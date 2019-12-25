MEEKER COUNTY SHERIFF
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Tuesday, December 17, 2019
On the 17th at 7:44 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a deer on the roadway on County State Aid Highway 34 at County State Aid Highway 11, Darwin Township. The deer was removed from the roadway.
On the 17th at 8:41 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a civil issue at a residence on County State Aid Highway 34, Watkins Township.
On the 17th at 11:05 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a snowmobile complaint at a residence on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 17th at 12:48 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stray dog in the area of 224 North Milky Way Street, Cosmos. A male white huskie mix was taken to the Meeker County dog pound.
On the 17th at 1:35 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Brian Keith Berwald, age 39, of Hutchinson, on a Meeker County Warrant.
On the 17th at 1:43 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft from 300th Street, Harvey Township.
On the 17th at 1:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a welfare check at a residence on 205th Street, Ellsworth Township.
On the 17th at 3:06 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on 545th Avenue, Acton Township. The deputy advised them of their options.
On the 17th at 3:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Sarah Lee Sibila, age 34, of Eden Valley, on a Chisago County Warrant.
On the 17th at 6:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident on 367th Street, North Kingston Township.
On the 17th at 9:12 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on 280th Street, Dassel Township.
On the 17th at 10:35 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a runaway from a residence on William Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 17th at 11:09 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Amay Baldemar Martinez-Santiago, age 19, of Litchfield, on a Meeker County warrant for failure to appear, at a residence on East 4th Street, Litchfield.
Wednesday, December 18, 2019
On the 18th at 4:19 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a business on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township. All was found to be secure.
On the 18th at 4:27 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an assist a motorist on West Astro Boulevard, Cosmos. Upon the arrival of the deputy the individual was no longer in the area.
On the 18th at 4:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report a juvenile runaway at a residence on 573rd Avenue, Greenleaf Township.
On the 18th at 5:26 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Eric Robert Graham, age 50, of Litchfield, on a Meeker County warrant.
On the 18th at 7:47 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office arrested Paul William Fischer, age 36, of Eden Valley, on a Stearns County warrant for failure to appear.
On the 18th at 8:40 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a custody dispute at a residence on 713th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 18th at 11:31 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a disturbance at a residence on Marshall Avenue, Grove City. The deputy found everything was okay at the residence.
On the 18th at 11:39 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a residence on 1st Street North, Dassel. The deputy found everything was okay at the residence.
Thursday, December 19, 2019
On the 19th at 7:00 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft from Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 19th at 7:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office checked on a stalled vehicle on US Highway 12 at MN Highway 15, Dassel. The vehicle was off the roadway and not a hazard.
On the 19th at 2:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a scam attempt at a residence on 743rd Avenue, Dassel. No loss was reported.
On the 19th at 3:43 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm on North Sibley Avenue, Litchfield. The deputy advised all was okay; it was an accidental alarm.
On the 19th at 5:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft from an address on 3rd Street North, Dassel.
On the 19th at 5:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on 318th Street, Kingston Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 19th at 7:01 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a domestic at a residence on County State Aid Highway 26, Cedar Mills Township.
On the 19th at 7:50 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a parking violation at an address on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City. The deputy found no cause for concern.
On the 19th at 8:15 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a burglary at an address on 2nd Street North, Dassel.
On the 19th at 8:28 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the public at a residence on 1st Street South, Grove City.
On the 19th at 9:36 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted with a property damage accident with an animal on US Highway 12, Dassel Township.
On the 19th at 10:22 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office checked on a stalled vehicle on US Highway 12, Litchfield Township.
On the 19th at 10:31 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted with a property damage accident with an animal on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township. The deputy issued a deer possession tag for the animal.