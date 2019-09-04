Tuesday, August 27, 2019
On the 27th at 12:01 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call from a residence on 178th Street, Collinwood Township. It was found to be a misdial and all was okay.
On the 27th at 12:15 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check at a residence on 312th Street, Kingston Township. The information was passed on to the Moorhead Police Department for their follow up.
On the 27th at 12:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a parking complaint on North Jupiter Street, Cosmos. The deputy determined there was no violation.
On the 27th at 3:38 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office at an address on Cherry Street South, Kimball.
On the 27th at 6:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a stolen fish house from a residence on 120th Street, Cedar Mills Township.
On the 27th at 6:14 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious items at the Darwin Ski Hill, US Highway 12, Dassel Township. It was found these items had already been reported and the County Parks Department was contacted to clean up the items.
On the 27th at 7:10 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a business on 5th Street North, Dassel. All was found to be secure.
On the 27th at 7:16 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of unwanted individuals at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos. The individuals left peacefully upon the deputy’s arrival.
On the 27th at 7:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of juvenile mischief near a residence on 1st Street, Watkins. The deputy was unable to locate the vehicle mentioned.
On the 27th at 8:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a business on West Astro Boulevard, Cosmos.
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
On the 28th at 12:15 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on Pleasant Street, Dassel.
On the 28th at 12:21 a.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy observed a suspicious vehicle on Pegasus Avenue, Cosmos. A message was left for the owner of the vehicle.
On the 28th at 11:17 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of animals in the road on County State Aid Highway 31, Harvey Township. When the deputies arrived, the owner of the animals had already retrieved them.
On the 28th at 12:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious person on Parker Avenue, Dassel. The deputies identified the individual and let him go on his way.
On the 28th at 1:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious person on 708th Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputies found that he was a salesman and was left to continue.
On the 28th at 3:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office picked up a found bicycle at a residence on East Curran Street, Darwin
Thursday August 29, 2019
On the 29th at 12:27 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on East 5th Street, Litchfield.
On the 29th at 4:59 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on 135th Street near MN Highway 4, Cosmos. The vehicle was gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 29th at 11:26 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft at a residence on William Avenue East, Dassel.
On the 29th 1:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a request to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on Oak Lane, Darwin. The deputy made contact with the individual and everything was fine.
Friday August 30, 2019
On the 30th at 7:35 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an animal on MN Highway 55, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy did not locate the animal causing the concern.
On the 30th at 8:56 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check on an individual on US Highway 12, Dassel Township. The deputy did not locate the individual causing the concern.
On the 30th at 9:54 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a property damage accident at an address on Lake Street East, Dassel.
On the 30th at 12:12 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a civil issue at an address on Poly Dome Drive, Litchfield Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 30th at 12:45 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the Wright County Sheriff’s Office with a juvenile at an address on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 30th at 1:52 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted with an animal complaint at a residence on County State Aid Highway 4, Dassel Township.
On the 30th at 2:08 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint on US Highway 12, Dassel. The deputy will do extra patrol in the area.
On the 30th at 2:42 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the MN Department of Corrections at a residence on 134th Street, Cedar Mills. Justin Glenn Joecks, age 34, of Hutchinson, was arrested on a probation violation.
On the 30th at 2:47 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a dog complaint on Cedar Avenue North, Watkins. The deputy contacted the owner of the dog to pick up the animal.
On the 30th at 3:00 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a personal injury accident on 205th Street, Ellsworth Township. Dassel Fire and Rescue Department and Mayo Ambulance also assisted on the scene.
On the 30th at 3:51 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a property damage accident on North 2nd Street, Darwin.
On the 30th at 7:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office in making contact with an individual at a residence on Maple Lane, Grove City.
On the 30th at 7:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a Harassment Order Violation at a residence on County State Aid Highway 14, Darwin Township.
On the 30th at 9:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident on 4th Street, Watkins.
On the 30th at 11:48 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual on their options on a civil matter at a residence on 619th Avenue, Cedar Mills.
On the 30th at 11:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a noise complaint at a residence on 365th Street, Forest Prairie Township. The individual turned down the music.
Saturday, August 31, 2019
On the 31st at 6:55 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted with unlocking a vehicle at a residence on 233rd Street, Darwin Township.
On the 31st at 9:55 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a civil issue at a residence on 3rd Street South, Grove City. The individual was advised of their options.
On the 31st at 12:48 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received some found property that was located on 7th Street, Dassel. The deputy returned the item to the owners.
On the 31st at 1:48 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control on 3rd Street, Dassel. The city put up barricades in the area.
