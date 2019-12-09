An 18-year-old Hopkins woman suffered minor injuries Sunday when her car ran through a T-intersection at County State Aid Highway 21 and County State Aid 14 in Darwin Township.
Caitlin Gunter was on a video phone call at the time of the crash, according to a Meeker County Sheriff's Office news release.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office, Meeker County Deputies, Mayo Ambulance and Litchfield Rescue responded to the scene at 5:36 p.m Sunday.
Gunter was treated at the scene by Mayo Ambulance. No other injuries were reported, according to Meeker County Sheriff's Office.