MEEKER COUNTY SHERIFF
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Friday, November 22, 2019
On the 22nd at 6:24 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a driving complaint at 630th Avenue, Litchfield Township.
On the 22nd at 8:33 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a residence at North Ramsey Avenue, Litchfield.
On the 22nd at 9:42 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a residence at 315th Street, Forest City Township.
On the 22nd at 11:37 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence at County State Aid Highway 7, Cosmos Township.
On the 22nd at 11:39 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of disorderly conduct at a business at MN Highway 4, Grove City.
On the 22nd at 2:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a gas drive off at a business at Veterans Drive, Watkins.
On the 22nd at 3:09 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft at County State Aid Highway 4, Dassel Township.
On the 22nd at 5:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a request to check the welfare of an individual at a residence at 746th Avenue, Collinwood Township. The deputy made contact and found the individual is okay.
On the 22nd at 6:09 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist on US Highway 12, Dassel.
On the 22nd at 7:35 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of harassment at a business on Parker Avenue West, Dassel.
Saturday, November 23, 2019
On the 23rd at 4:51 a.m. the Sheriff's Office removed debris from County State Aid Highway 34, Harvey Township.
On the 23rd at 6:42 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft at a residence at 323rd Street, Kingston Township.
On the 23rd at 8:38 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft at a residence at Horace Avenue East, Dassel.
On the 23rd at 8:54 a.m. the Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop at County State Aid Highway 9 and US Highway 12, Darwin Township. The deputy arrested the driver Elvin Otonie Echeverria Leiva, age 42, of Iowa, for driving without a license.
On the 23rd at 10:40 a.m. the Sheriff's Office issued a deer possession tag for a deer that had been hit by a car at 330th Street, Kingston Township.
On the 23rd at 12:11 p.m. the Sheriff's Office advised on a civil dispute at a residence at North Milky Way Street, Cosmos.
On the 23rd at 12:46 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a property damage accident at County State Aid Highway 30 and 365th Street, Manannah Township. The deputy arrested the driver Richard John Braun, age 50, of Eden Valley, for driving under the influence.
On the 23rd at 2:33 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a stalled vehicle at 665th Avenue, Darwin Township.
On the 23rd at 4:10 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a residence at MN Highway 22, Greenleaf Township.
On the 23rd at 4:53 p.m. the Sheriff's Office issued a deer possession tag at County State Aid Highway 34 and 370th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 23rd at 6:14 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a fire at an address on County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township. The deputy determined everything was ok.
On the 23rd at 10:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at an address on North Neptune Street, Cosmos. Follow up will be conducted.
On the 23rd at 10:55 p.m. the Sheriff's Office issued a deer possession tag to an individual at an address on 360th Street, Manannah Township.
On the 23rd at 11:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of drugs at an address on 707th Avenue, North Kingston Township. Deputies arrested Joshua Marvin Duncan, age 43, of Ogilvie, on charges of child endangerment and possession of controlled substance.
Sunday, November 24, 2019
On the 24th at 1:22 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a residence at County State Aid Highway 30, Manannah.
On the 24th at 10:08 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a suspicious person at a residence at 725th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 24th at 11:26 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of threats at a residence at North 1st Street, Darwin.
On the 24th at 12:12 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft at a residence at Lindstrom Avenue East, Grove City.
On the 24th at 1:14 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the Wright County Sheriff’s Office in checking a residence for an individual at 658th Avenue, Ellsworth Township.
On the 24th at 1:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of trespassing at a residence at 735th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 24th at 7:57 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint on US Highway 12, Dassel Township. The driver was given a warning.
On the 24th at 8:25 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of debris on 375th Street, Forest Prairie Township. The deputy located the farmer and had them clean off the roadway.
Monday, November 25, 2019
On the 25th at 8:14 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a garage fire at a residence at 288th Street, Forest City Township.
On the 25th at 8:14 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a burglary at a residence at 515th Avenue, Cosmos Township.
On the 25th at 10:14 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of illegal dumping at a property at 246th Street and County State Aid Highway 24, Darwin Township.
On the 25th at 10:48 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a scam attempt at a residence at 573rd Avenue, Greenleaf Township.
On the 25th at 11:36 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a found item at a business at US Highway 12, Litchfield Township.
On the 25th at 12:29 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a residence at County State Aid Highway 4, Dassel Township.
On the 25th at 3:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted a motorist at MN Highway 15, Kingston Township.
On the 25th at 5:05 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of found items at a residence at 380th Street, Manannah Township.
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
On the 26th at 4:25 a.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a business on Atlantic Avenue West, Dassel. The alarm was found to be an employee error.
On the 26th at 11:02 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle on 230th Street, Litchfield.
On the 26th at 1:09 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a vehicle unlock on Parker Avenue West, Dassel. The vehicle was unlocked, no damaged reported.
