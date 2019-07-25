Meeker County Sheriff’s Office report for July 24:
8:40 a.m. responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 602nd Avenue, Manannah Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
12:10 p.m. responded to a juvenile mischief complaint at a residence on First Street South, Grove City. The deputy advised of options.
2:36 p.m. assisted the public at a residence on County State Aid Highway 23, Acton Township.
3:12 p.m. arrested Ashley Michelle Smith, 42, of Litchfield on a warrant for failure to appear out of Mcleod County.
4:01 p.m. arrested Kyle James Black, 23, of Litchfield on a warrant for failure to pay child support out of Stearns County.
5:16 p.m. took a report of a property damage accident at the intersection of state Highway 15 and US Highway 12, Dassel.
7:28 p.m. responded to a vehicle unlock at a residence on Second Street South, Dassel. The deputy unlocked the vehicle.
8:45 p.m. took a report of a domestic abuse no contact order violation at a residence on 657th Avenue, Forest Prairie Township.
9:30 p.m. responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of School Avenue South, Watkins. The deputy checked and the vehicle was no longer in the area.
9:46 p.m. responded to a report of a fire in the area of US Highway 12 at County State Aid Highway 14, Darwin. The deputy spoke to individual who had a permit to burn and the fire was under control.