Tuesday, July 2, 2019
On the 2nd at 6:05 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to and dispatched Mayo Ambulance and Dassel Rescue to a report of a property damage accident with a deer. No transport was needed, no report.
On the 2nd at 7:25 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of criminal damage to property at a residence on 743rd Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 2nd at 7:57 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a stray dog at a residence on 233rd Street, Dassel Township. Prior to the deputy’s arrival the dog left the residence.
On the 2nd at 10:19 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a dog complaint at a residence on County State Aid Highway 28, Greenleaf Township. The deputy spoke to the owner of the dog and they were advised of the complaint.
On the 2nd at 10:24 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual with a civil issue that occurred near US Highway 12 at Kandi Meeker Road, Acton Township.
On the 2nd at 3:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on South Milky Way Street, Cosmos. Taylor Michael Gene Laducer-Fruetel, age 21, of Cosmos, was arrested on a Meeker County Warrant.
On the 2nd at 4:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a driving complaint on County State Aid Highway 9 at 198th Street, Ellsworth Township. The deputy checked and the vehicle was no longer in the area.
On the 2nd at 4:49 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded and dispatched Dassel Fire Department to a report of a property damage accident on 2nd Street North, Dassel. No injuries were reported. A report was taken.
On the 2nd at 4:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a dog complaint at a residence on 612th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. A male short haired pointer type dog with a red collar was transported to the Litchfield Dog Pound.
On the 2nd at 6:18 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted in unlocking a vehicle at a residence on 5th Street North, Dassel.
On the 2nd at 6:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting complaint at a residence on 610th Avenue, Greenleaf Township.
On the 2nd at 9:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual on a civil matter at a residence on 367th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 2nd at 10:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a found backpack outside a business on West Astro Boulevard, Cosmos.
Wednesday, July 3, 2019
On the 3rd at 1:30 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist near a business on MN Highway 15, Dassel Township.
On the 3rd at 9:51 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle at an address on County State Aid Highway 9, Ellsworth Township. The deputy located the vehicle and all was okay.
On the 3rd at 10:56 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary alarm at an address on Atlantic Avenue West in the city of Dassel. The deputy cleared the area.
On the 3rd at 4:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a disturbance at an address on Milky Way Street, Cosmos. The deputies mediated the situation.
On the 3rd at 5:25 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted a motorist on US Highway 12 and 745th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 3rd at 5:38 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a civil issue at a residence on North Mars Street, Cosmos.
On the 3rd at 8:08 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of harassment at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos.
On the 3rd at 10:20 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a fireworks complaint at an address on 553rd Avenue, Acton Township.
Thursday, July 4, 2019
On the 4th at 12:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a fireworks complaint at a residence on 725th Avenue, Kingston Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 4th at 2:26 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil situation at an address in the Watkins Trailer Park. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 4th at 3:16 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog complaint on Lake Washington, Collinwood Township. The deputy removed the animal.
On the 4th at 5:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a gas drive off at an address on Veterans Drive, Watkins.
On the 4th at 5:54 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of juvenile trouble at an address on County State Aid Highway 18, Collinwood Township.
On the 4th at 8:20 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of debris on the roadway on County State Aid Highway 6, Collinwood Township. The deputy gave the individuals a warning.
On the 4th at 9:09 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted a motorist on MN Highway 24, Forest City Township.
On the 4th at 9:09 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a fireworks complaint on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 4th at 11:02 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a fireworks complaint on 375th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 4th at 11:19 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a motor vehicle accident on County State Aid Highway 6, Collinwood Township. Daniel Robert Janke, age 39, of Dassel, was arrested for 4th degree DUI.
Friday, July 5, 2019
On the 5th at 9:07 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a burning complaint at an address on Lindstrom Avenue West, Grove City. The individual was warned for burning prohibited materials
On the 5th at 9:19 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of mailbox damage at an address on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 5th at 9:39 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog complaint at an address on 120th Street, Cedar Mills Township. The dog was returned to the owner.
On the 5th at 9:41 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of mailbox damage at an address on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 5th at 9:42 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of mailbox damage at an address on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 5th at 9:59 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 5th at 10:35 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on South Fuller Avenue, Litchfield.
On the 5th at 12:16 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a disturbance at an address on West US Highway 12, Darwin,
On the 5th at 1:15 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint at an address on MN Highway 15, Dassel Township. The deputy warned the driver of conduct.
On the 5th at 6:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of criminal damage to property at a residence on 315th Street, Forest City Township.
On the 5th at 7:16 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a noise complaint at a residence on 725th Avenue, Kingston Township.
On the 5th at 7:38 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a dog complaint at a residence on Meeker Avenue North, Watkins. The dog was returned to its owner.
