A Hutchinson woman was taken to the hospital Tuesday following a crash at the intersection of Airport Road and State Highway 22.
A 2014 Subaru Outback driven by Abby Jo Loveland, 35, of Hutchinson was stopped on Airport Road, waiting to turn southbound on Highway 22. A 2006 Honda Accord driven by Eric Nfor, 38, of St. Paul was southbound on Highway 22 when it attempted to turn onto Airport Road and collided with the Subaru.
According to State Patrol, road conditions were snowy and icy.
Loveland was taken to Hutchinson Health with injuries that were not life threatening, and Nfor was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.