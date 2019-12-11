MEEKER COUNTY SHERIFF
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Tuesday, December 3, 2019
On the 3rd at 9:00 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a gas drive off at a business at Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City.
On the 3rd at 10:29 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence at County State Aid Highway 18, Ellsworth Township.
On the 3rd at 11:47 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted in delivering an emergency message for a stranded motorist at MN Highway 22 and 180th Street, Greenleaf Township.
On the 3rd at 11:51 a.m. the Sheriff's Office observed an occupied vehicle off the roadway at US Highway 12, Dassel Township. The driver had help in getting out of the ditch.
On the 3rd at 12:02 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a business at East Astro Boulevard, Cosmos.
On the 3rd at 1:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a request to check the welfare of an individual at a residence at Axel Avenue East, Grove City. The deputy made contact with the individual who was okay.
On the 3rd at 5:04 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a person on the roadway at US Highway 12 and 598th Avenue, Litchfield Township.
On the 3rd at 5:36 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an injured animal at a residence at County State Aid Highway 11, Darwin Township.
On the 3rd at 5:36 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence at 735th Avenue, Collinwood Township.
On the 3rd at 6:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of juvenile trouble at a residence on 574th Avenue, Manannah.
On the 3rd at 8:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an animal complaint on County State Aid Highway 11, Litchfield Township.
On the 3rd at 10:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an assault on 260th Street, Acton Township.
Wednesday, December 4, 2019
On the 4th at 6:32 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an alarm at a residence at County State Aid Highway 20, Union Grove Township.
On the 4th at 8:09 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a suspicious vehicle at a residence at 217th Street, Ellsworth Township.
On the 4th at 11:01 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence at Simons Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 4th at 12:17 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a request to check the welfare of an individual at US Highway 12, Darwin Township. The deputy located the individual who was okay.
On the 4th at 2:36 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil dispute at a residence at MN Highway 55, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 4th at 4:36 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at a residence at 255th Street, Acton Township.
On the 4th at 6:16 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at a residence on County State Aid Highway 30, Manannah Township. The information was documented.
On the 4th at 6:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a person on the roadway on County State Aid Highway 11, Acton Township. The individual was gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 4th at 8:18 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Mackenzie Elizabeth Petty, age 20, of Albany, on a Meeker County Warrant.
On the 4th at 9:09 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a domestic at an address on Central Avenue South, Watkins. Darin Michael Olson, age 31, of Watkins, was arrested for domestic assault.
On the 4th at 10:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on South Sibley Avenue, Litchfield.
Thursday, December 5, 2019
On the 5th at 11:43 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of debris on the roadway at 305th Street and MN Highway 15, Kingston Township.
On the 5th at 12:06 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a suspicious vehicle at a residence at County State Aid Highway 28, Greenleaf Township.
On the 5th at 1:10 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence at 648th Avenue, Forest City.
On the 5th at 1:41 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a request to deliver an emergency message to a residence at 260th Street, Darwin Township.
On the 5th at 2:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a request for a property exchange at a residence at Central Avenue South, Watkins.
On the 5th at 3:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint at 520th Avenue, Danielson Township.
On the 5th at 4:14 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a residence at William Avenue East, Dassel.
On the 5th at 5:09 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an animal in the roadway at County State Aid Highway 17 and MN Highway 24, North Kingston Township.
On the 5th at 6:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of criminal damage to property at an address on 367th Street, North Kingston Township.
On the 5th at 6:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at an address on 3rd Street North, Dassel.
Friday, December 6, 2019
On the 6th at 7:06 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check on an abandoned vehicle at a park on US Highway 12, Dassel. The vehicle was secure, had no damage and was not a hazard.
On the 6th at 8:15 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a burglary and a stolen vehicle from a storage facility on MN Highway 15, Dassel.
On the 6th at 9:49 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a civil issue at a residence on 670th Avenue, Ellsworth Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 6th at 10:23 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 6th at 10:49 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township. The deputy found everything to be okay.
