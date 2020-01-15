MEEKER COUNTY SHERIFF
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
On the 7th at 1:42 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an injured deer on US Highway 12, Dassel Township. The deputy was unable to locate any injured deer on the roadway.
On the 7th at 10:34 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a strong smell of natural gas in the area of MN Highway 4 and County State Aid Highway 11, Grove City. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 7th at 11:59 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received information of a possible scam attempt at a residence on 315th Street, Forest City Township.
On the 7th at 12:04 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint of harassment at a residence on 608th Avenue, Litchfield Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 7th at 1:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a scam attempt at a residence on 180th Street, Collinwood Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 7th at 2:25 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 362nd Street, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 7th at 5:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received information of a possible scam attempt at a residence on 743rd Avenue.
On the 7th at 6:08 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint on West Astro Boulevard, Cosmos. The driver was advised of the complaint.
On the 7th at 8:06 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a suspicious person at a residence on Parker Avenue West, Dassel. The deputy did not locate the individual causing the concern.
On the 7th at 9:44 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of harassment at a residence on Willis Street, Dassel.
Wednesday, January 8, 2020
On the 8th at 2:29 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident at a business on West Astro Boulevard, Cosmos.
On the 8th at 3:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a deactivated 9-1-1hang-up call from a vehicle traveling westbound on US Highway 12 from Dassel. The deputy located the vehicle and advised of the call.
On the 8th at 3:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a harassment complaint at a residence on 318th Street, Kingston Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 8th at 4:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a scam attempt at a residence on County State Aid Highway 16, Harvey Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 8th at 4:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of harassment at a residence on 350th Street, North Kingston Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 8th at 4:36 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on US Highway 12, Dassel.
On the 8th at 9:29 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of harassment at a residence on 2nd Street North, Dassel. The individual was advised of their options.
Thursday, January 9, 2020
On the 9th at 7:23 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to driving complaint on County State Aid Highway 27 near 722nd Avenue, Kingston Township. The deputy contacted the complainant and advised of options.
On the 9th at 10:36 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a horse on 285th Street near 650th Avenue, Forest City Township. The owners were contacted and responding to round up the horse.
On the 9th at 11:37 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a civil issue at a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 9th at 1:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a personal injury accident that had occurred earlier in the day at the intersection of 738th Avenue and 255th Street, Dassel Township. One individual was transported to the Hutchinson Hospital by private vehicle and it was determined there were no injuries.
On the 9th at 2:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of cows on 285th Street near 650th Avenue, Forest City Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 9th at 3:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a civil issue at a residence on MN Highway 15, N Kingston Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 9th at 4:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to unlock a vehicle at a residence on 617th Avenue, Manannah Township.
On the 9th at 5:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a runaway from a residence on William Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 9th at 11:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil matter at an address in the Watkins Trailer Court. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
Friday, January 10, 2020
On the 10th at 1:00 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident with an animal on US Highway 12, Dassel Township.
On the 10th at 8:58 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a theft at a residence on County State Aid Highway 4, Dassel Township.
On the 10th at 12:17 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a theft at a business on MN Highway 22, Ellsworth Township.
On the 10th at 5:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of an unwanted individual at an address on 1st Street North, Dassel. The individual had left prior to deputy’s arrival.
On the 10th at 9:27 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Dylan Thomas Wurzberger, age 24, of Hector, for driving while impaired on County State Aid Highway 12 and County State Aid Highway 26, Cedar Mills Township.
Saturday, January 11, 2020
On the 11th at 12:09 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township.
On the 11th at 2:04 a.m. the Sheriff's Office came upon an abandoned vehicle on County State Aid Highway 16, Swede Grove Township. The vehicle was not a hazard.
On the 11th at 3:09 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a disturbance at an address on MN Highway 15, Kingston Township. The situation was mediated.
On the 11th at 3:19 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an alarm at an address on County State Aid Highway 20, Union Grove Township. Everything was determined to be secure.
On the 11th at 3:48 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an alarm at an address on East Astro Boulevard, Cosmos. The building was secure.
On the 11th at 6:08 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic assault on MN Highway 15, North Kingston Township. Leah Marie Doran, age 31, Maple Lake, was arrested on domestic assault charges.
On the 11th at 6:17 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil matter at an address on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 11th at 8:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Armando Rivas Gonzalez, age 24, of Litchfield, for driving under the influence on Precision Drive and East Ripley Street, Litchfield.
On the 11th at 10:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office came upon a suspicious vehicle at an address on 240th Street, Dassel Township. The deputy advised the individuals to leave.
On the 11th at 11:53 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an assault at an address on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City. Upon arrival of the deputy a citation was issued for disorderly conduct.
Sunday, January 12, 2020
On the 12th at 12:59 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at an address on Central Avenue North, Watkins.
On the 12th at 12:04 p.m. the Sheriff's Office unlocked a vehicle at a residence on 340th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 12th at 3:38 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of criminal damage to property at a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township.
On the 12th at 5:24 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft at a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township.
On the 12th at 5:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on County State Aid Highway 35, Greenleaf Township.
Monday, January 13, 2020
On the 13th at 1:39 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an unwanted individual at an address on 548th Avenue, Acton Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 13th at 4:17 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an alarm at an address on 200th Street, Collinwood Township. Everything was secure upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 13th at 6:47 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a domestic at a residence on Galigers Lane, Dassel. Jaime Manzanares Gadea, age 30, of Dassel, was arrested for domestic assault.
On the 13th at 8:35 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office arrested Jesus Trevino, age 42, of Litchfield, on a Kandiyohi County warrant.
On the 13th at 9:19 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a welfare check at an address on William Avenue East, Dassel.
On the 13th at 10:23 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a dog complaint at an address on 305th Street, Kingston Township.
On the 13th at 10:29 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a civil issue at an address on North 1st Street, Darwin. The individuals were advised of their options.
On the 13th at 11:50 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a domestic at a residence on 3rd Street North, Dassel.
On the 13th at 4:05 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of threats at a residence on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 13th at 4:25 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of suspicious activity at an address on Kandi Meeker Road, Acton Township.
On the 13th at 5:01 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a property damage accident with an animal on MN Highway 4, Acton Township.
On the 13th at 6:37 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual on a civil matter at a residence on MN Highway 15, North Kingston Township.
On the 13th at 9:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on County State Aid Highway 34, Forest Prairie Township. The driver was advised of the complaint.