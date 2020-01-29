MEEKER COUNTY SHERIFF
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Tuesday, January 21, 2020
On the 21st at 1:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of property damage accident on 190th Street, Collinwood Township.
On the 21st at 2:24 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle off the roadway on 620th Avenue, Litchfield Township.
On the 21st 2:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised a party of options pertaining to a scam attempt at a residence on 216th Street, Ellsworth Township.
On the 21st at 2:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a request to check the welfare at a residence on 217th Street, Ellsworth Township.
On the 21st at 4:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a residence at 604th Avenue, Manannah Township.
On the 21st at 4:49 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a request to check the welfare at a residence on North 1st Street, Darwin.
On the 21st at 5:52 p.m. the Sheriff's Office observed an unoccupied vehicle off the roadway at US Highway 12 and County State Aid Highway 9, Darwin Township.
On the 21st at 6:34 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a DANCO violation at a residence at 604th Avenue, Manannah Township.
On the 21st at 7:09 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of suspicious activity at a residence at 3rd Street North, Dassel.
On the 21st at 8:14 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle off the roadway at 270th Street and County State Aid Highway 11, Acton Township.
On the 21st at 11:00 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle off the roadway at County State Aid Highway 9 and 208th Street, Ellsworth Township.
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
On the 22nd at 6:31 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of dead animal on 675th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 22nd at 7:31 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office removed an animal from MN Highway 24, Forest City Township.
On the 22nd at 8:51 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a burglary at a residence on 604th Avenue, Manannah Township.
On the 22nd at 12:12 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted a motorist on US Highway 12, Darwin Township.
On the 22nd at 3:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a request of a welfare check at a residence on South Mars Street, Cosmos.
On the 22nd at 3:37 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an animal complaint at a residence on 120th Street, Cosmos Township.
On the 22nd at 11:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a noise complaint at an address on Central Avenue North, Watkins. The individual was warned on the complaint.
On the 22nd at 11:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on West Astro Boulevard, Cosmos.
Thursday, January 23, 2020
On the 23rd at 1:49 a.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Brian Keith Berwald, age 39, of Hutchinson, on a Meeker County warrant.
On the 23rd at 5:52 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a stalled vehicle on 195th Street, Green Leaf Township.
On the 23rd at 7:14 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a motor vehicle accident on 615th Avenue, Litchfield Township.
On the 23rd at 7:40 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a motor vehicle accident on County State Aid Highway 11 at County State Aid Highway 31, Litchfield Township.
On the 23rd at 12:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a person out of control at an address on 570th Avenue, Litchfield Township. A report was taken.
On the 23rd at 2:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check at a residence on Maple Lane, Grove City. The deputies spoke to the individual and everything was okay.
On the 23rd at 6:01 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at an address on 278th Street, Dassel Township. The deputy checked on the residence and spoke with the owner.
On the 23rd at 6:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on Central Avenue South, Watkins.
On the 23rd at 7:37 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a domestic at an address on Centennial Avenue, Dassel.
On the 23rd at 9:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries on County State Aid Highway 1 and 587th Avenue, Greenleaf Township.
Friday, January 24, 2020
On the 24th at 5:59 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of theft at an address on 5th Street, Dassel.
On the 24th at 7:09 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence on County State Aid Highway 1, Greenleaf Township.
On the 24th at 7:15 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a dog complaint near a residence on 3rd Street North, Dassel.
On the 24th at 8:54 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a hit and run at a residence on Western Avenue South, Watkins.
On the 24th at 10:34 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the public at an address on South Mars Street, Cosmos.
On the 24th at 1:09 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of theft from a residence on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 24th at 2:01 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a civil issue at a residence on South Milky Way Street, Cosmos. The individual was advised of their options.
On the 24th at 2:51 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of harassment at a residence on South Mars Street, Cosmos.
On the 24th at 4:56 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted a motorist on US Highway 12, Darwin Township.
