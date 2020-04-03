A Cedar Mills man was pulled from Greenleaf Lake by rescue personnel Thursday afternoon following a kayaking mishap.
According to a Meeker County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call reporting an overturned kayak on Greenleaf Lake. The caller said he saw a kayaker in the water, about 300 yards from shore, trying to right the kayak.
Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Department of Natural Resources, Litchfield Rescue and Mayo Ambulance responded to the scene.
The kayaker, Dale Schlueter, 59, was wearing a life jacket, but was unable to get back into the kayak. After about a half an hour in the water, Schlueter was pulled to safety by Litchfield Rescue, according to the news release. Schlueter refused transport to the hospital, and was treated at the scene.