Tuesday, July 30, 2019
On the 30th at 11:11 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of an animal complaint at an address on 540th Avenue, Danielson Township.
On the 30th at 11:35 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted a motorist that was having vehicle issues on County State Aid Highway 11, Acton Township.
On the 30th at 1:24 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint northbound on County State Aid Highway 1, Cedar Mills Township. The deputy did not locate the vehicle causing the concern.
On the 30th at 3:22 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a disturbance on MN Highway 15, North Kingston Township. The deputy found that the vehicle was no longer in the area.
On the 30th at 3:30 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to an animal complaint at an address on 540th Avenue, Danielson Township. The owner was advised of the complaint.
On the 30th at 6:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a suspicious individual at Simons Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 30th at 6:42 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of juvenile trouble at a residence at County State Aid Highway 6, Collinwood Township.
On the 30th at 7:20 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint at County State Aid Highway 15, Collinwood Township. The deputies located the vehicle and arrested the driver, Kimberly Christa Holzer, age 41, of Richfield, for 3rd Degree Driving While Intoxicated.
On the 30th at 11:20 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of juvenile trouble at a residence at East Pegasus Avenue, Cosmos.
On the 30th at 11:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office observed an occupied suspicious vehicle at Crow River landing, Forest City. The deputy advised the individuals to move on.
On the 30th at 11:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a request to check the welfare of an individual at a residence at 580th Avenue, Harvey Township.
Wednesday, July 31, 2019
On the 31st at 8:13 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the public at an address on Luella Street, Watkins.
On the 31st at 10:34 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a civil issue at a residence on County State Aid Highway 11, Grove City. The individual was advised of their options.
On the 31st at 5:32 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted with unlocking a vehicle at an address on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City.
On the 31st at 7:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of stolen vehicle from a residence on 362nd Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 31st at 8:57 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of property damage accident on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 31st at 9:06 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of property damage accident with an animal on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 31st at 9:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complain on MN Highway 22, Harvey Township. The driver of the vehicle was given a warning.
Thursday, August 1, 2019
On the 1st at 12:49 a.m. the Sheriff's Office checked the welfare of an individual on MN Highway 4, Grove City.
On the 1st at 12:49 a.m. the Sheriff's Office checked the welfare of an individual on MN Highway 4, Grove City.
On the 1st at 7:08 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of an animal complaint on County State Aid Highway 21, Kingston Township. The deputy spoke to the owner of the animal and he will take care of the issue.
On the 1st at 11:26 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a noise complaint at an address on 619th Avenue, Cedar Mills.
On the 1st at 12:12 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle on County State Aid Highway 28, Greenleaf Township. The owner advised the vehicle will be removed by the end of the day.
On the 1st at 12:13 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the Humane Society at a residence on 540th Avenue, Danielson Township.
On the 1st at 12:54 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received some found property from an address on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City. The property was returned to the owner.
On the 1st at 1:04 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the MN State Patrol with a motor vehicle accident on MN Highway 22, Greenleaf Township.
On the 1st at 2:36 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a driving complaint on County State Aid Highway 34, Forest City Township. The deputy did not locate the vehicle causing the concern.
On the 1st at 7:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a domestic at a location on County State Aid Highway 42, Litchfield Township.
On the 1st at 7:39 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an abandoned ATV on MN Highway 22, Manannah Township. The deputy contacted the owner who picked it up.
On the 1st at 7:45 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a burning complaint at a residence on 619th Avenue, Cedar Mills. The resident was issued a warning.
On the 1st at 11:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of runaway at a residence on 2nd Street North, Dassel. The juvenile returned home while the deputy was on scene.
Friday, August 2, 2019
On the 2nd at 8:03 a.m. the Sheriff's Office checked on a stalled vehicle on MN Highway 24 at County State Aid Highway 34, Darwin Township. The vehicle was off the roadway and not a hazard.
On the 2nd at 8:28 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on County State Aid Highway 30, Manannah. The deputy located the vehicle and a citation was issued.
On the 2nd at 10:28 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check in the area of Parker Avenue West, Dassel. The deputy checked and the vehicle was no longer in the area.
On the 2nd at 10:32 a.m. the Sheriff's Office removed some debris from the roadway on MN Highway 15 at 240th Street, Dassel Township.
On the 2nd at 2:42 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft that occurred on 547th Avenue at MN Highway 4, Union Grove Township.
On the 2nd at 3:20 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a dog bite in the area of William Avenue and Maple Street, Dassel.
On the 2nd at 5:15 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted with a property exchange at a residence on 580th Avenue, Harvey Township.
On the 2nd at 5:53 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near a residence on 735th Avenue, Kingston Township. All was found to be okay.
On the 2nd at 6:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a welfare check at a residence on Atlantic Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 2nd at 8:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at a residence on County State Aid Highway 20, Union Grove Township. All was found to be okay.