On the 31st at 6:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a barking dog complaint at a residence on 586th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. There were no dogs barking upon the deputy’s arrival.
On the 31st at 7:25 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 5th Street North, Dassel.
On the 31st at 8:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a business on 3rd Street South, Dassel. It was found to be an employee error.
On the 31st at 8:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence on 213th Street, Collinwood Township. All was found to be okay.
On the 31st at 8:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of juvenile trouble at a residence on 2nd Street North, Dassel.
On the 31st at 9:22 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy observed illegal fireworks coming from a residence on US Highway 12, Darwin Township. The owner was given a warning.
On the 31st at 10:53 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on US Highway 12, Dassel Township. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was given a warning.
Sunday, September 1, 2019
On the 1st at 12:02 a.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Brady Nels Nelson, age 25, of Plymouth, for 4th Degree Driving under the Influence, while on a traffic stop on 4th Street, Dassel.
On the 1st at 5:19 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on 240th Street, Dassel Township. The deputy did not locate the vehicle causing the concern.
On the 1st at 9:20 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on MN Highway 15, Kingston Township. The vehicle was gone upon the arrival of the deputy.
On the 1st at 10:05 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office located a dog on County State Aid Highway 34, Forest City Township. The deputy located the owner of the animal.
On the 1st at 12:59 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to an animal complaint at a residence on 560th Avenue, Swede Grove Township. The deputy made contact with the owner to take care of the issue.
On the 1st at 4:13 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance at a residence on South Comet Street, Cosmos. Tina Louise Stace, age 38, of Cosmos, and Jeremy Charles Whelplay, age 33, of Shakopee, were arrested for 5th Degree Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and for having Meth in the Presence of a Child.
On the 1st at 5:10 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a civil issue at an address on South Jupiter Street, Cosmos. The individual was advised of their options.
On the 1st at 7:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of animals on County State Aid Highway 15, Collinwood Township. The deputy was unable to locate any animals on the roadway.
On the 1st at 8:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office attempted to unlock a vehicle at a business on South Sibley Avenue, Litchfield. The deputy was unable to get the vehicle unlocked.
On the 1st at 9:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on MN Highway 55, Forest Prairie Township. All was found to be okay.
On the 1st at 9:39 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a large fire near a residence on 250th Street, Darwin Township. The owner activated their burning permit upon the deputy’s arrival.
On the 1st at 10:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unwanted individual at a residence on South Jupiter Street, Cosmos. The deputy found no persons outside the residence.
On the 1st at 11:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on 730th Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy drove the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
Monday, September 2, 2019
On the 2nd at 1:03 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of animals on MN Highway 15, Kingston Township. Deputies checked the area and found no animals on the roadway.
On the 2nd at 1:58 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an animal on County State Aid Highway 16, Swede Grove Township. The animal was gone upon the deputy’s arrival.
On the 2nd at 3:37 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on 620th Avenue, Cedar Mills Township. No contact was made.
On the 2nd at 10:37 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a civil issue at an address on Stearns Avenue West, Eden Valley. The individuals were advised of their options.
On the 2nd at 11:40 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a DANCO violation at an address on MN Highway 15, Collinwood Township.
On the 2nd at 12:05 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted in unlocking a vehicle on 226th Street, Litchfield Township.
On the 2nd at 1:28 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of juvenile mischief at a residence on West William Street, Darwin. The deputy spoke to all individuals involved.
On the 2nd at 3:49 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of threats at an address on 134th Street, Cedar Mills.
On the 2nd at 4:28 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a noise complaint at an address on 362nd Street, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy did not see or hear anything in the area.
On the 2nd at 4:45 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of an unwanted individual at a residence on Meeker Avenue North, Watkins. The deputy found that it was a civil issue. They were advised of their options.
On the 2nd at 6:49 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting complaint near a residence on County State Aid Highway 30, Manannah Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 2nd at 9:39 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a downed tree blocking the roadway on 260th Street, Darwin Township. The Meeker County Highway Department was called to clear the debris.
On the 2nd at 9:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of downed powerlines on County State Aid Highway 25, Swede Grove Township. Road closed signs were placed awaiting the arrival of Xcel Energy.
On the 2nd at 10:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a downed tree blocking the roadway on County State Aid Highway 21, Kingston Township. The Meeker County Highway Department was called to clear the debris.
On the 2nd at 10:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office was made aware of a downed powerline on County State Aid Highway 20, Union Grove Township. The area was coned off awaiting the arrival of Xcel Energy.