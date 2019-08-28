Wednesday, August 21, 2019
On the 21st at 11:45 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a civil issue at a residence on 235th Street, Dassel Township. The deputy mediated the situation and advised of options.
On the 21st at 12:12 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a scam attempt at a residence on 318th Street, Forest City Township.
On the 21st at 1:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a civil issue at a residence on County State Aid Highway 31, Harvey Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 21st at 1:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to assist the public at a residence on East Curran Street, Darwin. The deputy filed a report.
On the 21st at 4:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a civil issue at a residence on Central Avenue South, Watkins. The deputy advised of options.
On the 21st at 5:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a parking complaint on 608th Avenue, Litchfield Township. The cause for concern had left the area upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 21st at 7:05 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of illegal dumping at an address on 580th Avenue, Litchfield Township.
Thursday, August 22, 2019
On the 22nd at 2:19 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of debris on 279th Street, Litchfield Township. The deputy removed the item from the roadway.
On the 22nd at 7:57 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the Wright County Sheriff’s Office in making contact with an individual at a residence on East William Avenue Street, Darwin.
On the 22nd at 8:21 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on County State Aid Highway 18, Ellsworth Township. The deputies found everything to be okay.
On the 22nd at 10:34 am the Sheriff's Office received a report of a scam attempt at a residence on 226th Street, Litchfield Township.
On the 22nd at 10:38 am the Sheriff's Office responded to assist the public along MN Highway near 305th Street, Forest City Township.
On the 22nd at 11:07 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car/deer accident on County State Aid Highway 16 near 580th Street, Harvey Township. The vehicle and the deer had left the area upon the arrival of the deputy.
On the 22nd at 1:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a violation of an order for protection at a residence on 323rd Street, Kingston Township.
On the 22nd at 2:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint at a residence on County State Aid Highway 14, Ellsworth Township.
On the 22nd at 5:43 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 545th Avenue, Acton Township. The deputy located a lost item and found nothing else suspicious in the area.
On the 22nd at 5:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of mailbox damage at a residence on 615th Avenue, Litchfield Township.
On the 22nd at 5:55 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 615th Avenue, Litchfield Township.
On the 22nd at 7:25 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of an unwanted individual at a residence on 130th Street, Cedar Mills Township. The individual was advised of their options.
Friday, August 23, 2019
On the 23rd at 12:39 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to an animal complaint at a residence on 3rd Street North, Dassel.
On the 23rd at 12:58 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office checked on a suspicious vehicle on East 2nd Street, Litchfield. The deputy gave the individuals a warning.
On the 23rd at 1:15 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a suspicious activity on County State Aid Highway 23, Litchfield Township. The deputy did not locate the vehicle causing the concern.
On the 23rd at 1:40 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office checked on an abandoned vehicle at an address on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 23rd at 1:58 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office checked on a couple individuals at an address on US Highway 12, Acton Township.
On the 23rd at 7:54 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a runaway at a residence on 2nd Street North, Dassel. Prior to arrival of the deputy the child returned home.
On the 23rd at 10:39 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a scam attempt at a residence on Rice City Circle, Darwin. The deputy advised of options.
On the 23rd at 11:27 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an animal complaint at a residence on Todd Street, Dassel. The deputy advised of options.
On the 23rd at 1:52 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible scam attempt at an address on West 4th Street, Litchfield. The deputy advised of options.
On the 23rd at 4:29 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on Luella Street, Watkins. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 23rd at 8:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on Circle View Drive, Dassel.
Saturday August 24, 2019
On the 24th at 6:15 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist at the intersection of MN Highway 7 and MN Highway 22, Cedar Mills Township.
On the 24th at 11:28 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on Church Street, Watkins.
On the 24th at 1:20 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stalled vehicle on MN Highway 24 just east of County State Aid Highway 34, Darwin Township. The vehicle was not a hazard and the owner had made arrangements for a tow.
On the 24th at 6:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence on US Highway 12, Dassel Township. The deputy checked and the residence was all secure.
On the 24th at 8:01 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle unlock at a residence on 328th Street, Harvey Township.
On the 24th at 8:15 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on MN Highway 4 at County State Aid Highway 16, Swede Grove Township.
On the 24th at 8:50 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a cellular 9-1-1 hang-up call from a residence on 608th Avenue, Litchfield Township. It was determined to be an accidental call and everything was okay.
Sunday, August 25, 2019
On the 25th at 12:23 a.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Jason Richard Grabinger, age 37, of Willmar, for DUI on East US Highway 12, Litchfield.
On the 25th at 2:05 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos. Retha Helen Lange, age 39, of Atwater, was arrested for Violation of an Order for Protection.
On the 25th at 5:42 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an unwanted individual at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos. The individual had left upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 25th at 6:53 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a cellular 9-1-1 hang-up call from a residence on 215th Street, Ellsworth Township. The deputy found everything to be okay.
On the 25th at 8:00 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of two people walking along US Highway 12 near 237th Street, Dassel Township. The deputy provided a courtesy ride to Litchfield.
On the 25th at 9:53 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of illegal dumping at a park on US Highway 12, Darwin Township. Meeker County Parks Department was contacted to remove the items.
On the 25th at 12:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an off road vehicle driving complaint on 245th Street at County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township. The deputy made contact with the driver and advised of the complaint.
On the 25th at 12:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on County State Aid Highway 14, Darwin Township. The deputy found everything to be okay.
On the 25th at 1:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint northbound on MN Highway 15 near Pigeon Lake, Collinwood Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 25th at 4:35 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a civil issue at a residence on Centennial Avenue, Dassel. The deputy advised of options.
On the 25th at 5:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a driving complaint westbound on County State Aid Highway 21 from 750th Avenue, Kingston Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 25th at 7:26 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order violation that occurred on 310th Street, Swede Grove Township.
Monday, August 26, 2019
On the 26th at 11:24 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call from a residence on County State Aid Highway 19, North Kingston Township. The deputy determined it was an accidental dial.
On the 26th at 2:42 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a possible domestic situation at a residence on State Street North, Eden Valley. The deputies arrested Michael Nathan Marty, age 23, Eden Valley, on domestic assault charges.
On the 26th at 4:55 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a watercraft complaint on Big Swan Lake, Dassel Township. An individual was advised of their options.
On the 26th at 8:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Jacob Anthony Schmidt, age 32, of South Haven, for 3rd Degree DWI and Open Bottle, while on a traffic stop on MN Highway 55, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 26th at 8:50 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an animal complaint at a residence on 525th Avenue, Swede Grove Township. The animal could not be located upon the deputy’s arrival.