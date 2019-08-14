Tuesday, August 6, 2019
On the 6th at 3:15 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos. All was found to be okay.
On the 6th at 4:12 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle near a residence on 612th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. The deputy made contact with the owner who will move the vehicle.
On the 6th at 8:19 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of dogs on MN Highway 15, Collinwood Township.
On the 6th at 8:39 a.m. a Meeker County deputy advised an individual of options pertaining to a civil matter at a residence on MN Highway 4, Union Grove Township.
On the 6th at 8:55 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person on the roadway on MN Highway 15, Kingston Township. The deputy checked on the individual and they were fine.
On the 6th at 11:41 a.m. the Sheriff's Office picked up a dog at property on William Avenue East, Dassel, and put it in the dog pound.
On the 6th at 11:42 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a personal injury accident on County State Aid Highway 14, Ellsworth Township. David Allen Sundblad, 42, of Hutchinson, was cited for failure to yield. Two people received minor injuries.
On the 6th at 1:25 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a personal injury accident in a parking lot in the 700 block of MN Highway 55, Watkins. Two vehicles collided and one person received minor injuries.
On the 6th at 4:50 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of child neglect at a residence on 1st Street North, Dassel.
On the 6th at 6:01 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a residence at Logeais Street, Eden Valley.
On the 6th at 6:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence at 640th Avenue, Ellsworth Township.
On the 6th at 6:41 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a lost item at a business at West Astro Boulevard, Cosmos.
On the 6th at 8:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an injured animal at County State Aid Highway 3 and 535th Avenue, Union Grove Township. The deputy checked the area and was unable to locate the animal.
On the 6th at 9:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a business at 1st Street North, Dassel. The deputy checked the building and found it to be a false alarm.
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
On the 7th at 12:37 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the Carver County Sheriff’s Office in checking a residence at 134th Street, Cedar Mills.
On the 7th at 9:36 a.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Joshua Grant Gassler, age 30, Willmar, for 5th degree controlled substance and driving under the influence at a business on US Highway 12, Harvey Township.
On the 7th at 4:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call from a residence on Axel Avenue East, Grove City. The deputy found it to be a misdial.
On the 7th at 6:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an unwanted individual at a residence on South Mars Street, Cosmos. The deputy advised the individuals of their options.
On the 7th at 7:27 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on 315th Street, Forest City Township.
On the 7th at 8:44 p.m., the Sheriff's Office took a report of a suspicious vehicle at an address on County State Aid Highway 24, Darwin. The deputy located the vehicle and determined there was no cause for concern.
On the 7th at 8:58 p.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to a civil matter at a residence on Rice City Circle, Darwin. The deputy advised options.
Thursday, August 8, 2019
On the 8th at 1:22 a.m. the Sheriff's Office checked the welfare of an individual at an address on 2nd Street North, Dassel.
On the 8th at 7:09 a.m. the Sheriff's Office checked the welfare of an individual at a residence on Simons Avenue West, Dassel. The individual declined any medical attention.
On the 8th at 7:41 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious individual at a property on County State Aid Highway 42, Litchfield Township. The deputy had the individual move on.
On the 8th at 8:25 a.m. a found dog from US Highway 12, Darwin, was brought into the Sheriff's Office and put into the dog pound.
On the 8th at 9:45 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a hit and run at a residence on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 8th at 11:12 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of forgery at a residence on 217th Street, Ellsworth Township. The individual was advised of options.
On the 8th at 1:18 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual of options pertaining to a civil matter at a residence on 619th Avenue, Cedar Mills.
On the 8th at 1:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to request to assist a motorist on 309th Street, Litchfield Township.
On the 8th at 5:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an unwanted individual at an address on Meeker Avenue North, Watkins. The deputy mediated the situation.
On the 8th at 6:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on County State Aid Highway 4, Dassel Township.
On the 8th at 6:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog bite at an address on 708th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 8th at 7:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of harassment at an address on 1st Street, Watkins. The deputy advised the individuals of their options.
On the 8th at 7:43 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a 9-1-1 hang-up call from an individual on US Highway 12, Dassel Township. The individual was not located.
On the 8th at 8:01 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a chemical leak at an address on MN Highway 7, Cosmos Township. The deputy stood by as the Cosmos Fire Department and Grove City Fire Department secured the leak.
On the 8th at 8:52 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog complaint at an address on 675th Avenue, Forest City Township. One dog was transferred to the pound.
On the 8th at 9:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at an address on Parker Avenue West, Dassel. The deputy did not locate anyone.
On the 8th at 11:11 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint on US Highway 12, Darwin Township. The vehicle was gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 8th at 11:26 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an abandoned vehicle on 215th Street, Greenleaf Township. The vehicle was towed off the roadway.
Friday, August 9, 2019
On the 9th at 5:16 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 612th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. The individual was gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 9th at 8:02 a.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of a vehicle rollover on 738th Avenue, Dassel Township. The driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to the deputies arrival. The investigation is ongoing.
On the 9th at 9:37 a.m. the Sheriffs Office assisted an individual with some civil questions at a residence on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 9th at 11:01 a.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of theft from a residence on Axel Avenue East, Grove City.
On the 9th at 2:27 p.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 717th Avenue, North Kingston Township.
On the 9th at 3:52 p.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of a person on the roadway on US Highway 12, Darwin Township. The individual denied any assistance.
On the 9th at 4:24 p.m. the Sheriffs Office responded to a dog complaint at a residence on 134th Street, Cedar Mills.
