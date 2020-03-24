Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze announced today in a news release some changes in operations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The release states that Cruze "remains committed to public safety and assures the public all calls for services will be handled accordingly." In some cases, deputies might use telephone contact to handle some calls in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to the release.
"All emergencies will generate a response by law enforcement, and all medicals will be dispatched to the appropriate EMS personnel," the release said.
In addition, Meeker County Law Enforcement Center lobby areas and the Meeker County Jail will be by appointment only.
People applying for gun permits or dealing with civil process should call 320-693-5414 to set up an appointment. Other law enforcement-related questions or issues should directed to 320-693-5400.
The Meeker County Jail will continue to offer visitation for inmates from 2:30-4:30 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, and from 12:30-4 p.m. Sundays. For additional information about the jail procedures, call 320-693-5415.
The Law Enforcement Center lobby will be open during jail visitation hours for visitors. However, Centers for Disease Control and Department of Health recommendations will be adhered to. Anyone who is or has been sick are discouraged from visiting the jail.
Telephone visitation remains available to all Meeker County inmates.