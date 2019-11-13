MEEKER COUNTY SHERIFF
The Meeker County Sheeriff’s Office reported the following incidents:
NOV. 6
At 5:52 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a property damage accident with a deer on US Highway 12 at 708th Avenue, Dassel Township. No injuries were reported.
7:14 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a property damage accident with a deer on County State Aid Highway 25, Union Grove Township. No injuries were reported and a deer possession tag was issued to the driver.
9:48 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic situation at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos. Matthew Robert Arndt, age 33, of Cosmos, was arrested on charges of Domestic Assault and False Imprisonment, Retha Helen Lange, age 39, of Atwater, was arrested on charges of a Violation of a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order. A report was taken.
12 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of identity theft from North Ramsey Avenue, Litchfield.
3:08 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a civil issue at a residence on North Saturn Street, Cosmos. The deputy spoke to the individual and advised them of their options.
3:31 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of criminal damage to property at a residence on 2nd Street, North, Grove City.
3:45 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a custody issue on MN Highway 4, Grove City. The deputy spoke to individuals and advised.
5:16 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of illegal dumping on 310th Street, Harvey Township. Meeker County Highway was contacted to remove the debris from the road ditch.
6 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a burning complaint at a residence at 3rd Street North, Dassel. The deputy spoke with the homeowner who was given a warning.
9 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a burglary at a residence at MN Highway 55, Manannah Township.
10:16 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a request to check the welfare of an individual at 2nd Street North and Parker Avenue West, Dassel. The deputy spoke with the pedestrian and they were OK.
10:42 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a car/deer accident at 360th Street and 675th Avenue, Forest Prairie Township.
NOV. 7
3:18 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a harassment complaint at a residence on 2nd Street South, Dassel. The deputy advised of options.
3:33 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a dog complaint at the Law Enforcement Center. A brown, male Shih Tzu was transported to the pound.
4:28 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received information of a possible scam attempt at a residence on Guy Street Dassel.
4:59 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint eastbound on MN Highway 55, Watkins. The deputy located the vehicle and advised of the complaint.
5:51 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of an animal complaint at a residence at County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township.
6:08 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office in checking a residence for an individual at Maple Lane, Grove City.
9:21 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a civil dispute at a residence at 2nd Street North, Grove City.
11:55 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the Meeker County Jail with an inmate disturbance at North Ramsey Avenue, Litchfield.
NOV. 8
3:44 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a car/deer accident at MN Highway 22, Ellsworth Township.
8:07 a.m. a Meeker County deputy picked up two stray dogs at the Spring Lake Public Access, Dassel Township and returned them to their owner.
8:18 a.m. took a report of a burglary at a business on 3rd Street North, Dassel.
8:26 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office issued a deer possession tag on 650th Avenue, Forest Prairie Township.
12:55 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a driving complaint on MN Highway 15, Dassel Township. The deputy was unable to locate the vehicle.
2:02 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an injured animal on County State Aid Highway 11, Darwin Township.
4:01 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office advised a party of options in a civil matter at a residence on 2nd Street South, Grove City.
4:27 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office advised a party of options in a civil matter at a residence on State Street South, Eden Valley.
4:49 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of illegal dumping on 175th Street, Ellsworth Township.
5:05 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office placed at male Chocolate Lab with a shock collar on into the Litchfield Dog Pound that was found on County State Aid Highway 34, Harvey Township.
7:07 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a possible Order for Protection violation at a residence on South Comet Street, Cosmos.
7:12 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog complaint at a residence on 2nd Street North, Dassel.
NOV. 9
12:11 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a person standing on County State Aid Highway 4, Dassel Township. The deputy located the individual and gave them a courtesy ride home.
9:59 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of criminal damage on Kandi Meeker Road, Swede Grove Township.
3:10 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office arrested Erik John Weatherholt, age 35, Fairmont, for driving under the influence on US Highway 12, Darwin.
3:44 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office advised an individual of options on a civil matter at a residence on US Highway 12, Litchfield Township.
5:35 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the public at a residence on 237th Street, Dassel Township.
NOV. 10
7:30 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a theft at a property on County State Aid Highway 19, Kingston.
11:19 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity on County State Aid Highway 14, Ellsworth Township.
12:00 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office arrested Brian Keith Berwald, age 39, of Hutchinson, for 5th Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, on 190th Street, Collinwood Township.
1:46 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted in a civil matter at a residence on MN Highway 4, Acton Township.
2:28 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of property damage accident on US Highway 12, Dassel.
3:44 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a driving complaint on County State Aid Highway 30, Manannah.
5:49 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Allen Nelson, age 54, or Willmar, for Driving While under the Influence and Driving after Suspension, on 625th Avenue, Harvey Township.
6:37 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to an animal complaint on County State Aid Highway 15, Collinwood Township. The deputy was unable to find an injured animal.
8:23 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of threats made at a residence on 748th Avenue, Collinwood Township. Phillip Joseph Olson, age 77, of Dassel, was arrested for 2nd Degree Assault.
NOV. 11
11:27 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of identity theft at a residence on County State Aid Highway 1, Litchfield Township.
2:01 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a welfare check at a residence on Brooks Street South, Eden Valley. The individual was advised of their options.
2:29 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to a dog complaint at a residence on County State Aid Highway 20, Union Grove Township. The deputy transported the dog to the pound.
3:16 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office assisted the public at a residence on Luella Street, Watkins. The individual was advised of their options.
6:51 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office took a report of a property damage accident on 560th Avenue, Acton Township.
9:24 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office responded to check the welfare of an individual at a residence on 705th Avenue, Dassel Township.