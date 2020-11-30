A rural Dassel man was arrested following a pursuit and armed standoff with law enforcement this past weekend in Meeker County.
According to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, at 10:45 p.m. Saturday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a reckless driver near the intersection of CSAH 15 and CSAH 29, in Collinwood Township. The driver was later identified as Aaron Peterson, 29.
Peterson allegedly did not stop and fled the scene. Law enforcement pursued Peterson for 26 miles until his vehicle was disabled by spike strips. As deputies drove up to the disabled vehicle, Peterson allegedly began to exit with a shotgun in hand. A deputy used his squad car to pin the driver’s door shut, preventing Peterson from exiting.
After a brief standoff, Peterson put the gun down and was arrested without further incident. He was booked in the Meeker County Jail pending a formal court appearance and charges of fleeing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, and multiple gun violations.
The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office and State Patrol assisted with the pursuit and arrest.