On the 26th at 1:48 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of theft from a residence on 130th Street, Cedar Mills Township.
On the 26th at 5:07 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of debris on the roadway on County State Aid Highway 25 at 295th Street, Swede Grove Township. The debris was removed from the roadway.
On the 26th at 8:28 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a business on MN Highway 24, Litchfield Township. The deputy found nothing out of the ordinary.
On the 26th at 8:38 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a burglary at a residence on 620th Avenue, Harvey Township.
Wednesday, November 27, 2019
On the 27th at 12:08 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public on MN Highway 22, Harvey Township.
On the 27th at 4:39 a.m. the Sheriff's Office checked on an abandoned vehicle on MN Highway 55, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 27th at 11:01 a.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle on 350th Street, Forest Prairie Township.
On the 27th at 12:52 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a scam attempt at a residence on 4th Street South, Grove City. The deputy spoke to the individual and advised them of their options.
On the 27th at 3:42 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a snowmobile complaint on US Highway 12 at County State Aid Highway 31, Litchfield Township. The deputy checked and the snowmobile was no longer in the area.
On the 27th at 3:44 p.m. the Sheriff's Office checked on a vehicle off the roadway on US Highway 12 at 575th Avenue, Litchfield Township. The deputy spoke to the driver and everything was okay and they had a tow on the way.
On the 27th at 6:02 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle property damage accident on MN Highway 15 near 325th Street, Kingston Township. There were no injuries and a report was taken.
On the 27th at 6:21 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a snowmobile complaint at a residence on 3rd Street South, Watkins. The deputy located the rider and advised of the complaint.
On the 27th at 7:11 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a driving complaint eastbound on US Highway 12, Dassel Township. The deputy was unable to locate the cause for concern.
On the 27th at 10:35 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a suspicious activity at a residence on 380th Street, Manannah Township. The deputy found everything to be okay.
Thursday November 28, 2019
On the 28th at 4:27 a.m. the Sheriff's Office checked on a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of 643rd Avenue and 240th Street, Darwin Township. The driver advised there was a tow on the way to assist.
On the 28th at 2:14 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of criminal damage to property at a residence on 5th Street South, Grove City.
On the 28th at 6:22 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a car/deer accident on MN Highway 7 near 590th Avenue, Cedar Mills Township. There were no injuries and minor damage to the vehicle.
On the 28th at 7:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office came across a stalled vehicle on US Highway 12 near 650th Avenue, Darwin Township. The vehicle was unoccupied, well off the road and not a hazard.
Friday November 29, 2019
On the 29th at 1:22 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog bite at a residence on West Astro Boulevard, Cosmos.
On the 29th at 6:35 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on Meeker Avenue South, Watkins.
On the 29th at 10:30 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident with an animal on County State Aid Highway 4, Dassel Township.
On the 29th at 2:54 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of threats at an address on 2nd Street North, Dassel. The information was documented.
On the 29th at 2:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Isaac Carl Anderson, age 18 of Cokato, on a Meeker County Warrant.
On the 29th at 3:43 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on 280th Street, Dassel Township.
On the 29th at 6:48 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at a residence on Meeker Avenue South, Watkins.
On the 29th at 11:38 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a domestic assault on 1st Street North, Dassel.
Saturday, November 30, 2019
On the 30th at 11:28 a.m. the Sheriff's Office checked the welfare of an individual at an address on 560th Avenue, Acton Township. The deputy made contact with the individual.
On the 30th at 12:02 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted the public at an address on Central Avenue North, Watkins.
On the 30th at 10:02 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of fight at a business on Atlantic Avenue West, Grove City. Daniel John Forcier, age 37, Spicer, was arrested for driving under the influence.
Sunday, December 1, 2019
On the 1st at 10:26 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an abandoned vehicle at an address on Central Avenue, Watkins.
On the 1st at 11:10 a.m. the Sheriff's Office came upon a vehicle off the roadway on MN Highway 24, Forest City Township. The driver had help on the way.
On the 1st at 11:39 a.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at an address on Atlantic Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 1st at 12:35 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a custody dispute at a residence at 393rd Street, Manannah Township.
On the 1st at 1:16 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted with traffic control while a vehicle was removed from the ditch at MN Highway 4 and County State Aid Highway 3, Union Grove Township.
On the 1st at 4:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office assisted an individual at a residence at 705th Avenue, Dassel Township.
On the 1st at 10:08 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident on 208th Street, Kingston Township.
On the 1st at 10:11 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a fire at a residence on North Neptune Street, Cosmos. The fire was extinguished prior to arrival.
On the 1st at 10:37 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft at a residence on North Neptune Street, Cosmos.
On the 1st at 11:00 p.m. a Meeker County deputy checked a stalled vehicle on MN Highway 15, Kingston Township. The owner had the vehicle towed.