On the 6th at 11:14 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on 355th Street Forest Prairie Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 6th at 5:48 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to assist the public at a residence on 5th Street South, Grove City.
On the 6th at 9:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a car/deer accident on MN Highway 15, Kingston Township.
Saturday, December 7, 2019
On the 7th at 5:30 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a business on West Astro Boulevard, Cosmos.
On the 7th at 6:52 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a residence on 705th Avenue, Collinwood Township. The deputy found everything to be okay.
On the 7th at 9:14 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to, dispatched Watkins Fire, Watkins Ambulance and Eden Valley Fire Department for a large shed fire at a residence on 1st Street, Watkins. There were no injuries and the fire was extinguished.
On the 7th at 12:45 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to issue a deer possession tag on County State Aid Highway 24 near 260th Street, Dassel Township.
On the 7th at 1:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a cellular 9-1-1 hang-up call from a residence on South Comet Street, Cosmos. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 7th at 6:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the Wright County Sheriff’s Office in attempting to make contact with an individual at a residence on South Mars Street, Cosmos. No contact was made.
On the 7th at 9:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of threats made at a residence on Maple Lane, Grove City.
On the 7th at 10:17 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a request to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on East St. Paul Street, Darwin. No contact was made.
On the 7th at 11:52 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person walking on US Highway 12, Harvey Township. The deputy gave the individual a courtesy ride.
Sunday, December 8, 2019
On the 8th at 1:15 a.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Raymond Cano, age 27, of Glencoe, for a MN Department of Corrections warrant, while on a traffic stop on Parker Avenue, Dassel.
On the 8th at 8:51 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to issue a deer possession tag on County State Aid Highway 34 near 365th Street, Forest City Township.
On the 8th at 11:19 a.m. the Sheriff's Office, as the result of a traffic stop arrested Mary Lois Smith, age 47, of Dassel, for driving after cancellation inimical to public safety, 5th degree possession of drugs and paraphernalia.
On the 8th at 11:28 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to issue a deer possession tag at a residence on County State Aid Highway 3, Manannah Township.
On the 8th at 5:06 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of trespassing in the area of 211th Street and County State Aid Highway 9, Darwin. The vehicle was gone upon the arrival of the deputy.
On the 8th at 6:10 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an unwanted individual at an address on 670th Avenue, Ellsworth Township.
On the 8th at 7:09 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an open door at an address on 650th Avenue, Forest City. The building was secured.
On the 8th at 7:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Darian Harvey Geislinger, age 50, of Watkins, for driving under the influence on MN Highway 55 and County State Aid Highway 2, Watkins.
On the 8th at 8:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a cellular 9-1-1 hang-up call from an address on County State Aid Highway 11, Darwin Township.
On the 8th at 11:18 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a noise complaint at an address on William Avenue East, Dassel. The individual was advised to keep the noise down.
Monday, December 9, 2019
On the 9th at 2:05 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an alarm at an address on Parker Avenue West, Dassel. The deputy determined everything was okay.
On the 9th at 2:40 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a 9-1-1 hang-up call from a residence on 1st Street South, Grove City. The deputy checked on the residence and found no one in need of assistance.
On the 9th at 7:34 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the middle of County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township. A private party removed the vehicle.
On the 9th at 11:06 a.m. the Sheriff's Office advised a party of their options pertaining to a civil matter at a residence on North Milky Way Street, Cosmos.
On the 9th at 1:27 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft by check at a business on 665th Avenue, Darwin Township.
On the 9th at 2:55 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a business on Church Street, Watkins.
On the 9th at 6:41 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted with an open door at a residence on 4th Street North, Grove City.
On the 9th at 6:59 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a property damage accident on 743rd Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 9th at 10:08 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office arrested Debra Jane Hansen, age 59, of Eden Valley, for driving under the influence on Meeker Avenue East, Eden Valley.
On the 9th at 10:09 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at a residence on Asta Avenue West, Grove City. Upon the deputy’s arrival everything was secure.
On the 9th at 11:49 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to assist a motorist on County State Aid Highway 2 at 375th Street, Forest Prairie Township.