On the 5th at 8:10 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual of their options on a civil matter at a residence on County State Aid Highway 23, Acton Township.
Saturday, July 6, 2019
On the 6th at 12:19 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a fireworks complaint on 728th Avenue, Collinwood Township. The deputy was unable to locate any fireworks.
On the 6th at 8:27 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of criminal damage to property at an address on 657th Avenue, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 6th at 9:23 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at an address on MN Highway 22, Greenleaf Township.
On the 6th at 11:33 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of criminal damage to property at an address on 260th Street, Darwin Township.
On the 6th at 1:45 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on 673rd Avenue, Ellsworth Township.
On the 6th at 2:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office came upon a vehicle off the roadway on County State Aid Highway 21, Kingston Township. The driver had help on the way.
On the 6th at 3:59 p.m. the Sheriff's Office came upon some illegal dumping at an address on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest City Township. The proper authorities were notified to clean it up.
On the 6th at 4:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of mailbox damage at an address on 240th Street, Dassel Township.
On the 6th at 6:02 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on Maple Lane, Grove City. All was found to be okay.
On the 6th at 6:52 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on US Highway 12, Harvey Township.
On the 6th at 6:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to check the welfare of an individual on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest Prairie Township. All was found to be okay.
On the 6th at 8:04 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual on a civil matter at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos.
On the 6th at 8:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a trespassing complaint at a property on County State Aid Highway 14, Darwin Township. The individuals left without issue.
On the 6th at 8:48 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a parking complaint on County State Aid Highway 18, Collinwood Township. The deputy found no vehicles to be in violation.
On the 6th at 9:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of threats at a residence on Meeker Avenue North, Watkins.
On the 6th at 9:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a fireworks complaint near a residence on 193rd Street, Greenleaf Township. The deputy was unable to locate any fireworks in the area.
On the 6th at 9:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a noise complaint near a residence on 742nd Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy was unable to locate the noise reported.
On the 6th at 10:40 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy came across smoldering fireworks remains near a residence on 742nd Avenue, Dassel Township. The items were able to be stamped out and pulled from the roadway.
On the 6th at 11:39 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic situation at a residence on 318th Street, Kingston Township. Deputies mediated the situation for the night.
Sunday, July 7, 2019
On the 7th at 12:50 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order Violation at a residence on 351st Street, Manannah.
On the 7th at 2:08 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic situation at a residence on 318th Street, Kingston Township. Craig Lee Redepenning, age 49, of South Haven, was arrested for Domestic Assault.
On the 7th at 4:51 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office in attempting to locate an individual at a residence on 4th Street North, Watkins. No contact was made.
On the 7th at 9:07 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of criminal damage to property at an address on US Highway 12, Dassel.
On the 7th at 1:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office came upon a stalled vehicle on US Highway 12, Dassel Township. The driver had help on the way.
On the 7th at 2:48 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint on 3rd Street, Dassel. The vehicle was parked when the deputy arrived.
On the 7th at 4:04 p.m. the Sheriff's Office came upon a stalled vehicle on MN Highway 15, Collinwood Township. The driver had help on the way.
On the 7th at 4:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog complaint at an address on South 1st Street, Darwin.
On the 7th at 5:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic situation at a residence on 250th Street, Litchfield Township. Individuals were advised of their options.
On the 7th at 6:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at West Ripley Park, County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township.
On the 7th at 10:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog bite at a residence on 560th Avenue, Swede Grove Township.
Monday, July 8, 2019
On the 8th at 12:26 a.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual of their options on a civil matter at a residence on Western Avenue North, Watkins.
On the 8th at 6:12 a.m. the Sheriff's Office checked the welfare of an individual at an address on State Street North, Eden Valley. The deputy spoke to the individual and advised them of their options.
On the 8th at 9:24 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog complaint at an address on 200th Street, Collinwood Township. The deputy spoke to everyone involved.
On the 8th at 1:15 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on 654th Avenue, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 8th at 2:29 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a domestic at an address on Asta Avenue West, Grove City.
On the 8th at 2:42 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on 318th Street, Kingston Township.
On the 8th at 6:25 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public near a business on 213th Street, Collinwood Township.
On the 8th at 6:43 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a stalled vehicle on 746th Avenue, Collinwood Township. The vehicle was legally parked.
On the 8th at 8:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual of their options on a civil matter at a business on 700th Avenue, Collinwood Township.
On the 8th at 9:42 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised an individual of their options on a civil matter at a residence on 5th Street North, Grove City.
On the 8th at 9:45 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the Renville County Sheriff’s Office in attempting to make contact with an individual at a residence on North Milky Way Street, Cosmos. No contact was made.