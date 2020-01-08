MEEKER COUNTY SHERIFF
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Friday, December 27, 2019
On the 27th at 7:36 a.m. the Sheriff's Office issued a deer possession tag for a deer on County State Aid Highway 11 at 670th Avenue, Darwin Township.
On the 27th at 10:24 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a hit and run that occurred on North Casey Street, Darwin.
On the 27th at 1:01 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence on 625th Avenue, Harvey Township. The deputies checked the residence and everything was okay.
On the 27th at 2:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident on County State Aid Highway 34 at County State Aid Highway 11, Darwin Township. No injuries were reported.
On the 27th at 6:41 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a harassment complaint at a residence on 5th Street South, Grove City. The deputy advised of options.
On the 27th at 9:41 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township. The deputy found everything to be okay.
On the 27th at 10:21 p.m. a deputy came across suspicious activity at a residence on 240th Street, Dassel Township. The deputy determined everything to be okay and advised individual to move along.
Saturday December 28, 2019
On the 28th at 7:00 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident with an animal on County State Aid Highway 34, Forest Prairie Township. The deer was gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 28th at 10:01 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a missing person from an address on 2nd Street North, Dassel. The individual has since returned.
On the 28th at 6:29 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on 700th Avenue, Kingston Township. The deputy found everything to be okay.
Sunday December 29, 2019
On the 29th at 12:38 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to assist the public at a business on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City.
On the 29th at 2:27 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a civil complaint at a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 29th at 3:21 a.m. a deputy came across a vehicle in the ditch along MN Highway 24 near County State Aid Highway 42, Litchfield Township. The vehicle was unoccupied, well off the roadway and not a hazard.
On the 29th at 5:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a four wheeler complaint on 2nd Street North, Dassel. The deputy located the driver and advised of the complaint.
On the 29th at 9:04 p.m. the Sheriff's Office issued a citation for a hit and run accident at a County Park on 525th Avenue, Cosmos Township.
On the 29th at 10:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office came across an ordinance violation at a County Park on County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township. The deputy advised of the Park hours.
Monday December 30, 2019
On the 30th at 12:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an unwanted individual at an address on William Avenue East, Dassel. The individual was advised of their options.
On the 30th at 12:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at an address on Axel Avenue West, Grove City. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 30th at 2:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an abandoned vehicle on County State Aid Highway 3, Manannah Township. Upon arrival of the deputy the vehicle was gone.
On the 30th at 3:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an abandoned vehicle on County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township. The deputy determined the vehicle was not a hazard.
On the 30th at 4:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of residential 9-1-1 hang-up call from an address on 722nd Avenue, Kingston Township. All was found to be okay.
On the 30th at 5:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office placed a male Black Lab with no collar into the Litchfield Dog Pound. The dog was brought in from a residence on MN Highway 4, Swede Grove Township.
On the 30th at 7:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person out of control at a residence on Central Avenue North, Watkins. The individual was calm upon the deputys arrival.
On the 30th at 9:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on US Highway 12, Harvey Township.
On the 30th at 11:20 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity near a residence on 555th Avenue, Danielson Township. All was found to be okay.
Tuesday, December 31, 2019
On the 31st at 4:42 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence on 340th Street, Forest Prairie Township. All was found to be okay.
On the 31st at 7:00 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a vehicle off roadway on County State Aid Highway 34, Darwin Township. The driver had help on the way.
On the 31st at 10:03 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of threats at an address on 620th Avenue, Cedar Mills Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 31st at 2:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of threats at an address on 617th Avenue, Manannah Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 31st at 5:16 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an abandoned vehicle on 343rd Street, Union Grove Township. The individual was out coyote hunting.
On the 31st at 6:01 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual on a civil issue at a residence on South Milky Way Street, Cosmos.
On the 31st at 7:11 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on 325th Street, Forest City Township. All was found to be okay.
On the 31st at 9:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on Luella Street, Watkins. The driver was given a warning.
On the 31st at 11:27 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of suspicious activity near a residence on 255th Street, Dassel Township.
Wednesday, January 1, 2020
On the 1st at 12:05 a.m. a Sheriffs Deputy came across a suspicious vehicle at a business on 240th Street, Dassel Township. All was found to be okay.
On the 1st at 12:08 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on Luella Street, Watkins.
On the 1st at 12:38 a.m. a Sheriffs Deputy came across a person walking on County State Aid Highway 2, Watkins. The deputy gave the individual a courtesy ride home.
On the 1st at 1:53 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance near a residence on 545th Avenue, Acton Township. The deputies were unable to locate the individuals.
On the 1st at 3:05 a.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Travis James Smith, age 32, of Cosmos, for 4th Degree Driving While Impaired, while on a traffic stop on MN Highway 4, Acton Township.
On the 1st at 10:56 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a residential 9-1-1 hang-up call from an address on 1st Street South, Grove City. The deputy checked on the residence.
On the 1st at 2:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office came upon an abandoned vehicle on County State Aid Highway 14, Ellsworth Township. The individual was warned to not park there.
On the 1st at 3:38 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of debris on the roadway on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township. The debris was removed upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 1st at 6:20 p.m. the Sheriff's Office checked on some debris in the roadway on County State Aid Highway 11 at 270th Street, Litchfield Township. The deputy removed the debris from the roadway.
On the 1st at 11:04 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of illegal dumping on MN Highway 15, Dassel Township.
