Litchfield Police Department activity, Aug. 6-12
Tuesday, August 6, 2019
7:56 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a West Crescent Lane residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
12:19 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East Frontage Road business for a dog complaint. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
2:20 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 43 year old Litchfield male with driving after revocation at a CSAH 11/CSAH 34 location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
6:19 P.M. Litchfield Police assisted State Patrol on a property damage accident that occurred at a MN Hwy 24/CSAH 34 location.
6:27 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint at a South Donnelly Avenue location. The party was advised of options.
7:07 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Donnelly Avenue residence for a custody dispute. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
7:37 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of juvenile trouble at an East 3rd Street residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the situation was mediated.
9:29 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 5th Street residence. The party was not transported.
9:52 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a one vehicle personal injury accident that occurred at an East St. Paul Street address. The party was not transported.
11:20 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 3rd Street residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
11:24 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for an animal complaint. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
2:34 A.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at an East Depot Street business. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
7:17 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of equipment tampering at a South Sibley Avenue/East Ripley Street location. The party was advised.
7:34 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue business on a report of a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
11:14 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a West 7th Street address. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
12:13 P.M. Criminal damage to property was reported to police that occurred at a North Holcombe Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
1:24 P.M. The theft of tires was reported taken from an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
3:00 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Holcombe Avenue residence. The party was advised.
5:09 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a property damage accident that occurred at a North Marshall Avenue/East 3rd Street location. The party was advised.
8:17 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint that occurs at a Quail Drive location. The matter is being investigated.
9:09 P.M. Litchfield Police responded to an alarm at a West Pleasure Drive address. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
11:26 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Sibley Avenue business on a report of a disturbance. Upon officers’ arrival, the matter was resolved.
Thursday, August 8, 2019
6:55 A.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a North Holcombe Avenue address. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
8:26 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a driving complaint that occurs at a North Austin Avenue/West 3rd Street location. Upon officer’s arrival, the parties were advised.
8:29 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Sibley Avenue address. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
1:11 P.M. An East 2nd Street resident reported receiving a scam email. The party was advised of options.
2:57 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 36 year old St. Cloud female with disorderly conduct at a North Sibley Avenue address. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
4:01 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a found iPhone at a South Gilman Avenue residence.
6:59 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a possible order for harassment violation at an East South Street residence. The matter is being investigated.
7:54 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a found Visa card at a North Sibley Avenue address. The owner was located.
Friday, August 9, 2019
4:06 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a South Donnelly Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
8:34 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of a noise complaint at a South Swift Avenue business. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was unfounded.
9:41 P.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East 5th Street residence. The party was not transported by ambulance.
10:19 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to an East US Hwy 12 business for a welfare check. Upon officers’ arrival, everything was found to be okay.
Saturday, August 10, 2019
12:25 A.M. A South Austin Avenue resident reported receiving harassing text messages. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised of options.
2:30 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a South Sibley Avenue business for a person out of control. Upon officer’s arrival, the matter was resolved.
4:12 P.M. A South Sibley Avenue business reported a gas drive off that occurred a short time earlier. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
Sunday, August 11, 2019
6:29 A.M. The theft of a Genesis Orbital Sander was reported taken from a South Ramsey Avenue residence. The party was advised.
7:14 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Armstrong Avenue residence. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised of options.
11:07 A.M. Litchfield Police, Rescue, and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at an East Crescent Lane residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
11:26 A.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a North Miller Avenue address. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
11:29 A.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Miller Avenue residence for an unwanted individual. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised of options.
2:52 P.M. Litchfield Police and Mayo Ambulance responded to a medical at a South Marshall Avenue residence. The party was transported by ambulance to the Meeker Memorial Hospital.
3:38 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at a West 7th Street address. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
3:58 P.M. The theft of merchandise was reported taken from an East Frontage Road business. The matter is being investigated.
5:39 P.M. The theft of a propane tank was reported taken from an East 2nd Street address. Upon officer’s arrival, the party was advised.
8:21 P.M. Litchfield Police received a report of suspicious activity at an East 3rd Street address. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.
10:53 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a North Austin Avenue residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, he was unable to locate the individual.
Monday, August 12, 2019
9:50 A.M. Litchfield Police charged a 54 year old St. Michael female with speeding at a South Davis Avenue/East St. Paul Street location. She will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
10:09 A.M. A North Swift Avenue resident reported receiving a telephone scam. The party was advised of options.
3:54 P.M. The theft of money was reported taken from a South Davis Avenue address. The matter is being investigated.
8:58 P.M. Litchfield Police charged a 32 year old Brook Park male with possession of drug paraphernalia at a South Gorman Avenue/East Depot Street location. He will be appearing in Meeker County District Court on a later date.
9:39 P.M. Litchfield Police was called to a West 11th Street residence for a welfare check. Upon officer’s arrival, everything was found to be okay.