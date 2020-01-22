MEEKER COUNTY SHERIFF
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
On the 14th at 9:00 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted with an animal complaint on Spring Lake, Dassel Township.
On the 14th at 9:50 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted with an animal complaint at an address on 655th Avenue, Darwin Township.
On the 14th at 11:51 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the public at an address on William Avenue East, Dassel. The individual was advised of their options.
On the 14th at 1:21 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a vehicle off the roadway on 730th Avenue, Dassel. The deputy found that the vehicle causing the concern was no longer in area.
On the 14th at 3:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of theft from a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township.
On the 14th at 4:35 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office in trying to locate an individual at a residence in the Watkins Trailer Park, Watkins.
On the 14th at 5:07 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office in trying to locate an individual at a residence on 748th Avenue, Kingston Township.
On the 14th at 5:49 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle off the roadway on 738th Avenue, Kingston Township.
On the 14th at 7:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a gas drive off from a business on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City. The deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.
On the 14th at 7:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity near a business on 1st Street North, Dassel. The deputy located an individual and gave him a warning.
On the 14th at 11:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a swindle attempt at a business on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
On the 15th at 7:10 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident on County State Aid Highway 27, Kingston Township.
On the 15th at 7:27 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an alarm at an address on South Milky Way Street, Cosmos. The building was secure.
On the 15th at 8:01 a.m. the Sheriff's Office came upon a lost dog at an address on William Avenue East, Dassel. The dog was returned to the owner and a warning was issued.
On the 15th at 12:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft at an address on 4th Street North, Watkins.
On the 15th at 3:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an alarm at an address on 673rd Avenue, Ellsworth Township. The building was secure.
On the 15th at 4:36 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report on an order for protection violation at an address on North Ramsey, Litchfield.
On the 15th at 4:42 p.m. the Sheriff's Office checked the welfare of an individual on 3rd Street, Dassel. The deputy determined everything was okay.
On the 15th at 6:26 p.m. Sheriff’s Office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence at 255th Street, Dassel Township.
Thursday, January 16, 2020
On the 16th at 12:19 a.m. a Meeker County deputy came across some horses on MN Highway 24, Forest City Township. The deputy secured them in a pen on the property.
On the 16th at 4:27 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 742nd Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy found Meeker Cooperative on scene doing some work.
On the 16th at 6:30 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to an alarm at a residence on 215th Street, Ellsworth Township. The deputy found no cause for concern.
On the 16th at 10:46 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a person on the roadway on MN Highway 15, Collinwood Township. The deputy did not locate the individual causing the concern.
On the 16th at 11:28 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a driving complaint northbound on MN Highway 15, Collinwood Township. The deputy did not locate the vehicle causing the concern.
On the 16th at 1:52 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a driving complaint at a residence on 604th Avenue, Manannah Township. The deputy did not locate the vehicle causing the concern.
On the 16th at 2:56 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a domestic at a residence on 260th Street, Darwin Township. Alexander Ronald Miller, age 30, of Litchfield, was arrested for domestic assault.
On the 16th at 3:36 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a hit and run at an address on MN Highway 4, Grove City.
On the 16th at 5:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted with a property exchange at a residence on Central Avenue North, Watkins.
On the 16th at 8:39 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township.
On the 16th at 10:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on 1st Street, Watkins. The deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.
Friday, January 17, 2020
On the 17th at 8:51 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on 602nd Avenue, Manannah Township.
On the 17th at 9:07 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic situation that occurred at a residence on 604th Avenue, Manannah Township. Kalin James Klein, age 27, of Litchfield, was arrested on domestic assault charges.
On the 17th at 9:41 a.m. the Sheriff's Office checked on a vehicle that was off the roadway on MN Highway 24 at County State Aid Highway 42, Litchfield Township. MN State Patrol had the vehicle towed.
On the 17th at 10:02 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a civil issue at a residence on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township. The deputy advised them of their options.
On the 17th at 10:27 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a welfare check at a residence on East Pacific Street, Darwin. The deputies spoke to the individual and everything was okay.
On the 17th at 1:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a stalled vehicle on MN Highway 15 at County State Aid Highway 18, Collinwood Township. The deputy assisted the vehicle and had a tow coming to assist.
On the 17th at 3:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office checked on a vehicle off the roadway at MN Highway 24 at 700th Avenue, North Kingston Township. The driver was okay and had a tow coming to assist.
Saturday, January 18, 2020
On the 18th at 3:03 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a 9-1-1 hang-up call from a residence on 178th Street, Collinwood Township. The deputy made contact with the individual.
On the 18th at 3:30 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a vehicle off roadway on County State Aid Highway 4, Dassel Township. The vehicle was unoccupied and not a road hazard.
On the 18th at 3:40 a.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Joseph Thomas Lang II, age 42, of Saint Joseph, for driving while impaired on MN Highway 55, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 18th at 7:15 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an alarm at a residence on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township. The deputy checked and the building was all secure.
On the 18th at 4:14 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a property damage accident on MN Highway 15 at 250th Street, Dassel Township. A report was taken, no injuries were reported, and a citation was issued.
On the 18th at 6:41 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on MN Highway 7 near 515th Avenue, Cosmos Township. The deputy found the vehicle unoccupied well off the roadway and not a hazard.
On the 18th at 9:27 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist at the intersection of MN Highway 22 and County State Aid Highway 28, Greenleaf Township.
On the 18th at 9:37 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at an address on North 4th Street, Darwin. The deputy found everything to be okay.
On the 18th at 11:24 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a drift on County State Aid Highway 14 near 300th Street, Forest City Township. There was a private tow en route and the driver was cited for driving after suspension.
On the 18th at 11:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at an address on Edminster Circle, Dassel. The deputy found everything to be okay.
On the 18th at 11:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office came across a vehicle off the roadway on County State Aid Highway 14 near 260th Street, Darwin Township. The vehicle was unoccupied, well off the roadway, and not a hazard.
Sunday January 19, 2020
On the 19th at 12:27 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in a drift on 190th Street near 619th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. The vehicle was gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 19th at 10:58 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle off the roadway on 215th Street, Greenleaf Township. The vehicle was towed from the area.
On the 19th at 11:08 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an abandoned vehicle on 567th Avenue at 365th Street, Manannah Township. The deputy arrived on scene and had the vehicle towed from the roadway as it was a hazard.
On the 19th at 11:51 a.m. the Sheriff's Office checked on a vehicle that was off the roadway on MN Highway 4 at 300th Street, Swede Grove Township.The driver was able to get pulled out; no damage was reported.
On the 19th at 4:24 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person on the roadway at 190th Street at 619th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. The deputy located the individual and assisted with a ride to a residence.
On the 19th at 5:48 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a residence on 180th at Street, Greenleaf Township. The vehicle was gone upon the deputy’s arrival.
On the 19th at 6:24 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance at a residence on South Comet Street, Cosmos. The individual causing the disturbance was gone on the deputy’s arrival.
On the 19th at 7:37 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a possible Order for Protection Violation at a residence on 5th Street South, Grove City.
On the 19th at 9:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 250th Street, Litchfield Township. All was found to be okay.
Monday, January 20, 2020
On the 20th at 4:17 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity near a residence on Maple Lane, Grove City. All was found to be okay.
On the 20th at 5:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at 2nd Street and Simons Avenue, Dassel.