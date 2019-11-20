Litchfield Police Report

The Litchfield Police Department reported the following incidents:

Tuesday, November 12, 2019

12:34 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Sibley Avenue business.  Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

8:51 P.M.  An East Frontage Road business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier.  The matter is being investigated.

9:36 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Miller Avenue residence.  Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.

10:57 P.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Watkins Ambulance responded to a medical at an East Frontage Road residence.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

12:03 A.M.  A South Sibley Avenue resident reported receiving a scam.  The party was advised.

3:15 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East US Hwy 12 business.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

3:21 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of a domestic at a North Sibley Avenue location.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

3:40 P.M.  Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident that occurred at an East 10th Street location. 

8:12 P.M.  An East Frontage Road business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier.  The matter is being investigated.

11:21 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to an East 3rd Street location for a noise complaint.  Upon officers’ arrival, they were unable to locate the vehicle.

Thursday, November 14, 2019

4:33 A.M.  The theft of a tire was reported taken from a vehicle at a North Estates Avenue residence.  The matter is being investigated.

6:26 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Austin Avenue residence for a parking complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised of options.

11:43 A.M.  The theft of medication was reported taken from a North Holcombe Avenue address.  The matter is being investigated.

6:09 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for a noise complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

Friday, November 15, 2019

10:13 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Swift Avenue residence.  Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.

12:03 P.M.  A two vehicle property damage occurred at an East 3rd Street location.  The first vehicle, a 2010 Mack, was driven by Alex Rischmiller of Hutchinson.  The second vehicle, a 2010 Dodge, was driven by Christine Wright of Litchfield.  No injuries.  Damage was over $1,000.

2:30 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Armstrong Avenue address.  Upon officers’ arrival, the party was advised of options.

8:32 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a South Ramsey Avenue residence for a disturbance.  Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

8:46 P.M.  Litchfield Police arrested a 35 year old Litchfield female on Meeker County warrants.  The arrest occurred at a South Sibley Avenue/West Lockerbie Street location.

9:12 P.M.  Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance were called to a North Holcombe Avenue address for a lift assist.

Saturday, November 16, 2019

4:47 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Davis Avenue residence.  Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.

7:35 A.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for a disturbance.  Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.

9:12 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Austin Avenue residence.  The party was advised.

9:18 P.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of debris on the roadway at a North Gilman Avenue address.  Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

Sunday, November 17, 2019

12:36 A.M.  Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Sibley Avenue business.  Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.

1:19 A.M.  Litchfield Police and Litchfield Fire responded to a fire call at a West 4th Street residence. 

8:59 A.M.  Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Armstrong Avenue address.  The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.

3:02 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for a noise complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.

3:48 P.M.  Litchfield Police was called to a North Gilman Avenue residence for a dog complaint.  Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.

3:59 P.M.  The theft of a tire was reported taken from a vehicle at a South Gorman Avenue residence.  The matter is being investigated.

5:17 P.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 27 year old Granite Falls male with theft from an East Frontage Road business.  He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

9:11 P.M.  The theft of merchandise was reported taken from an East Frontage Road business.  The matter is being investigated.

10:49 P.M.  Litchfield Police charged a 21 year old Litchfield male with a stop sign violation at a South Armstrong Avenue/East St. Paul Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.

Monday, November 18, 2019

2:49 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 5th Street residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.

8:54 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 11th Street residence for a disturbance. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised of options.

2:31 P.M. A North Davis Avenue resident reported receiving a scam call. The party was advised.

3:52 P.M. Litchfield Police arrested a 23 year old Hutchinson male for domestic assault and disorderly conduct at a North Gilman Avenue residence. He is being held in the Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.

5:17 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted with a property damage accident at a CSAH 1 location.

10:03 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a property damage accident at an East US Hwy 12 location. The matter is being investigated.

10:42 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of an assault that occurred at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.

