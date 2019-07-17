Tuesday, July 9
On the 9th at 11:19 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the public reference a residence on 365th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 9th at 3:12 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a civil issue at a residence on 602nd Avenue, Manannah Township. The individual was advised of their options.
On the 9th at 3:47 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a driving complaint on Luella Street, Watkins.
On the 9th at 5:08 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a gas drive off on Veterans Drive, Watkins. The driver was contacted to pay for the gas.
On the 9th at 6:16 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a custody dispute at a residence on Parker Avenue West, Dassel. The deputy advised of options.
On the 9th at 6:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested, Dale Gary Greiner, age 53, of Cosmos on a Meeker County warrant for a probation violation.
On the 9th at 7:42 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a stalled vehicle on US Highway 12 and 650th Avenue, Darwin Township. The driver had help on the way.
Wednesday July 10, 2019
On the 10th at 9:43 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of debris on 330th Street, Kingston Township. The individuals were advised and cleaned up the area.
On the 10th at 10:34 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a scam attempt at an address on MN Highway 55, Watkins.
On the 10th at 11:20 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint on County State Aid Highway 2, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy issued a citation.
On the 10th at 11:59 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint on County State Aid Highway 34, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy did not locate the vehicle causing the concern.
On the 10th at 12:52 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a robbery in a vehicle on MN Highway 22, Harvey Township.
On the 10th at 6:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of custody issues at a residence on Willis Street, Dassel. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 10th at 7:45 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog bite at a residence on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 10th at 7:50 p.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint for juvenile trouble at a residence on Edminster Circle, Dassel. The deputy spoke with the individual.
On the 10th at 8:43 p.m., the Sheriff's Office took a report of a watercraft complaint at a residence on 738th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 10th at 9:00 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Bobbi Marie Fuller, 40, Litchfield, on a warrant for Disorderly Conduct.
Thursday, July 11, 2019
On the 11th at 1:42 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a fireworks complaint near a residence at 655th Avenue, Forest City Township.
On the 11th at 6:43 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of trespassing near an address on 608th Avenue, Litchfield. The deputy found no cause for concern.
On the 11th at 8:43 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of an abandoned vehicle on 390th Street, Union Grove Township. The deputy found that the vehicle was no longer in the area.
On the 11th at 9:00 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a gas drive off from a business on West Astro Boulevard, Cosmos. The deputy located the vehicle. Matthew Carl Kruize, age 32, of Wendell, was arrested for 2nd degree test refusal, tampering with motor vehicles, theft, driving after suspension, no insurance, and disorderly conduct. The Litchfield Police Department also assisted with the call.
On the 11th at 11:05 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a possible scam attempt at a residence on County State Aid Highway 3, Manannah Township.
On the 11th at 11:18 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the public at a residence on Willis Street, Dassel.
On the 11th at 11:22 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a civil issue at an address on North Saturn Street, Cosmos. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 11th at 11:35 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check at an address on 183rd Street, Collinwood Township. The deputy made contact and found no cause for concern.
On the 11th at 4:43 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of harassment at an address on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 11th at 5:51 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint at MN Highway 15 and 700th Avenue, Collinwood Township.
On the 11th at 6:53 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist with traffic lights while waiting on a tow for a disabled vehicle at US Highway 12 and 700th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 11th at 7:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist with a disabled vehicle at US Highway 12 and 700th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 11th at 9:55 p.m. the Sheriff's Office removed a dead animal from the roadway at MN Highway 24 and County State Aid Highway 2, Forest City Township.
On the 11th at 10:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident at US Highway 12 and Johnson Drive, Litchfield.
Friday, July 12, 2019
On the 12th at 4:34 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a request to check the welfare of a bicyclist at MN Highway 15 and 205th Street, Collinwood Township. The deputies checked the area but could not locate the person causing the concern.
On the 12th at 8:19 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on 545th Avenue at the Long Lake access. The deputy made contact with the vehicle owner and all was okay.
On the 12th at 9:37 a.m. the Sheriff's Office checked on a suspicious vehicle on Bluebird Lane at North Avenue West, Grove City. The deputy made contact with the vehicle owner and advised of the complaint.
On the 12th at 1:11 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a fight on Sibley Avenue at MN Highway 24, Litchfield.
On the 12th at 2:19 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a gas drive off on Veterans Drive, Watkins.
On the 12th at 5:30 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspicious male around Lions Park, Cosmos, the previous day.
On the 12th at 6:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on Willis Street, Dassel.
On the 12th at 6:50 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on 215th Street, Collinwood Township.
On the 12th at 7:02 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a scam attempt at a residence on Circle View Drive, Dassel.
On the 12th at 8:50 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a burning complaint at a residence on County State Aid Highway 6, Dassel Township. The deputy issued the residents a citation for burning prohibited materials.
On the 12th at 10:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity along the railroad tracks in Darwin. The deputy found nothing out of the ordinary.
