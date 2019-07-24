Tuesday, July 16, 2019
On the 16th at 5:27 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a vehicle off the roadway near an address on County State Aid Highway 24, Darwin Township.
On the 16th at 7:28 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a stalled vehicle on 208th Street, Ellsworth Township. The vehicle was gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 16th at 9:49 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a chemical smell on MN Highway 24, Forest City Township. The deputy could not locate an odor.
On the 16th at 5:43 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at an address on 208th Street, Greenleaf Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 16th at 5:49 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog complaint at an address on 730th Avenue, Collinwood Township. The dog was returned to its owner.
On the 16th at 9:29 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received an animal complaint at an address on 742nd Avenue, Dassel Township.
Wednesday, July 17, 2019
On the 17th at 1:45 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspicious person at an address on 717th Avenue, North Kingston Township. The deputies checked the area and were unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 17th at 10:08 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of animals on the roadway on County State Aid Highway 15, Collinwood Township. The animals were gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 17th at 11:26 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a harassment order violation at an address on 545th Avenue, Acton Township.
On the 17th at 12:47 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on Meeker Avenue South, Watkins.
On the 17th at 2:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a burglary at an address on 233rd Street, Dassel Township.
On the 17th at 2:43 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at an address on 5th Street North, Dassel.
On the 17th at 3:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a hit and run at an address on 3rd Street South, Grove City.
On the 17th at 4:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of harassment at an address on Meeker Avenue South, Watkins.
On the 17th at 6:08 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a civil issue at an address on Meeker Avenue North, Watkins. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 17th at 6:36 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence on 586th Avenue, Greenleaf Township. The deputy found everything to be okay.
On the 17th at 8:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious person in a county park on 525th Avenue, Cosmos Township. The deputy made contact with the individual and everything was okay.
On the 17th at 9:41 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to assist the public at a residence on Lake Street East, Dassel. The deputy advised of options.
On the 17th at 11:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint eastbound on US Highway 12 from 735th Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy located the vehicle and issued a citation for no MN driver’s license.
Friday July 19, 2019
On the 19th at 12:58 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of County State Aid Highway 27 and MN Highway 15, Kingston Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 19th at 2:00 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up call that plotted on County State Aid Highway 33 near 685th Avenue. The deputy was unable to locate the caller.
On the 19th at 8:56 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a residence at North Ramsey Avenue, Litchfield.
On the 19th at 9:43 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a residence at 318th Street, Kingston Township.
On the 19th at 10:42 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog complaint at a residence at Stearns Avenue North, Watkins.
On the 19th at 12:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of threats at a residence at 612th Avenue, Greenleaf Township.
On the 19th at 1:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint at US Highway 12 and 745th Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle causing the concern.
On the 19th at 3:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a request to check the welfare of an individual at a residence at 233rd Street, Darwin Township. The deputies met with the individual and they were found to be okay.
On the 19th at 4:10 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft at a residence at County State Aid Highway 9, Ellsworth Township.
On the 19th at 6:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a property damage accident w/ an animal at an address on County State Aid Highway 34, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 19th at 7:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a lost/found report at an intersection of County State Aid Highway 34 and 350th Street. The deputy returned the property to the owner.
On the 19th at 8:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received an animal complaint at an address on 1st Street, Watkins.
On the 19th at 9:52 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a burning complaint at an address on 365th Street, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy warned for burning prohibited material.
Saturday July 20th, 2019
On the 20th at 12:25 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspicious person at an address on 3rd Street, Watkins. The deputy located the individual and advised of the complaint.
On the 20th at 12:30 a.m. the Sheriff's Office reported a disturbance at an address on Astro Boulevard, Cosmos. The deputies mediated the situation.
On the 20th at 1:38 a.m. the Sheriff's Office reported a property damage accident with an animal at MN Highway 22, Greenleaf Township.
On the 20th at 7:18 a.m. the Sheriff's Office removed debris from the roadway at MN Highway 4 and County State Aid Highway 28, Danielson Township.
On the 20th at 6:02 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at the intersection of County State Aid Highway 18 and 608th Avenue, Green leaf Township.
On the 20th at 7:11 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist at an address on MN Highway 22, Ellsworth Township.
On the 20th at 7:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received an animal complaint at an address on 732nd Avenue, North Kingston Township. The dog was returned to its owner.
On the 20th at 8:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a burning complaint at an address on 170th Street, Danielson Township. The deputy cited for no burn permit.
On the 20th at 8:52 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received an animal complaint at an address on 325th Street, Forest City Township.
On the 20th at 9:25 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle fire at the intersection of 305th Street and MN Highway 15, Kingston Township. No injuries were reported.
On the 20th at 9:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a watercraft complaint on Lake Minne Belle. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 20th at 10:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received an animal complaint at an address on Pegasus Avenue, Cosmos.
On the 20th at 10:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an ordinance violation at an address on 240th Street. The deputy warned the individuals of the ordinance.
On the 20th at 11:26 p.m. the Sheriff's Office reported an abandoned vehicle at the intersection of 185th Street and MN Highway 15, Collinwood Township. The deputy advised the vehicle was unoccupied.
On the 20th at 11:50 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a person on the roadway near the intersection of County State Aid Highway 9 and County State Aid Highway 18. The deputy located the person and gave them a ride to town.
Sunday July 21st, 2019
On the 21st at 12:24 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a fireworks complaint at an address on Meeker Avenue, Watkins. The deputy warned the individuals of the complaint.
On the 21st at 12:48 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a driving complaint near the intersection of 250th Street and 580th Avenue, Litchfield Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 21st at 10:01 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a residence at Sunrise Lane, Grove City.
On the 21st at 1:38 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at a residence at MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 21st at 2:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft at a residence at 193rd Street, Greenleaf Township.
On the 21st at 2:15 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an injured animal at a residence at South Jupiter Street, Cosmos.
On the 21st at 3:06 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint at MN Highway 4 and MN Highway 7, Cosmos. The deputy checked the area and could not locate the vehicle causing the concern.
On the 21st at 7:49 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a civil issue at an address on 190th Street, Greenleaf Township. The deputy advised of options.
On the 21st at 11:43 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist at an address on US Highway 12, Darwin Township.
Monday, July 22, 2019
On the 22nd at 6:19 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft from a residence on West Taurus Street, Cosmos.
On the 22nd at 9:32 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the Stearns County Sheriffs Office with attempting to locate an individual at a residence on 657th Avenue, Forest Prairie Township.
Ob the 22nd at 9:33 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of criminal damage to property at a residence on East Pegasus Avenue, Cosmos.
On the 22nd at 1:36 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to unlock a vehicle at a residence on State Street North, Eden Valley.
On the 22nd at 4:35 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a littering/ illegal dumping complaint near a residence on 300 Street, Harvey Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 22nd at 6:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist at the intersection of US Highway 12 and 650th Avenue, Darwin Township.
On the 22nd at 10:24 p.m. the Sheriff's Office reported a suspicious person at the intersection of Bluebird Lane and North Avenue West, Grove City. The deputy found all was okay.