On the 24th at 5:19 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of an unwanted individual at an address on Meeker Avenue South, Watkins.
On the 24th at 6:12 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence at 515th Avenue, Swede Grove Township. Deputies arrested Brian John Hames, age 47, of Atwater, on a MN Department of Corrections warrant.
On the 24th at 10:12 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence at 161 Meeker Avenue North, Watkins. The deputies arrested Michael Andrew Chichura, age 51, of Watkins, for domestic assault.
Saturday, January 25, 2020
On the 25th at 2:30 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a noise complaint at a residence at Central Avenue North, Watkins.
On the 25th at 2:36 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a vehicle off the roadway at 205th Street, Ellsworth Township. The deputy stood by while a tow pulled the vehicle from the ditch.
On the 25th at 9:22 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report illegal dumping near an address on 586th Avenue, Greenleaf Township.
On the 25th at 10:51 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence on 735th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 25th at 1:16 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 cellular hang-up from a residence on 727th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 25th at 2:56 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the public at a residence on Central Avenue South, Watkins.
On the 25th at 5:31 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a parking complaint at an address on Maple Street, Dassel,
On the 25th at 11:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a suspicious vehicle near a residence at 653rd Avenue, Forest Prairie Township.
Sunday, January 26, 2020
On the 26th at 12:31 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a noise complaint at an address on Central Avenue North, Watkins. A citation was issued.
On the 26th at 1:50 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office located a suspicious vehicle at an address on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 26th at 10:31 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a car/deer accident on County State Aid Highway 34, Litchfield Township.
On the 26th at 10:50 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of mailbox damage at a residence on 205th Street, Ellsworth Township.
On the 26th at 11:39 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a dog bite at an address on 728th Avenue, Collinwood Township.
On the 26th at 12:37 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a residence on Maple Lane, Grove City. The deputy found everything was okay at the residence.
On the 26th at 3:13 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a domestic at a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township. Roxanne Marie McLain, age 49, of Litchfield, was arrested for domestic assault.
On the 26th at 4:50 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at a residence on 560th Avenue, Swede Grove Township. Mayo Ambulance was also dispatched to the scene.
On the 26th at 6:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a car/deer accident on County State Aid Highway 11, Litchfield Township.
On the 26th at 6:39 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a disorderly individual at a residence on Church Street, Watkins.
On the 26th at 7:35 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on Maple Street North, Eden Valley. No contact was made with the individual.
On the 26th at 8:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on MN Highway 22, Manannah Township.
Monday, January 27, 2020
On the 27th at 8:20 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at an address on Central Avenue North, Watkins. The deputy checked and everything was okay.
On the 27th at 9:22 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft from an address on 725th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 27th at 9:30 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of illegal dumping on 665th Avenue at 240th Street, Darwin Township. The deputy checked the area and the items were no longer there.
On the 27th at 10:27 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a dog complaint at an address on 708th Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy arrived on scene and spoke to the owner and everything was okay.
On the 27th at 10:46 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a scam attempt at a residence on 725th Avenue, Kingston Township.
On the 27th at 11:56 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a scam attempt on 240th Street, Dassel Township.
On the 27th at 1:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a snowmobile complaint in the area of William Avenue West, Dassel. The deputy checked and the snowmobile was no longer in the area.
On the 27th at 2:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of criminal damage to property at an address on Maple Street, Dassel.
On the 27th at 3:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of threats at a residence on Astra Avenue West, Grove City. Ruiz Rudy Munoz, age 41, of Grove City, was arrested on charges of domestic assault.
On the 27th at 5:27 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on MN Highway 15, Collinwood Township. The driver had a private tow on the way.
On the 27th at 5:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Jose Luis Cano, age 39, of Glencoe, on a Meeker County warrant for failure to appear, while on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 27th at 5:45 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near a residence on 233rd Street, Darwin Township. The vehicle was gone on the deputy’s arrival.