Friday, January 17, 2020
10:54 A.M. The theft of a portable fish house was reported taken from an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
2:08 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 35-year-old Litchfield female with unlawful ouster at a North Marshall Avenue residence. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
5:05 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Holcombe Avenue residence. The party was advised.
7:36 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Donnelly Avenue residence for an ordinance complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
Saturday, January 18, 2020
1:35 A.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 26-year-old Litchfield male for 2nd degree DWI and ignition interlock device violation. The arrest occurred at a North Armstrong Avenue/East 2nd Street location. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
4:37 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a South Marshall Avenue residence for a medical. Upon their arrival, everything was found to be okay.
5:12 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East Frontage Road business. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be secure.
7:17 A.M. Litchfield Police and Litchfield Fire responded to a fire call at an East Frontage Road business.
9:47 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 47-year-old Litchfield male with driving after cancellation and failure to transfer title at a North Sibley Avenue/East 10th Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
11:15 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue business on a report of a disturbance. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised of options.
1:10 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Marshall Avenue residence for an animal complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
4:02 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Austin Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
4:31 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 47-year-old Litchfield male for driving after cancellation at a North Sibley Avenue/East 5th Street location. He was later released and will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
4:50 P.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a Precision Drive residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
5:59 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a North Marshall Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be secure.
Sunday, January 19, 2020
3:00 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a North Holcombe Avenue address for a medical. Upon their arrival, they were unable to locate the individual.
12:21 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West 7th Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
6:24 P.M. Litchfield Police and Litchfield Fire responded to a fire call at a South Sibley Avenue business.
9:49 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 48-year-old Homeless male on a Meeker County warrant, OFP violation, 5th degree possession of a controlled substance, and legend drug violation. The arrest occurred at a n East 5th Street residence. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
10:40 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to suspicious activity at an East Depot Street business. Everything was found to be okay.
11:21 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South CSAH 34 address. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
Monday, January 20, 2020
12:52 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Marshall Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
11:30 A.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at a South Gorman Avenue/East Ripley Street location. The parties were advised.
2:40 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at a Meadow Road/East Butler Street location. The parties exchanged information.
10:13 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a dog complaint that occurred at an East 4th Street residence. The matter is being investigated.