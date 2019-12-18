MEEKER COUNTY SHERIFF
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Tuesday, December 10, 2019
On the 10th at 1:58 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a probation violation at a residence on North Milky Way Street, Cosmos.
On the 10th at 9:35 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 10th at 10:14 a.m. a Meeker County deputy checked the welfare of motorist stopped on the side of County State Aid Highway 24, Dassel Township.
On the 10th at 10:33 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft at a residence on 5th Street North, Dassel.
On the 10th at 10:47 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 10th at 1:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident on William Avenue, Dassel.
On the 10th at 1:55 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took reports on two burglaries at a business on MN Highway 15, Dassel.
On the 10th at 3:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an assault on US Highway 12, Darwin.
On the 10th at 4:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of trespassing at a business on 3rd Street South, Dassel. The deputy was unable to locate the individual.
On the 10th at 6:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on 617th Avenue, Manannah Township.
On the 10th at 7:24 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on 393rd Street, Manannah Township.
On the 10th at 8:06 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on Maple Lane, Grove City.
Wednesday, December 11, 2019
On the 11th at 4:14 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a burglary at an address on 2nd Street South, Dassel.
On the 11th at 5:55 a.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual of their options pertaining to a civil matter at a residence on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 11th at 8:23 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 4th Street South, Grove City.
On the 11th at 2:50 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on County State Aid Highway 34, Darwin Township.
On the 11th at 8:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a stalled vehicle on 200th Street, Collinwood Township. The vehicle was not a hazard.
Thursday, December 12, 2019
On the 12th at 7:48 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident on County State Aid Highway 18, Ellsworth Township.
On the 12th at 12:05 p.m. a Meeker County deputy came across a vehicle in the ditch on MN Highway 24, Forest City Township. The driver had a tow enroute.
On the 12th at 12:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a forgery at a residence on Guy Street, Dassel.
On the 12th at 3:38 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 532nd Avenue, Union Grove Township.
On the 12th at 4:09 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of property damage accident on 300th Street, Harvey Township.
On the 12th at 4:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a burglary at a business on MN Highway 15, Dassel.
On the 12th at 4:52 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on 5th Street South, Grove City
Friday, December 13, 2019
On the 13th at 1:24 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of animals on the road on US Highway 12, Darwin Township. The animals were gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 13th at 3:47 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident on US Highway 12, Acton Township. Christine Marie Carucci, age 31, of Bloomington, was arrested for driving under the influence.
On the 13th at 8:12 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office checked on a stalled vehicle on County State Aid Highway 23, Acton Township.
On the 13th at 8:13 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of theft from an address on 4th Street North, Dassel.
On the 13th at 8:36 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a burglary at an address on MN Highway 24, Kingston Township.
On the 13th at 12:04 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the public at an address on Glen Road North, Watkins.
On the 13th at 12:14 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a residence on Axel Avenue East, Grove City. The deputy found everything was okay at the residence.
On the 13th at 12:41 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of juvenile mischief at an address on North Saturn Street, Cosmos.
On the13th at 2:39 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint on US Highway 12, Darwin. The deputy spoke to the driver and advised him of the complaint.
On the 13th at 5:24 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the public at an address on Marshall Avenue, Grove City.
On the 13th at 6:02 p.m. the Sheriff's Office observed an unoccupied stalled vehicle at MN Highway 55 and County State Aid Highway 34, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy spoke with the owner who was in the process of getting the vehicle removed.
On the 13th at 6:38 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a theft report at a residence at 3rd Street North, Dassel.
On the 13th at 8:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint at 260th Street, Darwin Township.
On the 13th at 8:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence at 700th Avenue, Kington Township.
On the 13th at 10:57 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident at US Highway 12 and 738th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 13th at 11:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an animal in the roadway at County State Aid Highway 20, Union Grove Township.
Saturday, December 14, 2019
On the 14th at 10:55 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted with a stalled vehicle on County State Aid Highway 4, Dassel Township.
On the 14th at 11:53 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle off the roadway on County State Aid Highway 21, Kingston Township.
On the 14th at 12:58 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office checked on an abandoned vehicle on MN Highway 55, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 14th at 6:04 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a snowmobile complaint on MN Highway 12, Grove City. The deputy issued a warning to the driver.
On the 14th at 9:02 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted with unlocking a vehicle at an address on 515th Avenue, Danielson Township.
Sunday, December 15, 2019
On the 15th at 12:12 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a cellular 911 call from a residence on 218th Street, Collinwood Township. The deputy found that everything was okay at the residence and that it was a misdial.
On the 15th at 9:39 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a dog complaint on East Curran Street, Darwin. The deputy did not locate the animal causing the concern.
On the 15th at 10:42 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of theft from an address on 4th Street North, Dassel.
On the 15th at 11:52 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of criminal damage to property at an address on 288th Street, Forest City Township.
On the 15th at 2:25 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint in the Eden Valley area, the deputy did not locate the vehicle causing the concern.
On the 15th at 4:38 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a civil issue at a residence on 180th Street, Greenleaf Township. The individual was advised of their options.
On the 15th at 5:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of check fraud at a residence at 612th Avenue, Greenleaf Township.
On the 15th at 6:06 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted with a property damage accident with an animal at MN Highway 22 and County State Aid Highway 36, Manannah Township.
On the 15th at 6:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a found item at a residence at Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 15th at 8:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil dispute at a residence at MN Highway 15, North Kingston Township.
On the 15th at 9:12 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a suspicious person at a residence at 5th Street North, Dassel.
Monday, December 16, 2019
On the 16th at 5:43 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of harassment at a residence at Meeker Avenue South, Watkins.
On the 16th at 9:14 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a civil issue at a residence on 5th Street South, Grove City. The deputy spoke to the individual and advised of their options.
On the 16th at 10:53 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a civil issue at a residence on 2nd Street North, Dassel. The deputy spoke to the individual and advised of their options.
On the 16th 2:53 p.m. the Sheriff's Office stopped and removed some debris from the roadway on US Highway 12, Darwin Township.
On the 16th at 2:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an animal complaint on MN Highway 7, Cedar Mills.
On the 16th at 3:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office checked on a stalled vehicle on County State Aid Highway 1 at 150th Street, Cedar Mills Township. The vehicle was not occupied and off the roadway.
On the 16th at 4:49 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on County State Aid Highway 14 at 260th Street, Darwin Township.