On the 9th at 5:18 p.m. the Sheriffs Office assisted with a property exchange at a residence on MN Highway 4, Union Grove Township.
On the 9th at 5:23 p.m. the Sheriffs Office responded to a nuisance complaint at a residence on 586th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. The deputy warned the individuals for the issue.
On the 9th at 5:45 p.m. the Sheriffs Office located a dog on MN Highway 4, Union Grove Township.
On the 9th at 7:20 p.m. the Sheriff's Office reported an unoccupied stalled vehicle near the intersection of MN Highway 22 and 360th Street, Manannah Township.
Saturday, August 10, 2019
On the 10th at 1:10 a.m. the Sheriff's Office reported a suspicious vehicle at an address on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy located the owner of the vehicle.
On the 10th at 2:28 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the Wright County Sheriffs Office by making contact with owner of a vehicle on 230th Street, Darwin Township.
On the 10th at 3:51 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of suspicious activity at an address on US Highway 12, Litchfield Township.
On the 10th at 4:12 a.m. the Sheriff's Office did a welfare check at an address on 2nd Street North, Dassel. Myles Richard Dylan Gilbert, age 23, of Dassel, was arrested for a probation violation.
On the 10th at 9:09 a.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of a property damage accident on County State Aid Highway 11, Darwin Township.
On the 10th at 10:53 a.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of harassment at a residence on Meeker Avenue South, Watkins.
On the 10th at 1:49 p.m. the Sheriffs Office assisted with unlocking a vehicle on McKinney Street, Darwin.
On the 10th at 2:53 p.m. the Sheriffs Office took information on a civil issue at a residence on South Jupiter Street, Cosmos. The individuals were advised of their options.
On the 10th at 3:34 p.m. the Sheriffs Office checked on a vehicle on MN Highway 7, Cosmos Township. The deputy found everything was okay with the vehicle.
On the 10th at 6:26 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an address in the Watkins Trailer Court for a welfare check. The deputy spoke with the individual and found all to be okay.
On the 10th at 7:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of an animal complaint at an address on 640th Avenue, Ellsworth Township.
On the 10th at 7:55 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the Chippewa County Sheriffs Office at an address on North Saturn Street, Cosmos.
On the 10th at 11:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on 1st Street North, Dassel.
Sunday, August 11, 2019
On the 11th at 12:22 a.m. the Sheriff's Office reported a vehicle on the side of the roadway near the intersection of MN Highway 4 and 380th Street, Union Grove Township. The deputy found all to be okay.
On the 11th at 2:06 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a missing person at a residence on County State Aid Highway 14, Union Grove Township. The person was located in another state and all was okay.
On the 11th at 8:33 a.m. the Sheriffs Office responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on 150th Street, Cedar Mills Township. The deputy spoke to the owner and they will take care of removing the vehicle.
On the 11th at 12:03 p.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of a civil issue at a residence on 2nd Street North, Dassel. The deputy advised the individuals of their options.
On the 11th at 2:05 p.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of some found property at an address on East Curran Street, Darwin.
On the 11th at 4:26 p.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of a driving complaint northbound on County State Aid Highway 34/County State Aid Highway 11, Darwin Township. The deputy located the vehicle and advised the driver of the complaint.
On the 11th at 4:55 p.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of a driving complaint on MN Highway 24, Forest City Township. The deputy spoke to the driver and advised him of the complaint.
On the 11th at 5:24 p.m. the Sheriffs Office responded to a report of a driving complaint on US Highway 12, Dassel. The deputy did not locate the vehicle causing the concern.
On the 11th at 5:33 p.m. the Sheriffs Office took a report of a dog bite at a residence on 650th Avenue, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 11th at 9:39 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a complaint of a suspicious person at an address on County State Aid Highway 11, Darwin Township. The deputies were unable to locate the individual.
On the 11th at 9:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual with a civil issue at an address on 703rd Avenue, Collinwood Township.
On the 11th at 10:18 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received an animal complaint at an address on 525th Avenue, Swede Grove Township. The deputy removed the bat from the residence.
On the 11th at 11:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of suspicious activity at an address on 1st Street, Watkins. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 11th 11:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted in a civil issue at an address on 2nd Street North, Dassel.
On the 11th at 11:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of an animal complaint at an address on 733rd Avenue, Dassel Township.
Monday, August 12, 2019
On the 12th at 1:39 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at an address on 178th Street, Collinwood Township. The deputies found the building to be secured.
On the 12th at 8:14 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious person on US Highway 12, 735th Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy located the individual and everything was okay.
On the 12th at 8:23 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence on 625th Avenue, Harvey Township. The deputy checked and then residence was all secure.
On the 12th at 10:41 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence on 178th Street, Collinwood Township. The deputy spoke to the homeowner and everything was okay.
On the 12th at 11:11 a.m. the Sheriff's Office spoke to an individual about a civil issue at a residence on 365th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 12th at 12:50 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft from a residence on 213th Street, Collinwood Township.
On the 12th at 2:37 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a hit and run on County State Aid Highway 3, Manannah Township.
On the 12th at 3:35 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a property damage accident on 4th Street at Simons Avenue, Dassel. A report was taken.
On the 12th at 7:17 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the Belgrade Police Department in making contact with an individual at a residence on Meeker Avenue North, Watkins.
On the 12th at 9:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Corrine Catherine Riebe, age 39, of Darwin, for Domestic Assault at a residence on East Curran Street, Darwin.