On the 2nd at 8:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of harassment at a residence on Atlantic Avenue East, Dassel.
On the 2nd at 10:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of missing persons at the Meeker County Fairgrounds, County State Aid Highway 42, Litchfield Township. The missing persons were found a short time later without incident.
On the 2nd at 11:35 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted in unlocking a vehicle on Meeker Avenue North, Watkins.
On the 2nd at 11:46 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy came upon debris on the roadway on 730th Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy removed the debris from the road.
Saturday, August 3, 2019
On the 3rd at 12:38 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of debris on the roadway on US Highway 12, Dassel Township. Deputies were able to clear the debris from the road.
On the 3rd at 1:55 a.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy came upon an abandoned vehicle on MN Highway 4, Danielson Township. The vehicle was towed from the roadway, as it was a hazard.
On the 3rd at 8:15 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a cellular 9-1-1 accidental dial from the area of MN Highway 4 at 343rd Street, Union Grove Township.
On the 3rd at 11:04 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public with an issue that occurred at a residence on 683rd Avenue, Forest City Township.
On the 3rd at 11:20 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received found property that was located on Veterans Drive, Watkins.
On the 3rd at 11:32 a.m. the Sheriff's Office along with Litchfield Fire Department responded to a report of a fire alarm at a residence on 586th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. It was determined to be a false alarm.
On the 3rd at 12:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence on 748th Avenue, Kingston Township. The deputy checked and the residence was all secure.
On the 3rd at 2:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of juvenile trouble at a residence on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 3rd at 4:10 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a driving complaint on US Highway 12, Darwin Township. The deputy located the vehicle and a warning was issued.
On the 3rd at 5:50 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a civil issue at a residence on Axel Avenue East, Grove City.
On the 3rd at 5:59 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of suspicious people at a location on 229th Street, Dassel Township. The individuals were gone upon the Deputy’s arrival.
On the 3rd at 7:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of debris on the roadway at the intersection of US Highway 12 and 730th Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy removed the object from the roadway.
On the 3rd at 9:48 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a person on the roadway at the intersection of US Highway 12 and County State Aid Highway 9, Darwin Township. The deputies warned the individual of the issue.
On the 3rd at 10:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of fraud at an address on Armstrong Avenue, Litchfield.
On the 3rd at 10:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of criminal damage to property at an address in the Watkins Trailer Park.
On the 3rd at 10:41 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a driving complaint at an address on 738th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 3rd at 11:39 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of debris on the roadway at the intersection of US Highway 12 and 735th Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy removed the object from the roadway.
Sunday, August 4, 2019
On the 4th at 1:28 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received an animal complaint at an address on 700th Avenue, Collinwood Township. The animals were returned to their owner.
On the 4th at 2:07 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic situation at an address on 515th Avenue, Cosmos Township.
On the 4th at 2:26 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a fireworks complaint at an address on County State Aid Highway 6, Collinwood Township. Individuals involved were warned for the issue.
On the 4th at 2:46 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of debris on the roadway at an address on County State Aid Highway 6, Collinwood Township. Individuals involved were cited for the issue.
On the 4th at 5:37 a.m. the Sheriff's Office reported a suspicious person near the intersection of County State Aid Highway 9 and US Highway 12, Darwin Township.
On the 4th at 9:10 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area of US Highway 12 at MN Highway 15, Dassel. The deputy checked the area and everything was okay.
On the 4th at 9:53 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on MN Highway 15 at County State Aid Highway 18, Collinwood Township. The deputy located the vehicle and a warning was issued.
On the 4th at 11:20 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received an accidental cellular 9-1-1 hang-up call from the area of Big Swan Lake, Kingston Township.
On the 4th at 11:20 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a driving complaint on MN Highway 22, Ellsworth Township. The deputy located the vehicles and a warning was issued.
On the 4th at 5:42 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy came across an abandoned vehicle on MN Highway 15, Dassel. The vehicle was not a hazard.
On the 4th at 8:11 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious person walking near US Highway 12, Acton Township. All was found to be okay.
On the 4th at 10:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on Rolling Oaks Lane, Darwin. All was found to be okay.
Monday, August 5, 2019
On the 5th at 3:36 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on County State Aid Highway 21, Kingston Township.
On the 5th at 5:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of juvenile mischief at a residence on 2nd Street, Grove City. An individual was advised of their options.
On the 5th at 5:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded along with Dassel Fire Department to a possible gas leak at a residence on 260th Street, Darwin Township.
On the 5th at 5:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a 9-1-1 hang-up call from the area of 320th Street, Kingston Township. It was determined that it was an accidental dial and everything was okay.
On the 5th at 7:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance at a residence on Simons Avenue West, Dassel. The deputy warned the individual of the complaint.
On the 5th at 10:09 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on US Highway 12, Acton Township. The driver was given a warning.