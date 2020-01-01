MEEKER COUNTY SHERIFF
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Monday, December 23, 2019
On the 23rd at 3:08 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of suspicious activity near a residence on 260th Street, Darwin Township. All was okay.
On the 23rd at 10:07 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an animal complaint on County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township. The deputy checked on the animal.
On the 23rd at 3:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a request for a deer possession tag at an address on County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township. The deputy issued a tag.
On the 23rd at 6:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office issued a deer possession tag to an individual for a deer on MN Highway 24, Darwin Township.
On the 23rd at 6:18 p.m. the Sheriff's Office removed an animal from the roadway on County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township. A possession tag was issued to an individual a short time later.
On the 23rd at 6:42 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident on 245th Street, Acton Township.
On the 23rd at 6:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a wounded deer on the roadway on County State Aid Highway 9, Ellsworth Township. A possession tag was issued to an individual.
On the 23rd at 7:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual on a civil matter at a residence on Lindstrom Avenue East, Grove City.
On the 23rd at 8:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a wounded deer on MN Highway 24, Forest City Township. The animal ran off into the woods prior to the deputy’s arrival.
On the 23rd at 11:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting complaint at a residence on County State Aid Highway 4, Dassel Township. Nothing illegal was noted.
On the 23rd at 11:14 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a driving complaint on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest Prairie Township.
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
On the 24th at 10:43 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a civil issue at an address on 385th Street, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 24th at 11:12 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted with unlocking a vehicle at an address on Veterans Drive, Watkins.
On the 24th at 11:55 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of suspicious activity at an address on MN Highway 24, North Kingston Township
On the 24th at 1:40 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a suspicious vehicle on County State Aid Highway 24, Dassel Township. The deputy found no cause for concern.
On the 24th at 3:08 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office checked on a stalled vehicle on County State Aid Highway 28, Greenleaf Township.
On the 24th at 4:17 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on MN Highway 24, Forest City Township. The deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.
On the 24th at 4:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual of options on a civil matter at a residence on 365th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 24th at 6:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check on an injured animal in the ditch along County State Aid Highway 29 near County State Aid Highway 15, Collinwood Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
Wednesday December 25, 2019
On the 25th at 7:51 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at an address on 5th Street North, Dassel. The deputy spoke to the individual.
On the 25th at 11:54 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on 742nd Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 25th at 12:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of illegal dumping on 735th Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy checked the area.
On the 25th at 3:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office checked the welfare of an individual at an address on 198th Street, Green Leaf Township.
On the 25th at 4:10 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft at an address on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City.
On the 25th at 5:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a domestic at an address on South Mercury Street, Cosmos. Nickolas Delray Williams, age 28, of Montrose, was arrested for a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order Violation.
On the 25th at 6:14 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a business on US Highway 12, Acton Township. All was found to be okay.
Thursday, December 26, 2019
On the 26th at 2:00 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on County State Aid Highway 14, Forest City Township.
On the 26th at 6:42 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident with an animal on County State Aid Highway 27, Kingston Township. A deer tag was issued to an individual.
On the 26th at 8:42 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a vehicle off the roadway on Meeker Stearns Street, Forest Prairie Township. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
On the 26th at 10:32 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a burglary at an address on North 1st Street, Darwin.
On the 26th at 1:11 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a domestic at an address on 362nd Street, Forest Prairie Township. The situation was mediated.
On the 26th at 1:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a burglary at an address on MN Highway 24, North Kingston Township.
On the 26th at 2:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of debris on the roadway on MN Highway 24, Forest City Township. The debris was removed.
On the 26th at 3:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a vehicle off the roadway on County State Aid Highway 11, Darwin Township. The driver was issued a citation.
On the 26th at 10:53 p.m. the Sheriff's Office observed suspicious individuals at 1st Street and Western Avenue, Watkins. The deputy determined the individuals were looking for stray pet.
On the 26th at 11:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a residence at MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.