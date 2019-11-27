MEEKER COUNTY SHERIFF
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported the following incidents:
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
On the 19th at 7:31 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of debris on the roadway on 285th Street, Forest City Township. The deputy did not locate any debris.
On the 19th at 8:12 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident on Veterans Drive, Watkins. The deputy stood by as information was exchanged.
On the 19th at 10:11 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an unwanted individual at an address on 530th Avenue, Danielson Township. The deputy documented the information.
On the 19th at 1:23 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a dog complaint at an address on County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township. One dog was put in the Meeker County Dog Pound and released to owner.
On the 19th at 2:39 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil matter at an address on MN Highway 15, North Kingston Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 19th at 3:32 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil matter at an address on MN Highway 55, Watkins. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 19th at 4:43 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of harassment at an address on William Avenue West, Dassel.
On the 19th at 6:11 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a grain bin fire on MN Highway 24, Forest City Township. The deputy found the corn dryer to be functioning the way it should.
On the 19th at 7:58 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of debris found in the roadway on 268th Street, Darwin Township. The deputy documented the information.
On the 19th at 8:38 p.m. the Sheriff's Office responded to an alarm at a residence on Asta Avenue West, Grove City. All was found to be secure.
Wednesday, November 20, 2019
On the 20th at 5:40 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident on County State Aid Highway 34, Forest City Township.
On the 20th at 5:56 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a property damage accident with an animal on County State Aid Highway 34, Harvey Township.
On the 20th at 7:56 a.m. the Sheriff's Office came upon a stolen vehicle on County State Aid Highway 14, Darwin Township.
On the 20th at 8:07 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a 9-1-1 hang-up call from a residence on 1st Street South, Grove City. Upon arrival of the deputy nobody was home.
On the 20th at 8:12 a.m. the Sheriff's Office arrested Michael Thomas Wimmer, age 29, of St Cloud, on a Benton County Warrant.
On the 20th at 9:23 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of suspicious activity at an address on MN Highway 4, Cosmos Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 20th at 10:33 a.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of harassment at an address on County State Aid Highway 15, Collinwood Township. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 20th at 12:27 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an animal complaint at an address on 2nd Street North, Dassel.
On the 20th at 1:13 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of juvenile mischief at an address on North Saturn Street, Cosmos.
On the 20th at 2:12 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of debris on the roadway on County State Aid Highway 34, Harvey Township.
On the 20th at 4:31 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a civil matter at a residence on South Mars Street, Cosmos. The deputy advised the individual of their options.
On the 20th at 4:34 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of an alarm at a residence on County State Aid Highway 21, Forest City Township. The residence was cleared by a deputy.
On the 20th at 5:02 p.m. the Sheriff's Office took a report of a theft from a residence in the Watkins Trailer Park, Watkins.
On the 20th at 6:04 p.m. the Sheriff's Office received a report of a property damage accident with an animal on County State Aid Highway 34 at 340th Street, Forest Prairie Township. No injuries were reported.