A 71-year-old rural Litchfield man suffered minor injuries Sunday when his car left the roadway and overturned in Greenleaf Township.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office received a call for a personal injury accident at 10:19 Sunday for a crash at the intersection of Minnesota Highway 22 and 180th Sgtreet in Greenleaf Township. Keith Nelson, 71, went off the roadway due to icy conditions, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Meeker County Sheriff's deputies, Litchfield Fire Department, Litchfield Rescue and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.
Nelson was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital and treated for minor injuries.