Tuesday July 23, 2019
On the 23rd at 12:08 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic situation at an address on State Street North, Eden Valley. The deputy mediated the situation.
On the 23rd at 12:29 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of threats at an address on Pegasus Avenue, Cosmos.
On the 23rd at 10:49 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a civil issue at a residence North Jupiter Street, Cosmos. The deputy mediated the situation and advised of options.
On the 23rd at 11:12 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on 580th Avenue near County State Aid Highway 23, Litchfield Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 23rd at 12:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic situation at a residence on North Jupiter Street, Cosmos. The deputy mediated the situation and transported one individual to another location.
On the 23rd at 2:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an ATV complaint at a park on 525th Avenue, Cosmos Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 23rd at 3:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to assist the public at an address on South Milky Way Street, Cosmos.
On the 23rd at 7:02 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted with a civil issue at a residence on Centennial Avenue, Dassel. The deputy advised them of their options.
On the 23rd at 7:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual with a civil issue at an unknown address in Grove City. The deputy advised them of their options.
On the 23rd at 9:15 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Pacific Street at Curran Street, Darwin. The deputy checked and the vehicle was no longer in the area.
On the 23rd at 9:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office checked on a stalled vehicle on MN Highway 55 at County State Aid Highway 2, Watkins. The vehicle was off the roadway and was not a hazard.
On the 23rd at 9:20 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on County State Aid Highway 18, Ellsworth Township. The deputy checked the area and the vehicle was no longer in the area.
On the 23rd at 9:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on County State Aid Highway 14 at County State Aid Highway 11, Darwin Township.
On the 23rd at 10:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of suspicious activity on Marshall Avenue, Grove City. The deputy checked and the vehicle was no longer in the area.
Wednesday, July 24, 2019
On the 24th at 8:40 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 602nd Avenue, Manannah Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 24th at 12:10 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a juvenile mischief complaint at a residence on 1st Street South, Grove City. The deputy advised of options.
On the 24th at 2:36 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public a t a residence on County State Aid Highway 23, Acton Township.
On the 24th at 3:12 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested, Ashley Michelle Smith, age 42, of Litchfield, on a warrant for failure to appear out of Mcleod County.
On the 24th at 4:01 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested, Kyle James Black, age 23, of Litchfield, on a warrant for failure to pay child support out of Stearns County.
On the 24th at 5:16 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident at the intersection of MN Highway 15 and US Highway 12, Dassel.
On the 24th at 7:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle unlock at a residence on 2nd Street South, Dassel. The deputy unlocked the vehicle.
On the 24th 8:45 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a Domestic Abuse no Contact order violation at a residence on 657th Avenue, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 24th at 9:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area of School Avenue South, Watkins. The deputy checked and the vehicle was no longer in the area.
On the 24th at 9:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a fire in the area of US Highway 12 at County State Aid Highway 14, Darwin. The deputy spoke to individual who had a permit to burn and the fire was under control.
Thursday, July 25, 2019
On the 25th at 12:51 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a stalled vehicle on MN Highway 24 at 285th Street, Forest City Township. The deputy checked and the vehicle was no longer in the area.
On the 25th at 10:28 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an abandoned vehicle at the intersection of Willis Street and Horace Avenue, Dassel.
On the 25th at 11:34 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of debris on 330 Street East of MN Highway 24, Kingston Township. The deputy observed that the cause for concern had been removed from the roadway.
On the 25th at 11:55 a.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested, Joseph Todd Smith, age 23, of Litchfield, on a warrant from Mcleod County for failure to appear for court.
On the 25th at 12:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to civil issue at a residence on 203rd Street, Greenleaf Township. The issue had been settled upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 25th at 12:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to assist the public at a residence on 604th Avenue, Manannah Township.
On the 25th at 3:49 p.m. the Sheriff's Office removed an animal from the roadway of County State Aid Highway 15 near 738th Avenue, Collinwood Township.
On the 25th at 4:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested, Barbara Ann Rix, age 76, of Cosmos, on a warrant from Mcleod County.
On the 25th at 5:19 the Sheriff's Office took a report of threats at a residence on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 25th at 6:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on US Highway 12 at 730th Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy located the vehicle and everything was okay.