On the 12th at 11:09 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an animal in the roadway on County State Aid Highway 16, Swede Grove Township. The deputy was unable to locate the animal.
Saturday, July 13, 2019
On the 13th at 2:22 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting complaint on 150th Street, Cedar Mills Township. The deputy was unable to locate the source.
On the 13th at 8:46 a.m. the Sheriff's Office issued a deer possession tag for a car kill deer on County State Aid Highway 23, Acton Township.
On the 13th at 8:48 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of suspicious activity on Greenleaf Lake, Ellsworth Township. The deputy spoke to the individual and a warning was issued.
On the 13th at 10:19 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle unlock on Parker Avenue West, Dassel. The vehicle was unlocked.
On the 13th at 11:15 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of an animal complaint on 580th Avenue, Harvey Township. A male tan and white long hair cat was put in the pound.
On the 13th at 1:43 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted with a civil issue at a residence on 4th Street North, Watkins. The deputy advised them of their options.
On the 13th at 2:06 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a domestic situation on MN Highway 22 at 245th Street, Litchfield. Upon the deputy’s arrival the individuals were no longer in the area.
On the 13th at 3:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft from a residence on 5th Street North, Dassel.
On the 13th at 4:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted with a civil issue at a residence on 233rd Street, Darwin Township. The deputy spoke to the individuals and advised them of their options.
On the 13th at 6:48 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a criminal damage to property complaint at a residence on Western Avenue South, Watkins.
On the 13th at 9:06 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received information on the location of a possible stolen vehicle at a location on US Highway 12, Swede Grove Township. The deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.
On the 13th at 9:48 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted at a car vs deer accident on County State Aid Highway 11, Darwin Township.
Sunday, July 14, 2019
On the 14th at 1:43 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a disturbance at a business at US Highway 12, Litchfield Township.
On the 14th at 8:27 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a two-vehicle property damage accident on MN Highway 15 at County State Aid Highway 4, Collinwood Township.
On the 14th at 10:22 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of illegal dumping at a residence on County State Aid Highway 24, Darwin Township.
On the 14th at 10:27 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a driving complaint on MN Highway 15 at County State Aid Highway 18, Collinwood Township. The deputy checked and was not able to locate the vehicles.
On the 14th at 10:39 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a noise complaint at a residence on MN Highway 22, Litchfield Township.
On the 14th at 11:38 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a domestic situation at a residence on 1st Street North, Dassel.
On the 14th at 12:01 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a burning complaint at a residence on 134th Street, Cedar Mills. The deputy checked the area and did not find any violations.
On the 14th at 12:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a trespassing complaint at a residence on 380th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 14th at 12:09 p.m. the Sheriff's Office checked on a stalled vehicle on US Highway 12 at MN Highway 15, Dassel.
On the 14th at 12:12 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a driving complaint on County State Aid Highway 2 at MN Highway 55, Watkins. The deputy checked and the vehicle was no longer in the area.
On the 14th at 2:40 p.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle unlock at a residence on Western Avenue, Watkins.
On the 14th at 5:16 p.m., the Sheriff's Office received a driving complaint on US Highway 12 at MN Highway 4, Grove City.
On the 14th at 7:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle at an address on 525th Avenue, Cosmos Township. The deputy checked the area and the cause for concern could not be located.
On the 14th at 8:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a driving complaint at an address on Meeker Stearns Street, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy checked and the vehicle was no longer in the area.
Monday, July 15, 2019
On the 15th at 7:49 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on US Highway 12, Darwin Township.
On the 15th at 10:01 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at an address on County State Aid Highway 14, Darwin Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 15th at 10:57 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a 9-1-1 hang-up call from an address on East US Highway 12, Litchfield. It was determined to be an accidental dial.
On the 15th at 2:14 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a 9-1-1 hang-up call from a residence on County State Aid Highway 14, Darwin Township. The individual was having phone issues.
On the 15th at 3:57 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at an address on 515th Avenue, Swede Grove Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 15th at 6:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a driving complaint near the intersection of US Highway 12 and 738th Avenue, Dassel Township. The deputy warned the driver of driving conduct.
On the 15th at 7:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglar alarm at an address on MN Highway 15, Collinwood Township. The deputy found all was okay.
On the 15th at 8:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a driving complaint at an address on 738th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 15th at 9:03 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a harassment complaint at an address on 2nd Street North, Watkins. The deputy mediated the situation.
On the 15th at 9:40 p.m. the Sheriff's Office reported a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of US Highway 12 and MN Highway 4, Grove City. The deputy found all was okay.
On the 15th at 11:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office reported an ordinance violation at an address on County State Aid Highway 27, Kingston Township. The deputy advised the parties of the ordinance.
On the 15th at 11:43 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office reported a suspicious vehicle at a location on County State Aid Highway 4 and County State Aid Highway 24, Dassel. The individuals left the area.