Tuesday, August 13, 2019
On the 13th at 12:06 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity near a residence on 355th Street, Forest Prairie Township. The deputies were unable to locate anything suspicious.
On the 13th at 5:22 a.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested David Todd Knutson, age 48, of Dassel, on a Meeker County warrant for Failure to Appear.
On the 13th at 6:26 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted with a civil matter at a residence on 742nd Avenue, Kingston Township.
On the 13th at 1:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of theft from a residence on US Highway 12, Darwin.
On the 13th at 2:11 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence on Parker Avenue East, Dassel. The deputy checked and the house was all secure.
On the 13th at 3:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of juvenile mischief on 3rd Street North, Dassel. The deputy spoke to the kids and parent and advised of the complaint.
On the 13th at 5:16 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a scam attempt at a residence on 660th Avenue, Darwin Township.
On the 13th at 6:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office in making contact with an individual at a residence on 335th Street, Kingston Township.
On the 13th at 6:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual of their options on a civil matter at a residence on East Curran Street, Darwin.
On the 13th at 7:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised individuals of their options on a civil matter at a residence on 722nd Avenue, Kingston Township.
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
On the 14th at 12:00 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on 630th Avenue, Cedar Mills Township. The vehicle was not a road hazard and the owner called for a private tow.
On the 14th at 12:49 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a loose horse near a residence on County State Aid Highway 10, Cosmos Township. The owner was located prior to the deputy’s arrival.
On the 14th at 8:10 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person on the roadway on 5th Street at Centennial Avenue, Dassel. The deputy checked and the individual was no longer in the area.
On the 14th at 10:08 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual with a civil issue that was occurring at a residence on 260th Street, Dassel Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 14th at 10:47 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle unlock at a residence on US Highway 12, Acton Township. The deputy was able to unlock the vehicle, no damage reported.
On the 14th at 10:56 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 277th Street, Darwin Township. Upon the deputies’ arrival it was determined everything was okay.
On the 14th at 11:36 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stolen vehicle at a residence on US Highway 12, Litchfield Township. A report was taken.
On the 14th at 1:12 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft from a business on Veterans Drive, Watkins.
On the 14th at 3:52 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a civil issue at a residence on North Milky way Street, Cosmos. The deputy spoke to the individual and advised them of their options.
On the 14th at 6:09 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation at a residence in the Watkins Trailer Park, Watkins.
On the 14th at 8:06 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted a motorist on MN Highway 15, Dassel.
On the 14th at 8:11 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a burglary at a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township. William Michael Peterson, 49, of Willmar, was arrested for possession of controlled substance and giving false information as well as a Kandiyohi County warrant for felony drugs.
On the 14th at 9:38 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a suspicious individual at an address on Parker Avenue West, Dassel. The deputy did not locate the individual causing the concern.
Thursday, August 15, 2019
On the 15th at 8:37 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Maple Lane, Grove City. The deputies spoke to the individual and they advised everything was okay and no assistance was needed.
On the 15th at 12:41 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a hit and run at a business on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City.
On the 15th at 4:58 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check on an individual near an address on County State Aid Highway 1, Greenleaf Township. The deputy did not locate the individual causing the concern.
Friday, August 16, 2019
On the 16th at 4:46 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of debris on MN Highway 55, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 16th at 5:42 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of cows on 647th Avenue, Forest Prairie Township. The cow was gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 16th at 10:35 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil matter at an address on 318th Street, Kingston Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 16th at 11:45 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil matter at an address on Lindstrom Avenue West, Grove City. The deputy advised the individuals of their options.
On the 16th at 12:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an animal complaint at an address on Rolling Oaks Lane, Darwin. The animal was returned to its owner.
On the 16th at 2:04 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint on US Highway 12, Darwin. The deputy warned the driver of their conduct.
On the 16th at 2:16 p.m. the Sheriff's Office came upon some debris on the roadway. The information was forwarded to the County Highway Department.
On the 16th at 3:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a noise complaint on Lake Stella, Darwin Township. The individual was advised of the complaint.
On the 16th at 3:45 p.m. the Sheriff's Office delivered an emergency message to an individual at an address on 653rd Avenue, Darwin Township.
On the 16th at 4:09 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a burglary at an address on County State Aid Highway 6, Dassel Township.
On the 16th at 4:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took an animal complaint on US Highway 12, Darwin.
On the 16th at 4:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took into possession property that was found on 1st Street, Dassel.
On the 16th at 10:37 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near a residence on 746th Avenue, Collinwood Township. The deputy checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
On the 16th at 10:43 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog bite that happened outside a business on 2nd Street North, Dassel.
Saturday, August 17, 2019
On the 17th at 1:54 a.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Mercedes Rose Hoekstra, age 24, of Paynesville, for Third Degree Driving While Impaired, while on a traffic stop on Ripley Street, Litchfield.
On the 17th at 3:56 a.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy came across a horse on the road on 237th Street, Darwin Township. The owner was located who put the horse back in its pen.
On the 17th at 8:00 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an animal complaint at an address on 708th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 17th at 8:44 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on 273rd Street, Dassel Township.
On the 17th at 9:39 a.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Jeremy Kirk Hoelzel, age 45 of Litchfield, for violating a protection order.
On the 17th at 11:03 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a cellular 9-1-1 hang up call from an address on 728th Avenue, Collinwood Township. It was determined to be an accidental dial.
On the 17th at 1:54 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office checked on a parking complaint on 586th Avenue Greenleaf Township. The deputy found no violations.
On the 17th at 3:48 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a boating complaint on Lake Minnie Belle. Upon the deputy’s arrival it was determined the throttle stuck on the boat and all was found to be okay.
On the 17th at 8:53 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a watercraft complaint on Lake Minnie Belle, Greenleaf Township. The deputy checked the lake and was unable to locate the watercraft.
On the 17th at 10:42 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on MN Highway 4, Grove City.
Sunday, August 18, 2019
On the 18th at 1:41 a.m. a Meeker County deputy transported a juvenile home from a property on North 1st Street, Darwin.
On the 18th at 1:46 a.m. a Meeker County deputy checked on a suspicious vehicle on MN Highway 24, Forest City Township.
On the 18th at 9:26 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog complaint at an address on 718th Avenue, Collinwood Township. The individuals were advised of their options.
On the 18th at 1:18 p.m. the Sheriff's Office checked the welfare of an individual at an address on 365th Street, Forest Prairie Township. Everything was determined to be okay.
On the 18th at 3:24 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of harassment at an address on Church Street, Watkins.
On the 18th at 3:43 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a watercraft complaint on Mud Lake, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 18th at 6:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a civil matter at a residence on Church Street, Watkins.
On the 18th at 8:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a watercraft complaint on Lake Minnie Belle, Greenleaf Township. A warning was given.
Monday, August 19, 2019
On the 19th at 12:18 a.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy came upon a suspicious individual near a business on 3rd Street South, Dassel. The individual was advised to leave the area.
On the 19th at 1:20 a.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy came upon an open door at a business on School Avenue South, Watkins. The deputy cleared the building and secured the door.
On the 19th at 2:44 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a noise complaint at a residence on 718th Avenue, Collinwood Township. The deputy gave the individual a warning.
On the 19th at 10:24 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an abandoned vehicle at an address on East US Highway 12, Darwin.
On the 19th at 1:14 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of drugs at an address on North Sibley Avenue, Litchfield. A citation was issued.
On the 19th at 5:36 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of harassment at an address on 198th Street, Greenleaf Township.
On the 19th at 9:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity near a business on 580th Avenue, Litchfield Township. All was found to be okay.