On the 25th at 7:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity on County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township. The deputy located the vehicle and everything was okay.
On the 25th at 8:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on MN Highway 7 at County State Aid Highway 35, Cedar Mills Township.
On the 25th at 8:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a scam attempt at a residence on 708 Avenue, Collinwood Township. The deputy spoke to the individual and advised them of their options.
On the 25th at 10:55 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received an animal complaint in the area of North 4th street, Darwin. The deputy checked and the animals were no longer in the area.
On the 25th at 11:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a welfare check at a residence on County State Aid Highway 31, Harvey Township. The deputies located the individual and everything was okay.
Friday, July 26, 2019
On the 26th at 10:35 a.m. the Sheriff's Office picked up a license plate that was found south of Dassel and dropped off at the Dassel City Hall.
On the 26th at 11:18 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a residence on 315th Street, Forest City Township. The deputy found nothing suspicious.
On the 26th at 11:46 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a violation of a harassment order at a residence on School Avenue South, Watkins. The deputy determined that a violation did not occur.
On the 26th at 1:21 p.m. a Meeker County deputy removed debris from County State Aid Highway 34, Litchfield Township.
On the 26th at 2:50 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic situation that had happened days before at a residence in the Watkins Trailer Park.
On the 26th at 3:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on MN Hwy 4, Union Grove Township.
On the 26th at 9:11 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on MN Highway 55, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 26th at 9:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a watercraft complaint on Lake Minnie Belle, Greenleaf Township. The boat was gone upon arrival of the deputy.
On the 26th at 10:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office came upon some suspicious activity at an address on MN Highway 55, Watkins. It was determined to be okay.
Saturday, July 27, 2019
On the 27th at 1:33 a.m. the Sheriff's Office came upon an ordinance violation on County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township.
On the 27th at 4:54 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a fire on 180th Street, Ellsworth Township.
On the 27th at 7:35 a.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Kalil Kenneth Hardin-Newsome, age 18, Litchfield on County State Aid Highway 34, Forest Prairie Township on a Wright County warrant.
On the 27th at 12:56 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on MN Highway 15, Dassel Township. The deputy checked the area and was unable to locate the vehicle.
On the 27th at 1:48 p.m. the Sheriff's Office unlocked a vehicle at the Koronis Regional Park, Union Grove Township.
On the 27th at 2:09 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a business on Central Avenue North, Watkins.
On the 27th at 3:27 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a property on 604th Avenue, Manannah Township. When the deputies arrived the individuals were gone and they found nothing out of the ordinary.
On the 27th at 4:50 p.m. a Meeker County deputy removed debris from the roadway on US Highway 12, Litchfield Township.
On the 27th at 5:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an animal complaint on Long Lake, Acton Township.
On the 27th at 5:26 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting complaint at a residence on 582nd Avenue, Litchfield Township.
On the 27th at 9:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office came upon a disturbance at an address on Atlantic Avenue West, Dassel. The deputy spoke with the individual.
On the 27th at 9:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint on MN Highway 7, Cosmos Township. The deputy warned the driver of driving conduct.
On the 27th at 11:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Reese Thomas Jansen, age 21, of Litchfield for driving while intoxicated.
Sunday, July 28, 2019
On the 28th at 11:34 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of suspicious activity the night before at a residence on Willis Street, Dassel.
On the 28th at 1:59 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a lost wallet in the area of MN Highway 15 and CSAH 27, Kingston.
Monday, July 29, 2019
On the 29th at 2:37 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a burglary at an address on 238th Street, Dassel Township.
On the 29th at 9:17 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of theft from a residence on County State Aid Highway 34, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 29th at 9:54 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of juvenile mischief at an address on South Milky Way Street, Cosmos.
On the 29th at 1:01 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of ordinance violation on County State Aid Highway 26, Cedar Mills.
On the 29th at 3:50 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office had some found property turned into the law enforcement center. The owner of the property was located and retrieved the item.
On the 29th at 4:55 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a property damage accident on Central Avenue North, Watkins.
On the 29th at 7:39 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Timothy Albin Dobis, age 55, of Watkins, for 2nd Degree Assault and Domestic Assault at a residence in the Watkins Trailer Park, Watkins.
On the 29th at 8:25 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of harassment at a residence on Church Street, Watkins.