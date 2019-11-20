LITCHFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Litchfield Police Department reported the following incidents:
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
12:34 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Sibley Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
8:51 P.M. An East Frontage Road business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. The matter is being investigated.
9:36 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Miller Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.
10:57 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Watkins Ambulance responded to a medical at an East Frontage Road residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
Wednesday, November 13, 2019
12:03 A.M. A South Sibley Avenue resident reported receiving a scam. The party was advised.
3:15 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East US Hwy 12 business. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
3:21 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a domestic at a North Sibley Avenue location. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
3:40 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at an East 10th Street location.
8:12 P.M. An East Frontage Road business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. The matter is being investigated.
11:21 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East 3rd Street location for a noise complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the vehicle.
Thursday, November 14, 2019
4:33 A.M. The theft of a tire was reported taken from a vehicle at a North Estates Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
6:26 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Austin Avenue residence for a parking complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised of options.
11:43 A.M. The theft of medication was reported taken from a North Holcombe Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
6:09 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for a noise complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
Friday, November 15, 2019
10:13 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Swift Avenue residence. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
12:03 P.M. A two vehicle property damage occurred at an East 3rd Street location. The first vehicle, a 2010 Mack, was driven by Alex Rischmiller of Hutchinson. The second vehicle, a 2010 Dodge, was driven by Christine Wright of Litchfield. No injuries. Damage was over $1,000.
2:30 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Armstrong Avenue address. Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised of options.
8:32 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Ramsey Avenue residence for a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
8:46 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 35 year old Litchfield female on Meeker County warrants. The arrest occurred at a South Sibley Avenue/West Lockerbie Street location.
9:12 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a North Holcombe Avenue address for a lift assist.
Saturday, November 16, 2019
4:47 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Davis Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.
7:35 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for a disturbance. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
9:12 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Austin Avenue residence. The party was advised.
9:18 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of debris on the roadway at a North Gilman Avenue address. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
Sunday, November 17, 2019
12:36 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Sibley Avenue business. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
1:19 A.M. Litchfield Police and Litchfield Fire responded to a fire call at a West 4th Street residence.
8:59 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Armstrong Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
3:02 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for a noise complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
3:48 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Gilman Avenue residence for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
3:59 P.M. The theft of a tire was reported taken from a vehicle at a South Gorman Avenue residence. The matter is being investigated.
5:17 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 27 year old Granite Falls male with theft from an East Frontage Road business. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:11 P.M. The theft of merchandise was reported taken from an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
10:49 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 21 year old Litchfield male with a stop sign violation at a South Armstrong Avenue/East St. Paul Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
Monday, November 18, 2019
2:49 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 5th Street residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
8:54 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 11th Street residence for a disturbance. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised of options.
2:31 P.M. A North Davis Avenue resident reported receiving a scam call. The party was advised.
3:52 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 23 year old Hutchinson male for domestic assault and disorderly conduct at a North Gilman Avenue residence. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
5:17 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident at a CSAH 1 location.
10:03 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a property damage accident at an East US Hwy 12 location. The matter is being investigated.
10:42 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an assault that occurred at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.