Thursday, January 2, 2020
On the 2nd at 6:38 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a domestic at an address on State Street North, Eden Valley. Cassi Lynn Matteson, age 32, of Litchfield, was arrested.
On the 2nd at 8:27 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on MN Highway 24, Forest City Township.
On the 2nd at 2:09 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a stolen vehicle at an address on MN Highway 15, North Kingston Township.
On the 2nd at 5:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an ordinance violation at an address on Simons Avenue West, Dassel. The deputy issued a citation.
On the 2nd at 5:10 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a school bus stop arm violation on County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township. The deputy spoke to the driver and a citation was issued.
On the 2nd at 6:27 p.m. the Sheriffs Office responded to a report of a car deer accident on MN Highway 22 at County State Aid Highway 3, Manannah Township. No injuries were reported.
On the 2nd at 10:16 p.m. the Sheriffs Office arrested Robert Joseph Lehman, age 59, of Cosmos, for 1st Degree DWI, Cancelled Inimical to Public Safety, and 5th Degree Possession of Marijuana.
Friday, January 3, 2020
On the 3rd at 9:52 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a vehicle partially through the ice on Lake Washington, Dassel Township. The vehicle was later removed without incident.
On the 3rd at 10:13 a.m. the Sheriff's Office issued a deer possession tag to a driver at County State Aid Highway 11, Litchfield Township.
On the 3rd at 3:39 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an animal in the roadway at 700th Avenue, Collinwood Township.
On the 3rd at 4:15 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a burglary at a residence at County State Aid Highway 30, Manannah.
On the 3rd at 5:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of animals in the roadway at 260th Street and 665th Avenue, Darwin Township.
On the 3rd at 5:49 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a parking complaint on County State Aid Highway 14, Darwin Township. The vehicles were gone upon the deputy’s arrival.
On the 3rd at 7:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on 4th Street South, Dassel. All was found to be okay.
On the 3rd at 9:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an ATV complaint on 380th Street, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy found several tracks but unable to locate any vehicles.
On the 3rd at 10:29 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance at a residence on South Comet Street, Cosmos. One of the individuals was gone upon the deputy’s arrival.
On the 3rd at 10:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest City Township. Clinton Dean Christians, age 51, of Watkins, was arrested for 4th Degree DWI and B Card Violation. Jazmin Rae Beasley, age 26, of Litchfield, was arrested for 3rd Degree DWI.
Saturday, January 4, 2020
On the 4th at 3:10 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person walking on US Highway 12, Dassel Township. The deputy gave the individual a courtesy ride home as they were not dressed for the weather.
On the 4th at 6:14 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an animal in the roadway at County State Aid Highway 14, Ellsworth Township.
On the 4th at 11:40 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a dog complaint at a residence at 612th Avenue, Greenleaf Township.
On the 4th at 4:43 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an animal in the roadway at MN Highway 55 and County State Aid Highway 34, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 4th at 5:42 p.m. the Sheriff's Office issued a deer possession tag at MN Highway 15 and 273rd Street, Dassel Township.
On the 4th at 7:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an animal complaint at a residence in the Watkins Trailer Park, Watkins.
On the 4th at 8:01 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Maple Street, Dassel. The deputy checked the area and was unable to locate the individuals.
On the 4th at 11:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on MN Highway 4, Union Grove Township. All was found to be okay.
Sunday, January 5, 2020
On the 5th at 1:50 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near a residence on 250th Street, Dassel Township. All was found to be okay.
On the 5th at 8:59 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an alarm at a business at 5th Street North, Dassel.
On the 5th at 10:19 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of vehicles off the roadway at MN Highway 4, Acton Township.
On the 5th at 11:42 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a personal injury accident at County State Aid Highway 11 and 580th Avenue, Litchfield Township.
On the 5th at 12:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of debris in the roadway at 233rd Street, Darwin Township. The Meeker County Highway Department was contacted to remove the fallen tree.
On the 5th at 1:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at MN Highway 15, Dassel Township.
On the 5th at 2:16 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence at 624th Avenue, Greenleaf Township.
On the 5th at 2:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of threats at a residence at County State Aid Highway 9, Darwin Township. Deputies arrested Lisa Kaye Fleming, age 53, of Litchfield, for Threats of Violence.
On the 5th at 4:57 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a vehicle of the roadway at County State Aid Highway 6 and 746th Avenue, Collinwood Township.
On the 5th at 5:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence at 351st Street, Manannah.
Monday, January 6, 2020
On the 6th at 10:35 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest City Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 6th at 11:49 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog complaint at a residence on County State Aid Highway 32, Acton Township.
On the 6th at 1:11 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious person at a residence on 620th Avenue, Harvey Township. The deputy found everything to be okay.
On the 6th at 1:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft from a residence on West Eugene Street, Darwin.
On the 6th at 2:20 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of cows loose at an address on 628th Avenue, Harvey Township. The deputy assisted getting the cattle back into the pasture.
On the 6th at 5:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a civil complaint at a residence on Atlantic Avenue, Atwater. The deputy advised of options.
On the 6th at 5:52 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a civil complaint at an address on US Highway 12, Litchfield Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 6th at 6:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a request to check the welfare of individuals at a residence on 745th Avenue, Collinwood Township. All was found to be okay.
On the 6th at 7:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a deceased dog on 560th Avenue, Acton Township. The deputy removed the black and brown female Pitbull mix with a green collar from the roadway.